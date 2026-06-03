Public Invited to Help Shape Conservation Priorities at Regional REAP Assembly in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA — Residents interested in conservation, parks, wildlife, water quality, outdoor recreation and environmental education will have an opportunity to help guide future projects during the Regional Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Assembly on June 11 in Oskaloosa.

The public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Environmental Learning Center, 2342 Highway 92 in Oskaloosa. A free meal will be provided from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

The annual assembly serves residents from Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Van Buren and Wapello counties. Organizers say the event gives local citizens a chance to learn about conservation projects in their region and provide input on how future funding should be used.

The REAP program was established by the Iowa Legislature in 1989 and has become one of the state’s most successful conservation initiatives. Funding from the program supports projects that improve water quality, enhance wildlife habitat, protect natural areas, preserve historic resources and expand outdoor recreation opportunities across Iowa.

According to organizers, community participation is a key part of the process.

“This meeting gives local residents a voice in how conservation funding is used and helps identify priorities for future projects,” said Chris Clingan, chair of the Mahaska County REAP Committee. “Whether you are interested in parks, trails, wildlife habitat, water quality, outdoor recreation or environmental education, your input is important.”

During the assembly, attendees will have opportunities to learn about local REAP-funded projects, discuss conservation needs within their communities, suggest improvements to conservation programs and funding priorities, and help identify future regional projects.

Participants will also select delegates to represent the region at the statewide REAP Congress, which is held each January at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

Organizers say REAP benefits every Iowa county by investing in projects that improve water quality, conserve natural resources, preserve cultural and historic sites, and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations.

Community members with an interest in Iowa’s natural resources, including wildlife habitat, water quality, parks, recreation, conservation education and environmental stewardship, are encouraged to attend.

Additional information is available through Mahaska County Conservation by calling 641-673-9327 or by contacting Chris Clingan at clingan@mahaskacountyia.gov.