Oskaloosa News Recap For January 21st, 2021

Local News

Gov. Reynolds Delivers 2021 Condition of the State

Rozenboom Opens Senate Session With Prayer

Health Care Update Starts Eggs And Issues For 2021

Former Post Office Future Comes Into Focus

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Iowa Congressional Delegation Speaks About Unrest At Capitol

Supervisors establish operating procedures for 2021

City Council prepares for 2021

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

William Penn Splits Pair of Heart Duals

Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: Honorable Mentions

Statesmen Rebound with Win at Peru State

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

US Customs and Border Protection officials seized two separate shipments from Hong Kong that contained more than 800 counterfeit Cartier jewelry products. An estimated value of $8.72 million.

The first shipment was inspected in Cincinnati, Ohio and contained over 400 designer bracelets headed to a residence in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On the same night, a second shipment containing 401 Cartier rings and bracelets was stopped in Louisville, Kentucky, also headed to the same residence in West Palm Beach.

CBP seizes millions of counterfeit goods every year as part of its mission to protect US businesses and consumers.

###

Netflix has surpassed 200 million subscribers.

The streaming giant’s fourth-quarter results showed another 8.5 million subscribers joined during the October-December period, capping Netflix’s biggest year since its inception as a DVD mailing service in 1997.

Despite the success, Netflix still faces challenges in the coming years with rivals such as Disney+ which accumulated over 90 million subscribers in its first year.

###

Nearly 12,000 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine were compromised after dipping below acceptable temperatures during a recent transport to Michigan.

Health officials in Michigan said 21 shipments — 11,900 doses — were affected due to temperature issues caused by “gel packs used to maintain appropriate temperatures during shipping” being too cold.

Moderna repacked and sent out replacement doses with another six shipments on hold to check the vaccines for any issues.

###

Hawaii has the highest concentration of fast food restaurants in relation to its population, according to data compiled by NiceRx.com, a prescription assistance platform and resource.

According to the report, the Aloha State has 97.5 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people. Based on the 2019 US Census Bureau, which estimates the state’s population at a little more than 1.4 million, that means Hawaii has around 1,365 fast food restaurants.

All of this does not mean that Hawaii has the most fast food restaurants in the country, however. For example, No. 2 on the list, New York, has 92.3 fast food joints per 100,000 people. While the eateries per capita may be lower, NY far outweighs HI when it comes to actual number of restaurants, at 17,906.

###

A new survey out of New York reports that 27% of New Yorkers have no plans to get the COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, 7% said they have already received the vaccine and 69% said they plan to get it, according to the Siena College poll.

Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that 7 million New Yorkers — healthcare workers, front line essential workers and the elderly — are now eligible to get a COVID vaccine. Only about 1 million doses have been administered so far.

###

An explosion in Madrid left two dead, two injured and partially destroyed a residential building on Wednesday.

Images posted to social media showed a tower of smoke coming out of a six-story building surrounded by rubble.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated, though no injuries were reported. A school suffered some mild damage, but was empty as classes have not yet resumed.

Officials believes the cause of the blast was a gas leak.

###

A grocery store in Buffalo has reportedly pulled all Kansas City-branded sauces off its shelves ahead of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game this weekend.

Rich Gaenzler of Buffalo’s 97 Rock radio station instigated the removal by suggesting that “local supermarkets…can’t be carrying this stuff during Bills/Chiefs week.”

Dash’s Market heeded the calling and confirmed on Twitter that their shelves would be cleared until “the Bills win!”

The Bills take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

###

A rhinoceros iguana — named Rhino — has made history.

The 40-year-old reptile, which lives at the Australia Zoo was declared the oldest living iguana by Guinness World Records earlier this week.

According to the post, Rhino nearly doubles the lifespan of the previous title holder which lived to 22 years and 11 months at a sanctuary in Florida.

FUN FACT: Rhinoceros iguanas are native to the Caribbean, where they are found largely on the island of Hispaniola. The species’ name comes from their “pseudo-horn,” a scaly outgrowth found on the iguana’s snout that is reminiscent of a rhinoceros’ horn, according to the zoo.

###

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States yesterday.

He was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the nation’s first female Vice President.

