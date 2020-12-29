Oskaloosa News Recap For December 29th, 2020

Local News

Protecting Yourself During the Holiday Season

School Board Accepts High School Principal Resignation

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

Big Brothers And Big Sisters Closes Door In Mahaska County

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

City Council Declares Special Election

Supervisors Talk Landfill Commission Membership

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

2020 Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade

Elvis Has Left The Building

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

WPU Competes in Inaugural Dual, Claims Victory Via Tiebreaker

Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team Open Season

NM Girls Upset No. 8 Hawks

Central takes top honors at state dance tourney

Pender, Blaylock Lead the Way as Statesmen Beat MMU

Statesmen Fail to Upset Clarke on Road

Newman’s Big Night Helps WPU Beat Clarke

National and World News

At least seven were killed — including three on Christmas — in another violent weekend in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that three people were killed early Sunday during a shooting on the city’s South Side and a 20-year-old was one of three fatally shot on Christmas Day. No arrests have been made in connection to any of the violence.

The outlet noted that 753 people have been killed in the city this year, up 244 from last year.

###

A 20-year-old man from Long Island has been arrested after officers allegedly found a burning body in his backyard.

A neighbor called 911 early Saturday morning to report the blaze. When officers arrived, they found “a body burning on the property.”

Peter Pendzinski was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.

No other details were shared.

###

Fur sales in NYC are on the rise thanks to COVID.

As activities and gatherings in the Big Apple are forced outdoors, many are seeking extra means to stay warm.

Marc Kaufman of Marc Kaufman Furs in Chelsea, told The Post that he had anticipated a 45% percent slide in business due to the pandemic, but now reports that times are so good, he is having trouble keeping up with the demand. Dimitrios Furs is also busy with about a 20% boost in orders this year.

The turnabout is remarkable considering the strong anti-fur movement that swept through the city last year.

###

Home Depot is recalling one of its fans after reports of blades flying off.

More than 190,000 of the fans have been purchased this year with 47 incidents of blades detaching, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall warns consumers to “immediately stop using the fans” after at least two incidents of detaching blades hitting people and four incidents of them causing extensive property damage.

The product in question is Hampton Bay’s 54-inch Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fan.

###

A man in Kentucky has gone viral for his snow-clearing skills.

The video of Timothy Browning dressed as Cousin Eddie from the iconic film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” while using a flamethrower to clear his snowy driveway has swept social media.

In the clip, Browning chugs a beer and tosses it to the ground as he watches the giant flames melt away the snow.

Many on Twitter referred to Browning as a “genius.”

###

Officials believe that Anthony Quinn Warner, the man accused of detonating a bomb in Nashville on Christmas Day, was more intent on destruction than fatalities.

On Monday, investigators continued to comb through evidence and conduct interviews to lead them to a possible motive.

The Associated Press previously reported that the AT&T building was possibly Warner’s main target, as the explosion wreaked havoc on the building and cellphone service in several Southern states. The New York Times reported that Warner’s father used to work for the cell carrier, but it is unclear if that has any connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, a source “close to the investigation” told the DailyMail that investigators are narrowing in on Warner’s concerns over 5G technology as he “believed 5G technology was the root of all deaths in the region and he’d be hailed a hero.”

FBI Special Agent Doug Korneski told reporters that the “answers won’t come quickly” and none of “those answers will be enough [for] those affected by this event.”

###

The driver of a box truck that played a similar message to one played before the explosion in downtown Nashville is facing felony charges.

Late Sunday, calls came in about the truck after many realized the audio sounded “similar to what was heard” before the devastating explosion on Christmas Day.

Deputies were called to investigate along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A section of highway was shutdown as a robot was sent out to check the truck for explosives; none of which were found.

Officers then arrested the driver, James Turgeon, 33, on two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence.

###

New Yorkers will no longer have to suffer through a “brain biopsy” when getting tested for COVID.

A rep for NYC Health + Hospitals revealed Monday that the most uncomfortable version of coronavirus testing has been taken out of regular rotation.

