Mahaska Health Invites Community to 7th Annual Men’s Health Event and Tractor Ride

In recognition of Men’s Health Month, June, Mahaska Health is hosting its 7th annual Men’s Health Screening Event and Tractor Ride.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Mahaska Health Fairgrounds. From 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, Mahaska Health will provide free health screenings and educational resources. Tractors will be on display at the Fairgrounds during the health fair, with the annual tractor ride departing at 10:00 am.

The tractor ride will begin at 10 am heading south out of the Fairgrounds to drive past the two Skilled Nursing Facilities. The first stop is the Oskaloosa Care Center just after 10 am and the next drive will be at Crystal Heights Care Center.

During the event, guests will be offered free screening opportunities, including:

· Cholesterol tests

· Blood pressure checks

· Sleep assessments

· PSA testing

Preventative screenings play an important role in helping individuals identify potential health concerns before symptoms develop. The free screenings provided at the event are one way that men can be proactive about their health and learn what other routine screenings may be recommended for them.

“The Men’s Health Event and Tractor Ride is a unique opportunity to combine community, tradition, and preventative care,” shared Dr. Eric Miller, Mahaska Health Family Medicine Physician and Accountable Care Medical Director. “Screenings can provide valuable insights into your health. We hope men in our community take advantage of the free screenings available throughout the morning.”

Mahaska Health encourages current patients and the public to connect with friends and neighbors, showcase their tractors, and receive insights into their health. For more information and to register for the event, visit mahaskahealth.org/tractorride or call 641-676-7420.