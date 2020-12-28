Oskaloosa News Recap For December 28th, 2020

Local News

Protecting Yourself During the Holiday Season

School Board Accepts High School Principal Resignation

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

Big Brothers And Big Sisters Closes Door In Mahaska County

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

City Council Declares Special Election

Supervisors Talk Landfill Commission Membership

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

2020 Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade

Elvis Has Left The Building

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

WPU Competes in Inaugural Dual, Claims Victory Via Tiebreaker

Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team Open Season

NM Girls Upset No. 8 Hawks

Central takes top honors at state dance tourney

Pender, Blaylock Lead the Way as Statesmen Beat MMU

Statesmen Fail to Upset Clarke on Road

Newman’s Big Night Helps WPU Beat Clarke

National and World News

The day before Christmas Eve saw the most airport travelers in a single day since March.

The TSA said that more than 1.1 million people were screened at airports last Wednesday, despite the CDC’s urgings against holiday travel and mingling.

The US has seen more than 18.7 million cases of COVID with over 329,000 deaths attributed to the virus. Worldwide there have been more than 79.3 million cases and more than 1.7 million deaths.

New travel restrictions have been put in place for those flying from the UK to the US.

As concern grows over a new strain of COVID that is present in the UK, the CDC announced that all travelers crossing the pond must show proof of a negative test within three days of flying into the US. Meanwhile, Americans are advised to avoid traveling to the European country.

The new restrictions take effect today.

Another monolith has been found at a California park.

This time, the pillar was made of gingerbread and decorated with white icing and gumdrops.

It appeared atop a rock in Corona Heights Park in San Francisco, where residents flocked to get a glimpse of the Christmas-themed statue before it crumbled over the weekend.

It is unclear how the cookie creation got there or how it fell apart.

New York is gearing up for a baby boom.

Dr. David Keefe, an NYU Langone health fertility specialist, told The Post that birth rates “are expected to begin to increase in January by 2 or 3 precent” as the “pandemic has sort of forced a reconciliation of what really matters.”

In a typical year, Northwell Health, the state’s biggest hospital network, sees around 30,000 births, but in 2021 they expect to see about 750 more as fertility specialists have been treating more women in 2020.

KFC is launching a new video game console with a built-in grill.

The KFConsole features a state-of-the-art “Chicken Chamber,” a miniature microwave-like compartment in which gamers can place chicken to warm while they play.

Cooler Master, manufacturer of the chicken contraption, stated that with the “system’s natural heat and airflow system [gamers] can now focus on [their] gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”

No word on when or where the KFConsole will be available.

Dr. Fauci believes the “worst is yet to come” in the COVID crisis.

The top doc told CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday that “We very well might see a post-seasonal surge,” referring to Christmas and New Years.

He also stated that he believes the US will “catch up” in the next few months in terms of vaccine distribution.

So far 1.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Three people were killed and three were injured in what officers are calling a “random, deadly” attack at an Illinois bowling alley bar named Shooters over the weekend.

The shooter, identified as US Army special-forces sergeant Duke Webb, 37, was still inside the bar when officers arrived Saturday night. He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in Wisconsin. Webb faces charges of three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder

It is unclear why Webb, who is on leave from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, was in Illinois.

###

Investigators believe the explosion in the early morning hours of Christmas Day was caused by a suicide bomber who strangely appeared to have taken many efforts to minimize casualties.

The person of interest has been identified as Anthony Quinn Warner a 63-year-old man from Antioch, Tennessee, who one neighbor described as a “computer geek.” Others noted that Warner had been known to work a handful of area IT jobs over the year.

Reports indicate that in the moments before the blast, which is believed to have come from the Warner’s RV parked on the street, a computerized voice issued a countdown for anyone in the area to clear, then played the song “Downtown” by Petula Calrk

Human remains believed to be Warner’s were found at the scene.

At least six Nashville police officers ensured a safety zone around the RV as its message played and they awaited a potential explosion.

Authorities are working to determine a motive given the strange circumstances. The explosion originated in front of an AT&T data center, causing widespread outages in Tennessee and beyond.

COVID has helped create a new batch of billionaires.

According to Forbes, 50 doctors, scientists and healthcare entrepreneurs — the majority of whom are from China — earned billionaire status this year.

Hu Kun, the chairman of medical device manufacturer Contec Medical Systems, was one of the 28 “pandemic billionaires” from China. His fortune is estimated to now be $3.9 billion.

Others include, BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin of Germany, who increased his networth to $4.2 billion this year and Stephane Bancel, from France, who earned the status with $4.1 billion as CEO of Moderna.

