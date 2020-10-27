Candidates For Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Visit Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The election of 2020 is winding down, which means that the candidates are making one last push through the communities that make up Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

Rita Hart made her way to the back yard of Cheryl Benson, who had also hosted Elizabeth Warren while she was running for president.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks was in Oskaloosa this past Saturday, with Iowa’s former Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad.

Rita Hart highlighted what drew her interest into politics, something she credits her upbringing.

“I tell people a great advantage, I tell people of being raised by a democratic father, and a republican mother, who both were very interested in the issues of the day,” Democratic candidate Rita Hart said. “I had eight brothers and sisters who talked about the issues of the day around the supper table.”

Miller-Meeks is currently a member of the Iowa Senate and has enjoyed working in that capacity, helping to pass legislation regarding healthcare. “We passed things that were good health policy, regardless of where they came from. And we know that we can do that on a national level as well.”

Ambassador Branstad spoke to Miller-Meeks about running for the seat being vacated by Congressman Loebsack, so she decided to take on the challenge to bring her knowledge to the US House of Representatives.

When she started her campaign, Miller-Meeks said it began on healthcare issues and that it needs to be accessible and portable. She said healthcare “needs to allow you to be able to make [a] choice and not have a bureaucrat making decisions for you.”

Hart spoke that “we’ve got to do something about healthcare. We need to bring down the cost. We need to make sure that it’s accessible to everyone.”

“We’re tired of seeing people go broke because they get sick,” added Hart about helping to bring down the cost of healthcare.

At Smokey Row on Saturday, Ambassador Branstad endorsed Miller-Meeks and her candidacy for the US House of Representatives. “This is a very important race, a very close race. I think it’s going to come down to turnout.”

Both candidates on their respective weekend took off on the next leg of their campaign stops, with each candidate having very similar visits.

The General Election is November 3rd, 2020, but early voting is underway across the state.