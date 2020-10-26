Grant Funds Support Virtual Care At Mahaska Health

MAHASKA COUNTY – On October 16th, the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors presented Mahaska Health with a check for Community Development Block Grant funds in the sum of $42,681. Grant funds will support Telehealth offerings at Mahaska Health, a virtual healthcare service that a number of patients have utilized frequently in 2020. “ Virtual care options have allowed us to care for many patients in recent months who are unable to visit in person,” shared Dr. Mark Zacharjasz, primary care physician at Mahaska Health. “It’s a great way for patients to seek care for a variety of minor, acute concerns in the comfort of their own home.”

“We are proud to be able to support the efforts of Mahaska Health to care for the community,” shared Mahaska County Supervisor Mark Groenendyk. “As the largest, single provider of healthcare in the county, we couldn’t think of a more deserving recipient of this grant.”

Since beginning to offer virtual care options, providers have seen an increase in use by patients who value the convenience of the service. “Life gets busy,” shared Tara Stout, DNP, ARNP at Mahaksa Health. “ Virtual care gives patients the opportunity to seek care for things they might otherwise put off because they don’t feel they have the time.”

Since beginning to offer Telehealth in March, Mahaska Health providers have conducted nearly 1,000 virtual care visits. “ Caring for patients is always our number one goal,” said Mahaska Health Director of Clinics, Amy Fernandez. “We are always looking to increase accessibility to healthcare and virtual care has certainly allowed us to do that.”

To find out more about virtual care at Mahaska Health, please visit https://www.mahaskahealth.org/care-services/telehealth/ or call 641.672.3360 to make an appointment.