While there are still some nasopharyngeal swabs in supply at certain locations, most of those wanting to be tested can expect to receive the anterior nares test, which involves only 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch of the swab being inserted into each nostril, for approximately 15 seconds, according to the CDC.

As far as accuracy, the rep stated that “both testing options allows equivalent results.”

###

Novavax’s COVID vaccine trial has entered Phase 3, marking the fifth company to launch a large-scale trial of the vaccine in the US.

The next phase will evaluate safety, efficacy and immune response in up to 30,000 people ages 18 and older. Phases 1 and 2 demonstrated that the vaccine provoked an immune response and appeared to be safe.

Two-thirds of participants will be assigned to randomly receive two injections of the vaccine administered 21 days apart, the remaining one-third will receive a placebo.

The trial is being funded with up to $1.6 billion from Operation Warp Speed.

###

On Monday, the Dow surged 204 points, the Nasdaq gained 94 points and the S&P added 32 points to begin the final trading week of the year.

Markets reacted strongly to the surprise signature from Donald Trump on legislation funding the government through next year as well as providing measures designed to bolster the economy. Additional funding was provided for the Paycheck Protection Program alongside direct cash payments to most in America.

Apple stock gained 3.6 percent after a Morgan Stanley report said that iPhone is selling very well in China.

###

Tube Talk

All late-night shows are reruns this week.

###

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Year 2020 / ABC / 8:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Hilaria Baldwin is actually Hillary Baldwin.

The wife of Alec Baldwin was forced to come clean about her past after a Twitter user questioned her claim of Spanish heritage.

The viral tweet prompted an Instagram post from Hilaria who admitted that she was actually born in Boston and her name is Hillary. She explained that she spent time with her family between Massachusetts and Spain and her parents and sibling currently reside in Spain — which is where the confusion may have come from.

WORTH NOTING: Hilaria’s bio on her agency’s website still states she was “born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.”

###

“Wonder Woman 3” is being fast-tracked after the sequel’s big domestic debut over the long holiday weekend. The film, which hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, broke records at the box office and “across all key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours.”

Warner Media also revealed that they’re putting their entire 2021 theatrical slate in theaters and on HBO Max, as they anticipate another rough year ahead.

The threequel will once again star Gal Gadot.

###

Season 3 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” is getting a new premiere date.

The sequel to the iconic “Karate Kid” movie franchise was set to hit the streaming giant on January 8, but has now been switched to January 1, as posted on the show’s official Twitter account.

###

Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” album remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The sister album to “Folklore” debuted at the top a week ago and continues to see success following its CD release on Dec. 18. “Evermore” had only been available to purchase as a digital download in its first week.

The only other artists to achieve two number one albums this year were BTS and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

###

Lori Loughlin is free!

The actress was released from federal prison in Dublin, California yesterday, where she served two months for her role in the college admissions scandal.

She will soon begin her 100 hours of community service, as agreed upon in her plea deal.

###

Monique Samuels is leaving the “Real Housewives of Potomac.

The reality star announced her decision following Sunday night’s airing of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 5 reunion show. On Instagram Live, she told her fans that “it’s not easy doing reality TV” and it has become “draining.”

Samuels, who is married to NFL star Chris Samuels, joined the show in Season 2.

###

An all-star cast has signed on to “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.”

The line up includes: Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Lambert and Andre De Shields, while Titus Burgess will play Remy the rat.

The musical was created by TikTok members as a collective work that has engaged millions of fans worldwide. The musical numbers are all inspired by the Disney-Pixar animated film “Ratatouille,” and will begin streaming for 72 hours on Jan. 1.

Proceeds will benefit the Actors Fund.

###

Kaitlyn Bristowe and her boyfriend Jason Tartick have COVID.

The “Bachelorette” stars revealed they contracted the virus ahead of the Christmas holiday and immediately quarantined. Bristowe updated fans this week saying that while they are “doing okay,” she has lost her sense of taste and smell and feels “quite fatigued.”

She concluded her update by sending well-wishes to “anyone who is sick or overcoming something” and to “healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months and months now.”

###

Diddy has cancelled his New Year’s Eve bash in light of the coronavirus.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to announce that the annual celeb-filled party will not be happening this year and he is “not changing [his] mind.”

