Oskaloosa News Recap For December 10th, 2020

National and World News

Google has unveiled the top trending searches of 2020.

For NEWS related searches, the top five were: Election results, Coronavirus, Stimulus checks, Unemployment and Iran.

The top five PEOPLE searched were: Joe Biden, Kim Jong Un, Kamala Harris, Jacob Blake and Ryan Newman.

The top five names associated with LOSS were: Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, George Floyd and Ruth Bader Ginsburg

For MOVIE related searches, the top five were: Parasite, 1917, Black Panther, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and Little Women.

The top five searches for TV SHOWS were: Tiger King, Cobra Kai, Ozark, The Umbrella Academy and The Queen’s Gambit.

###

Residents in a section of Belle, West Virginia were told to shelter in place on Tuesday night after a “chemical incident” occurred at a local plant.

According to Reuters, an explosion occurred at the Chemours Company around 10 pm. Everyone within a 2-mile radius of the plant was asked to shelter in place while the situation was evaluated.

Around 3 am, the order was lifted as first responders worked to contain the fire, which at that time they stated was “under control.”

No word on what caused the explosion.

###

The Planters’ mascot is turning 50!

As many may recall, the brand killed him off ahead of the Super Bowl, only to bring him back as a baby, and then reinvent him as a 21-year-old. In the 11 months since, he’s aged 50 years.

The legume, named Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe or simply Bart, timed his return to promote Planters’ new holiday merchandise line. Fans of the tasty peanuts can now purchase ugly Christmas sweaters, ornaments and other “peanut presents.”

WORTH NOTING: Twitterverse seems to be okay with the new mascot, as many sent out “Nice to meet you, Bart!” tweets following his unveiling.

###

A British homeowner made an unusual discovery in his backyard.

After decades of living in his home — and having nothing else to do during the UK’s lockdown — Khandu Patel decided he wanted to see what was hidden under the mysterious manhole cover in his backyard.

After removing the cover, Patel discovered a 5-by-10-foot air raid shelter. He told the The Telegraph that the shelter likely dates back to WWII.

As for what he plans to do with the underground hideout…Patel says he and his wife are going to “turn it into a bar.”

###

Those with “significant” allergic reactions are being warned NOT to get Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine after two people, who were among the first to get the vaccine in the UK, needed treatment for an “anaphylactoid reaction.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) immediately issued precautionary advice against vaccinating anyone with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines.

###

Russian officials are advising people to stay sober for at least two months after receiving the COVID vaccine.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova heeded the warning during an interview with TASS News Agency, saying “If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol.”

WORTH NOTING: Russia is the fourth largest consumer of alcohol per person in the world.

ADDITIONALLY: Officials claim the Sputnik V vaccine is over 90-percent effective, but new reports show that medical workers who have received the shot have come down with COVID. President Valdimir Putin has reportedly refused to take it.

###

YouTube announced Wednesday that it will start removing misleading content regarding the results of the presidential election. This includes claims that the outcome was “rigged.”

YouTube shared a blog post in which the company noted the “safe harbor deadline” for the election, or the “date by which state-level challenges are supposed to have been resolved.” They also pointed out that enough states have certified the results to “confirm Joe Biden as the electoral college victor.”

Since September, the company says they have “terminated over 8,000 channels and thousands of harmful and misleading elections-related videos” that violated their “existing policies.”

WORTH ASKING: How many #NotMyPresident or Anti-Trump videos from the last four years remain active on the site?

###

Eighty percent of the nation’s counties saw more travel than last year, according to Bloomberg.

SafeGraph – a cellphone location data company – revealed that 22 percent of Americans were not in their residence on Thanksgiving Day. The company also noted that one-in-eight people traveled at least 30 miles.

The increased travel did not correspond with an increase in flights, however. In fact, the number of people flying dropped 60 percent from 2019’s turkey holiday, according to TSA figures.

###

A Staten Island doctor admitted to using his office as a “pill mill” and soliciting sexual favors from young patients in exchange for opioid prescriptions.

Joseph Santiamo, 65, ran his internal medicine and geriatric care practice from 2012 to 2018, while also “slinging narcotics prescriptions for no legitimate purpose in exchange for cash,” according to a New Jersey federal complaint.

Santiamo, who copped to the charges, is free on $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 12, 2021 and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

###

After modest gains the prior day, stocks sold off on Wednesday with the Dow dipping 105 points, the Nasdaq plunging 243 points and the S&P sliding 29 points. It was the sharpest fall for the Nasdaq Composite since October 30th.

Technology companies traded lower after the FTC sued Facebook over anti-trust law. Facebook closed 1.9 percent lower.

DoorDash Inc surged in its stock market debut adding more than 85 percent to the IPO price of 102 dollars to close at $189.51.

###

Facebook has gotten too big and powerful for the taste of the Federal Trade Commission, which filed a lawsuit Wednesday to break up the tech giant.

Beyond the namesake social media site, Facebook also owns image-sharing app Instagram and texting platform WhatsApp, which regulators identified as entities that should be sold off into their own organizations.

###

Hunter Biden issued a statement Wednesday announcing that his taxes were under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware, but — and this is important — it’s the first he’s heard about it!

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” the statement said.

He added that he’s confident the investigation will show everything was on the up-and-up.

###

Showbiz News

Johnny Depp is heading to the UK Court of Appeals in a bid to overturn the High Court verdict from last month.

Per his application to the Court, Depp will continue the legal battle to “squash all allegations” made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The original case centered on a story published in The Sun, which referred to Depp as a “wife beater.” The case and conclusion cost him his job on the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

###

Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila brand, which debuted in March, is making record-breaking sales, according to Shanken News Daily.

The brand is on track to sell 300k 9-liter cases by March 2021 and is also projected to ship 400k cases around the world.