The NYPD investigated a bomb threat targeting the Empire State Building on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., officers received a call that a bomb would detonate at the landmark at noon, but after a thorough investigation, no explosives were found at the site.

The NYPD is now investigating the call.

Weekend Box Office

10. The War with Grandpa: $90k (down from 8)

9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: $91k (re-release)

8. Elf: $115k (re-release)

7. Pinocchio: $275k (new)

6. Fatale: $660k (down from 3)

5. Promising Young Woman: $680k (new)

4. Monster Hunter: $1.1 million (down from 1)

3. The Croods: A New Age: $1.7 million (down from 2)

2. News of the World: $2.4 million (new)

1. Wonder Woman 1984: $16.7 million (new)

Tube Talk

All late-night shows are reruns this week.

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• MNF: Bills @ Patriots / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love / NBC / 7:00 pm

Showbiz News

Johnny Depp’s lawyers don’t believe the actor got a fair trial.

According to a new report, one of Depp’s attorneys asked an appeals court panel to “set aside the judgment and order a new trial” after a High Court Judge ruled last month that the UK tabloid The Sun calling Depp a “wife beater” was “substantially true.”

The explosive trial took place over the summer with Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard battling it out in a he-said, she-said showdown.

###

Shia LaBeouf is seeking treatment.

The actor, who was recently accused of “physical, emotional and mental abuse” in a lawsuit filed by his ex, FKA Twigs, is “actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term treatment that he desperately needs,” according to his attorney.

LaBeouf addressed the accusations, telling the New York Times that he has “no excuses” for his alcoholism or aggression, “only rationalizations.”

###

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has set a new Spotify record for most single-day streams, with 17.223 million.

Carey shared the accomplishment on Twitter along with a post from Chart Data, which tracks such information.

###

Deadline has created a list of podcasts to be excited for in 2021.

“Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen,” which aired this year, tells the story of “rampant fraud perpetrated against the highest and lowest echelons of Hollywood.” A sophomore season set for 2021 will focus on a “money laundering scheme and the FBI in Las Vegas.”

“Dark Art” is an investigative series that “explores the shadowy and staggeringly lucrative global art market,” with each episode shining light on an abiding art mystery.

“Power: The Maxwells,” is in the works for next year from Sony Music Entertainment. It will explore the rise and fall of media tycoon Robert Maxwell, as well as his death from the deck of his super yacht, which his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell believes was murder. It will be hosted by Tara Palmeri.

“No Place Like Home,” focuses on the mystery of the red sequined slippers, worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” which were stolen in 2005 from a Minnesota museum and randomly found in 2018.

Other podcasts include: “Welcome To Your Fantasy,” “Death at the Wing,” “James Patterson’s The Coldest Case,” “Batman Unburied,” “American Coup,” “The Playboy Interview” and “The Doodler.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” hit theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

The sequel, “well worth the wait” according to many viewers, was given a score of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus was that the film “struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.”

The film features Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living among mortals in the 1980’s. While she has full use of her powers, she maintains a low profile as an ancient art curator. She soon finds that she will have to gather all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she battles Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

Pixar’s “Soul” hit Disney+ on Christmas Day and was a huge hit.

The feel-good film received a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and was described as “a film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold.” Pixar was credited with their power to once again deliver a film that entertains all-ages.

“Soul” follows a middle-school band teacher named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) whose life hasn’t gone quite the way he expected it to. After an accident, Joe travels to another realm to help a lost soul named 22 (Tina Fey) find her “spark” and along the journey he finds what it means to truly have soul.

Jennifer Aniston is feeling the heat after posting a photo of a Christmas ornament that reads “Our First Pandemic 2020.”

The 51-year-old actress posted the image in her Instagram stories on Christmas Day and was quickly bashed as being “out of touch.”

One follower wrote, “Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! Let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” While another commented on how “[effing] oblivious” celebs have been this year.

Some came to Aniston’s defense writing that she was merely marking a momentous year in history.

WORTH NOTING: Ornaments mocking or marking the chaos of this year were sold out on many crafty-sites such as Etsy, as non-celebs also chose to highlight the pandemic. So maybe she isn’t as “out of touch” as some trolls choose to believe?

Taylor Swift has been booted from Nashville’s “Legend’s Corner” mural.

Artist Tim Davis made the decision to “retire” the songstress and replace her with Brad Paisley.

While some “Swifties” were appalled over the removal, country music fans explained that she really isn’t “singing to the genre” anymore, adding that “Brad blows her out of the park in the simple fact that he can play every instrument in his band.”

