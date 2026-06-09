New Ownership Team Looks to Bring New Energy to Des Moines Whiskey Festival

DES MOINES — A new ownership group is working to reshape the Des Moines Whiskey Festival, with plans to expand the event into a three-day celebration of whiskey, food, music, and Iowa culture.

During a recent interview with Oskaloosa News and the Whisky Friends podcast, festival organizers shared their vision for the future of the event and what attendees can expect when the festival returns October 1-3.

The new ownership team includes Melissa Merrifield, Levi Fahlenkamp, and Wes Fahlenkamp among others. Together, they hope to build an event that appeals to longtime whiskey enthusiasts while also welcoming people who are just beginning to explore the world of whiskey.

Merrifield, who serves as the festival’s CEO, said the focus is on creating a better experience and bringing people together.

“It’s really about the people,” Merrifield said. “It’s about sitting around a table, sharing experiences, learning something new, and building connections.”

The festival will begin on Thursday, October 1, with Women & Whiskey, a special event featuring a four-course meal paired with whiskey selections. Organizers say the evening is designed to provide an educational and social experience in a smaller setting.

The celebration continues Friday, October 2, with Whiskey Reserve at the Meridian Event Center in West Des Moines. That event will focus on Iowa distilleries and provide guests with opportunities to meet distillers and learn more about the products being made across the state.

The main festival takes place Saturday, October 3. Organizers say attendees will have access to more than 200 whiskey samples, along with live music, food, educational opportunities, and a cigar lounge.

Festival leaders acknowledged that previous versions of the event received criticism from some attendees. The new ownership team says it is focused on improving the overall experience and restoring confidence in the festival.

“We want people to come and have a great experience and walk away saying they’re coming back next year,” Wes Fahlenkamp said.

The festival’s new direction is also intended to showcase Iowa’s growing whiskey industry.

Throughout the interview, organizers discussed the increasing number of Iowa distilleries and the opportunities available for people interested in learning more about how whiskey is made. Distilleries such as Cedar Ridge, Revelton, Templeton Rye, and others have helped establish Iowa as a recognized producer of quality whiskey.

Levi Fahlenkamp said his own whiskey journey has evolved significantly over the past several years.

Like many people, he started with familiar brands before learning more about tasting, flavor profiles, and the craftsmanship behind different products.

“Now I’m touring distilleries and learning what I like and don’t like,” he said. “It opens up a whole different experience.”

That spirit of discovery is something organizers hope visitors will experience during the festival.

Local whiskey enthusiasts Matt DeWeese and Renee Falls, creators of the social media channel “She Hates My Whiskey,” joined the discussion and said one of the biggest draws of whiskey events is the opportunity to meet others who share the same interests.

For many enthusiasts, whiskey becomes more than just a drink. It becomes a way to connect with people, learn about history, and explore new places.

Organizers say they plan to expand beyond a single annual festival by hosting additional events throughout the year. Future plans include whiskey tours, pop-up experiences, and educational programs designed to introduce more people to Iowa’s whiskey community.

Merrifield said the goal is to create experiences that encourage people to explore Iowa and discover the stories behind its distilleries.

“We’re looking to create opportunities for people to learn, connect, and experience what Iowa has to offer,” she said.

More information about the October festival and upcoming events can be found at DSMWhiskeyFest.com.