The decision may come as a shock to some as the shindig is usually held in Miami, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has lifted most COVID-related restrictions.

###

Idina Menzel has launched a new web show called “Idina’s Treehouse.”

The iPhone-shot series takes place in her son’s treehouse, where she shares songs and stories geared toward her young fanbase.

The first episode aired Monday on her YouTube channel.

###

Sports

Roger Federer won’t play in the Australian Open as he continues to prep for his return after two operations on his right knee.

Federer’s rep told The Associated Press that the tennis great plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major tennis tournament.

The decision ends Federer’s streak of 21 consecutive appearances at Melbourne Park — a run that includes six championships.

The 2021 Australian Open is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8.

###

Day of the Year

National Hero Day

National Pepper Pot Day

Tick Tock Day

Still Need to Do Day

###

On This Date

1778 – American forces are outnumbered by British troops, who decisively take Savannah, Georgia during the Revolutionary War.

Major General Robert Howe’s troops numbered in the hundreds were no match for the estimated 3,000 troops under the command of British Lieutenant Colonel Archibald Campbell.

Ultimately 483 Americans were captured and another 83 killed, while the Brits only lost three.

Savannah would remain a stronghold for the British for nearly four years.

###

1845 – Texas becomes the 28th state.

The land area had belonged to Mexico at the turn of the 19th century, and the Mexican government was largely welcoming to American settlers in the area. But in just a few decades, there were more Americans than Mexicans there, leading to a secessionist movement and armed conflict. In 1836, Texas declared its independence and formed an independent Republic.

That same movement backed joining the United States — which took a while as the residents debated whether to petition for statehood as a slave state, which it ultimately did, though only for a relatively short time.

###

1890 – At the Battle of Wounded Knee, American troops kill at least 250 members of the Lakota tribe, including women and children.

The conflict came as American forces continued to take control of Native American lands for years.

Eyewitness accounts contend that American forces ordered the Lakota to surrender any weapons, rendering them defenseless. A scuffle broke out between troops and a tribal elder who refused to give up his rifle, ending up in shots fired and chaos.

In 1990, Congress passed a resolution expressing regret for the attack.

###

1997 – Officials in Hong Kong order the slaughter of all 1.2 million chickens there in an attempt to curb the spread of a new and potentially deadly flu strain.

By the time of the order, four people were killed and eight more were in serious condition.

The carcasses were wrapped in plastic and buried in landfills, as well as any unlucky fowl that encountered the chickens.

###

2007 – Tom Brady sets a then-NFL record with his 50th TD pass.

The New England Patriots would finish the season 16-0 — the first team in NFL history to do so. The final record for the Pats was 18-1.

(The Miami Dolphins also had an undefeated season in 1972, but there were only 14 games played).

###

Birthdays

Jane Levy – actress, “Suburgatory,” “Shameless” – 31

Alison Brie – actress, “Community” – 38

Jude Law – actor, “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Sherlock Holmes” – 48

Ted Danson – actor, “Cheers,” “The Good Place” – 73

Jon Voight – actor, “Midnight Cowboy,” “Ali” – 82

Born On This Date

Mary Tyler Moore – actress, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” – 1936 (d. 2017)

Andrew Johnson – US President – 1808 (d. 1875)

###

Deaths

Tony Rice has died.

The bluegrass music legend from the 1970s passed away on Christmas Day. No cause of death was shared.

He was 69.

###

Jon Huber has died.

The professional wrestler, known as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, passed away Saturday from a “non-COVID related lung issue,” according to his wife, Amanda.

He was 41.

###

The last person to have lived behind bars with Jeffrey Epstein before his death, has died from coronavirus.

Efrain Reyes was found dead on Nov. 27 inside his mother’s apartment in NYC, police sources told the Daily News.

According to the outlet, Reyes was transferred to a private prison the day before Epstein hanged himself in April 2019 and was later questioned by FBI agents about his time spent with the late pedophile. I

t was at the private prison that Reyes contracted the virus.

Reyes was 51.

###