Swift was one of only four women in the mural — Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

###

Tom Selleck left a $2,020 tip at a New York restaurant last week.

Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Selleck’s son on “Blue Bloods,” shared the kind gesture in a tweet, writing “I found out that my TV Dad has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad.”

The 2020 Tip Challenge is something Wahlberg started out the year doing, along with his wife Jenny McCarthy. Countless others continued the trend throughout the year, by tipping $2,020 or other generous amounts.

Lori Loughlin, who is expected to be released from prison today, has been using prayer to get through the final days of her two-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

After spending the last three holidays behind bars, the actress has reportedly turned to God as she “prays day and night,” a source told Us Weekly. She also spent a lot of her “free time reading books,” the source added.

While Loughlin’s sentence is over, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who received a sentence of five-months, is expected to be released in April 2021.

Sports

The NFL’s “wokeness” is turning fans away.

While tossing in some “woke” messages seemed like a great idea to Commissioner Roger Goodell, fans are not appreciating being told they need to be “re-educated on race relations,” when all they want to do is “simply relax and watch a game,” according to number crunching experts at the Morning Consult.

Communications director for the marketing data company told the Post that a survey of 2,200 adults on their sports viewing habits, showed that 28% were watching “less frequently than before the pandemic.”

Respondents were offered a blank space to provide their primary reason for not watching as often and the majority (17%) cited “politics, social justice or general contempt for athletes.”Meanwhile, 16% said they were “too busy” and 14% cited “other entertainment activities.”

Nielsen reports that NFL ratings are down 7% percent this year.

Day of the Year

National Short Film Day

National Chocolate Candy Day

National Card Playing Day

Holy Innocents Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day

National Call a Friend Day

National Download Day

On This Date

1832 – Vice President John C Calhoun resigns office in order to fill a Senate seat for South Carolina. This was before the 17th Amendment, when state legislatures elected Senators.

The resignation was not particularly groundbreaking; Martin Van Buren was already elected as President Andrew Jackson’s new Vice President, and Calhoun only had a couple months left in the term, anyway.

Throughout his political career, he was a fierce advocate of slavery.

1860 – Harriet Tubman arrives in Auburn, New York on her last mission to free slaves through the Underground Railroad.

1895 – Louis and Auguste Lumiere screen a series of video clips in Paris and charge admission — marking the first commercial movie screening in history.

The brothers developed a new machine called the “Cinematographe,” which was a two-in-one camera and projector to display moving images. This technology was lighter and more efficient that Thomas Edison’s kinetograph, developed across the pond a few years prior.

A year later the first motion picture theater in the United States opened in New Orleans.

1908 – Messina, Sicily is devastated by the worst earthquake ever recorded in Europe.

The 7.5-magnitude quake is believed to have originated in the Straits of Messina, triggering a 40-foot tsunami that killed up to 100,000 people.

Worse yet, a destructive series of aftershocks destroyed many of the remaining buildings, and the days that followed were consumed by rainfall, forcing locals into caves and impromptu shacks built from the rubble.

1958 – The Baltimore Colts and New York Giants square off at Yankee Stadium in what would be called “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

It was the first time an NFL playoff was decided in sudden death overtime.

The exciting game bolstered the NFL’s profile, in part due to being broadcast nationally.

The game ended Baltimore 23 – Giants 17.

1973 – President Nixon signs the Endangered Species Act, a series of sweeping regulations that empowered the federal government to manage species at risk of endangerment or extinction.

In its first 30 years, less than one percent of the wildlife listed as in need of protection went extinct.

2002 – LinkedIn is founded by Reid Hoffman, Allen Blue, Konstantin Guericke, Eric Ly and Jean-Luc Valiant in Mountain View, California

Initially it was a site focused on professional networking, allowing people to connect with business and school contact, as well as companies.

It has stayed true to that purpose today, with more than 575 million registered users.

Birthdays

Sienna Miller – actress, “American Sniper” – 39

John Legend – singer – 42

Joe Manganiello – actor, “Magic Mike XXL,” “True Blood” – 44

Seth Meyers – late-night host – 47

Gayle King – TV personality – 66

Denzel Washington – actor, “Remember the Titans” – 66

Maggie Smith – actress, “Downtown Abbey” – 86

Born On This Date

Joe Diffie – Country singer – 1958 (d. 2020)

Stan Lee – Marvel creator – 1922 (d. 2018)

Woodrow Wilson – US President – 1856 (d. 1924)

Deaths

Hall of Famer Phil Niekro has died.

The pitcher, known for his signature knuckleball passed away in his sleep on Saturday after long battle with cancer.

He was 81.

###