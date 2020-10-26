Mahaska County Elections Update

In-person early voting is available during the following hours at the temporary voting building directly in front of the Courthouse:

Weekdays 8 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 24, 8 am to 5 pm

Saturday, October 31, 9 am to 5 pm

Monday, November 2, 8 am to 5 pm

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 voters may cast their ballot at their regular general election polling place. Polling locations will be open from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm. You will need a photo ID to vote.

To find your polling location for Election Day click this link:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx

————————————————————————————————————————————–

Two important deadlines for voters are coming up this Saturday, October 24th. The Mahaska County Auditor’s office would like to remind Mahaska County voters that Saturday, October 24th at 5:00 p.m. will be the pre-registration deadline for registering to vote in the November 3rd General Election. A voter registration form can be found here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/voteapp.pdf or register on-line here: https://mymvd.iowadot.gov/Account/Login?ReturnUrl=%2fVoterRegistration

It is also the deadline for a voter to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to their home. Requests for mailing an absentee ballot must be submitted on a signed absentee ballot request form available here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf

——————————————————————————————————————

As election results come in following the 9:00 p.m. closing of the polls on the night of November 3, 2020, the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office has made the decision that we will NOT be recording the 2020 General Election results onto the traditional chalkboard in the 1st-floor lobby of the Mahaska County Courthouse. This decision is made in light of the COVID-19 social distancing protocols in place at this time. We will record the results on the board following the canvass of the results which will be held on November 10th.

To follow the results as they come in and in the following days after November 3rd Mahaska County residents can go to the Mahaska County Elections website: www.elections.mahaskacountyia.gov and click on the Google doc that will be updated throughout the evening after the 9:00 pm close of voting.

Thank you to all voters for your understanding and patience during this time.