The Rock took to Instagram to thank all of those involved in making his tequila a “success.”

###

NBC is developing “Hope Café.”

The multi-camera comedy, from the minds of Mayim Bialik and Damon Wayans Jr. is inspired by Hope For the Day’s Sip of Hope coffee shop in Chicago.

The series follows the friendships, lives and loves of the workers and customers who are all intertwined at the Hope Café, a coffee shop where the baristas are also trained mental health counselors, according to Deadline.

###

ABC has handed a series order to “Home Economics.”

The show takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

The comedy series stars and is executive produced by Topher Grace.

It is slated to premiere in spring 2021.

###

“One Day At a Time” is officially done.

Following the initial cancellation of the series almost two years ago, Sony Pictures struggled to find a new home for the reimagined ‘70s sitcom.

The show ran for four seasons on Pop and sibling network TV Land.

###

Netflix has cancelled “Hoops,” its basketball-themed adult animated series.

Deadline reports that the streamer based the decision on the show’s lack of viewership.

“Hoops” premiered on August 21.

###

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are teaming up to star in “True Story,” a Netflix limited series.

Hart will play a version of himself in the fictional show, which centers on his character Kid. Snipes will play Kid’s older brother Carlton, according to Deadline.

###

Nicolas Cage will host a new comedy series “History of Swear Words” for Netflix.

The show explores the origins, pop-culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words, Variety reports.

The show launches January 5.

###

Jessica Simpson has signed a deal with Amazon Studios to executive produce a “fictionalized” series and an unscripted docuseries inspired by her tell-all memoir “Open Book.”

In her memoir, Simpson gets candid about her past relationships and her struggle with addiction.

###

Piers Morgan swears he was not in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Over the years, fans have noticed an uncanny resemblance between Morgan and the homeless, pigeon feeding woman in Central Park who befriends Kevin McCallister.

On Tuesday, he was forced to address the rumor when his “Good Morning Britain” co-host asked him point blank.

Morgan replied, “Why does this keep coming around? That is not me. I am not the bag lady in ‘Home Alone 2’.”

###

Sports

Jalen Hurts will be the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles when they take on the New Orleans Saints next Sunday, according to coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson said he made the decision to start Hurts over the team’s franchise QB, Carson Wentz, to hopefully “get the team over the hump” and “to try to get everybody playing better.”

Hurts came off the bench in the Eagle’s 30-16 loss to the Packers last Sunday after Wentz struggled to get points on the board.

###

Day of the Year

Dewey Decimal System Day

Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales

Human Rights Day

National Lager Day

Nobel Prize Day

###

On This Date

1778 – John Jay becomes the President of the Continental Congress.

He had previously served as a delegate to the Congress.

Jay was known for favoring independence in the colonies, but was weary of a complete split from Britain.

Nonetheless he would eventually be named the first Chief Justice by George Washington, and later negotiated the Jay Treaty in 1794 to settle ongoing military and commercial disputes between the US and Britain.

He finished his political life as Governor of New York from 1797 to 1801.

###

1901 – Five years after the death of Alfred Nobel, the first of his namesake prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden.

The fields were: physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace.

Nobel himself most notably invented dynamite and the science of controlled explosions. He willed his tremendous fortune to those who benefited mankind.

###

1915 – The one-millionth is produced by Ford.

At the River Rouge plant in Detroit, the millionth product was the Model T.

It was a milestone that was unexpectedly overlooked. Only later, in an internal newsletter, did the company note the milestone.

Nine years later the ten-millionth car was paraded around to much fanfare, traveling from coast to coast.

###

1936 – King Edward VIII abdicates the Throne.

In order to circumvent the traditional, ceremonial, political, and religious obligations of the monarchy, Edward would have to leave power in order to marry commoner Wallis Simpson.

The Church of England dictated that divorced people could not marry again as long as their ex was still living. As to not cause dangerous precedent, Edward left his station as head of the Church of England.

He was succeeded by George VI. Much of the drama was illustrated in the movie, “The King’s Speech.”

###

1967 – Otis Redding and his band die in a plane crash over Lake Monona, just outside Madison.

Severe weather was blamed for the accident, though the exact cause of the crash was not determined.

The wreckage and the bodies were found the next day.

###

2017 – Governor of California Jerry Brown tours the Southern California wildfires and declares them the “new normal.”

After surveying the devastation in Ventura County from the Thomas fires, Brown said climate change may exacerbate the weather conditions that caused the wildfires to explode.

He expressed sympathy for the residents who lost their homes and pets, saying the fires were horrific and a “terrible tragedy for so many.”

###

Birthdays

Joe Burrow – college football quarterback – 24

Joss Favela – songwriter – 30

Grace Chatto – pop singer – 35

Raven-Symoné – TV actress, “That’s So Raven”, “The Cheetah Girls” – 35

Nick Martin – rock singer – 38

Summer Phoenix – actress, “The Believer”, “The Faculty” – 42

Emmanuelle Chriqui – TV actress, “Entourage”, “Super Troopers 2” – 45

Bobby Flay – celebrity chef – 56

Nia Peeples – TV actress, “Fame”, “Walker, Texas Ranger” – 59

Kenneth Branagh – Irish actor, “Hamlet”, “Thor” – 60

Gloria Loring – American actress and singer, “Days of Our Lives” – 74

Born On This Date

Michael Clarke Duncan – American actor, “The Green Mile”, “Armageddon” – 1957 (d. 2012)

Victor McLaglen – English actor, “The Quiet Man”, “Rio Grande” – 1886 (d. 1959)

Emily Dickinson – American poet – 1830 (d. 1886)

William Lloyd Garrison – American abolitionist publisher, The Liberator” – 1805 (d. 1879)

###