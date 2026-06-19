Mahaska County Conservation Highlights New Recreation Projects, Prairie Restoration and Statewide Conservation Funding

OSKALOOSA — Mahaska County Conservation continues to expand outdoor recreation opportunities while restoring natural habitats across the county, according to Executive Director Chris Clingan.

During a recent interview with Oskaloosa News, Clingan discussed several ongoing projects, including the completion of the Environmental Learning Center playscape, improvements at White Oak Lake, restoration work at Eddyville Sand Prairie and a statewide effort to increase funding for conservation and outdoor recreation.

Iowa Creates Office of Outdoor Recreation

Clingan recently attended an event at Lake Ahquabi where Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the creation of the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation.

The office will operate under the Iowa Economic Development Authority and is intended to strengthen outdoor recreation opportunities while supporting tourism across the state.

Clingan said outdoor recreation is already a major contributor to Iowa’s economy.

“I’ve heard anywhere between $6 billion to $8 billion a year,” Clingan said of the industry’s economic impact, noting it also supports tens of thousands of jobs across Iowa.

Playscape Becoming Popular Destination

One of Mahaska County Conservation’s newest attractions is the large nature playscape at the Environmental Learning Center west of Oskaloosa.

Construction began after more than two years of planning and fundraising. Although the project is largely complete, crews continue adding features, including native pollinator gardens, a bird viewing area, outdoor restroom facilities and drinking fountains.

Clingan said the response from the public has exceeded expectations.

Visitors now use the playscape and surrounding trails throughout the day, from early morning until evening. He expects visitation numbers to increase substantially once mobile phone data is analyzed.

He credited the project’s success to community support.

“This project is just a great example of this community coming together and getting behind something and making it happen,” Clingan said.

Environmental Learning Center Open Six Days Each Week

The Environmental Learning Center also continues serving as Mahaska County Conservation’s public headquarters.

Visitors can explore educational exhibits, including the mammoth skeleton display, while learning about local wildlife and conservation.

The facility is open:

Monday through Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center is closed on Sundays.

White Oak Lake Improvements Continue

Clingan also highlighted ongoing improvements at White Oak Lake.

For several years, invasive curly-leaf pondweed made boating, kayaking and fishing difficult.

Working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Mahaska County Conservation treated the invasive plant using specialized herbicides. Recent surveys found little evidence that the invasive species remains.

Additional improvements are planned this summer through a Fish Habitat Grant.

Approximately $30,000 in fish habitat structures will be installed, with most placed in White Oak Lake and additional structures added to Pond One at Russell Wildlife Area.

Clingan said the work should improve fishing opportunities while making the lake more enjoyable for paddlers and other visitors.

Wetland Planned at Russell Wildlife Area

Another major project is planned at Russell Wildlife Area.

Mahaska County Conservation is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to develop an 80- to 100-acre wetland within the recently acquired Voss Bottom property.

The project will help filter runoff from roughly 1,100 acres before the water continues downstream.

Clingan said the wetland will improve water quality while creating valuable wildlife habitat and additional outdoor recreation opportunities.

Muscootine Marsh Remains Wildlife Hotspot

Muscootine Marsh continues to attract bird watchers and wildlife photographers from around the region.

Clingan noted the marsh serves as an important migration stop for waterfowl and other bird species.

The area functions as a wildlife refuge, meaning hunting is not allowed within the refuge itself. However, a nearby public hunting area remains available east of Snyder Road.

Rare Prairie Restoration Underway

Mahaska County Conservation is also restoring the rare Eddyville Sand Prairie.

Last fall, crews removed invasive trees and woody vegetation from approximately 31 acres to restore one of Iowa’s uncommon sand prairie ecosystems.

The work was supported through partnerships with the Golden Goose Club and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Future management will include prescribed burns and continued control of invasive species to allow native prairie plants to recover.

The prairie is also home to several unique species. William Penn University students have been conducting wildlife research there, studying reptiles, small mammals and other native animals.

Visitors who stop by during June can also see one of the prairie’s unusual features.

“The cactuses are going to be blooming,” Clingan said. “It’s beautiful.”

Clingan Encourages Support for Iowa Conservation Trust

Clingan also encouraged Iowans to learn more about the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, formerly known as Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy, or I-WILL.

Iowa voters approved a constitutional amendment creating the trust in 2010. However, the fund has never been activated because it requires an increase in the state sales tax before revenue can begin flowing into the program.

If funded, the trust would provide financial support for conservation practices on farms, water quality improvements, wildlife habitat, trails, parks and outdoor recreation projects across Iowa.

Clingan believes the program could significantly benefit Iowa’s environment and economy.

He encouraged residents to educate themselves about the issue and share their opinions with state lawmakers.

“I think it’d be a great thing for Iowa,” Clingan said. “More people need to start talking about it.”

As Mahaska County Conservation continues expanding recreational opportunities and restoring natural resources, Clingan said community involvement remains one of the organization’s greatest strengths. From local fundraising efforts to statewide conservation initiatives, he believes partnerships between residents, volunteers and conservation organizations will continue shaping the future of Mahaska County’s parks, trails and natural areas.