The former US senator from California becomes the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government. She was sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

###

Both the S&P and Nasdaq posted record intraday highs on Wednesday. The Nasdaq surged 260 points, the Dow lifted 257 points and the S&P added 52 points by the closing bell.

Investors bought heavily in anticipation of increased government spending during a Joe Biden administration.

Netflix rose more than 17 percent following a strong earnings call. The streaming giant touted both revenue and new subscriber numbers that beat forecasts.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

Young Sheldon / CBS / 7:00 pm

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune / ABC / 7:00 pm

Mr. Mayor / NBC / 7:00 pm

Hell’s Kitchen / FOX / 7:00 pm

B Positive / CBS / 7:30 pm

Superstore / NBC / 7:30 pm

Mom / CBS / 8:00 pm

The Chase / ABC / 8:00 pm

Law & Order: SVU / NBC / 8:00 pm

Call Me Kat / FOX / 8:00 pm

The Unicorn / CBS / 8:30 pm

Last Man Standing / FOX / 8:30 pm

Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

The Hustler / ABC / 9:00 pm

Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is being accused of clogging some toilets.

According to the lawsuit, Boogie is being sued for allegedly causing more than $250k in damage to a New Jersey rental mansion — including, clogging its toilets so badly that sewage seeped through the floors.

Destruction to the mansion also included “carpets cut out and mismatched pieces replaced with damages, stains and tears throughout,” “walls and trim damaged,” and “damage to the landscape” where two vehicles were apparently left abandoned on the property.

Boogie’s rep has not commented on the suit.

###

Ginger Gonzaga is set to star opposite Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming “She Hulk” Marvel series for Disney+.

Gonzaga will play the best friend of Jennifer Walters (Maslany), an attorney who has similar powers to her cousin Bruce Banner aka The Hulk.

“Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Hulk.

###

Snoop Dogg is changing his tune about Donald Trump.

An avid Trump basher, the rapper is pleased with the former President’s decision to pardon Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris.

Snoop passed along the message: “They did some good work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.”

###

Stephanie McMahon says the WWE plans to have fans in attendance at WrestleMania 37.

McMahon told TMZ Sports that the organization is “gunning to have an audience” at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and 11. An exact number has not been revealed.

It has been 316 days since the WWE has had live fans in the building.

###

Gucci Mane and Tyga were among the celebs spotted at a 150-person backyard bash over the weekend.

The pair were seen partying with Lil Pump, Scott Disick and Lil Baby without a mask in sight for the private party/concert held for Electric Feel label founder Austin Rosen.

Guests were encouraged to wear masks by party hosts ex-“Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny Hochstein, but not while eating and drinking. Social-distancing practices were also supposed to take place, but didn’t.

The NY Post reports that guests were “on the honor system” to get tested for COVID before attending.

###

Drake has become the first artist ever to surpass 50 billion combined streams on Spotify.

Variety, which confirmed the milestone, also noted that the Canadian-born rapper’s lead is likely to “grow exponentially” in the coming weeks as his new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” is expected to drop this month.

WORTH NOTING: He was also named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the 2010s, with 28 billion streams.

###

Peacock has renewed “Saved by the Ball” for a 10-episode second season.

Showrunner Tracey Wigfield commented on the news saying, “I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes. Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

###

The final week of “Jeopardy!” episodes with Alex Trebek as host had record viewership.

The gameshow was the No. 1 syndicated program for the week of Jan. 4, with 11.1 million total viewers (Live & Same Day) and a 6.6 household rating — a 29% surge from the previous week.

Trebek’s final telecast averaged 14 million total viewers.

###

Amanda Bynes may be trying her hand at a music career.

The 34-year-old teased a new rap song called “Diamonds” on her private Instagram account yesterday. The song features a rapper named Precise, who appears to be Bynes’ on-again-off-again fiancé Paul Michael.

The track is mostly just the actress repeating, “Diamonds, Diamonds on my neck, on my wrist.”

###

A Willy Wonka prequel now has a title and official release date.

“Wonka,” being produced by David Heyman, will be released on March 17, 2023.

The flick will be set before the events of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and the two movie adaptations.

###

Sports

Former NBA player Delonte West has landed a job at the drug rehabilitation center that he attended last year.

ESPN reports that after connecting with his mother and heading to rehab, West’s journey to recovery is continuing to go well, thanks to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

In the eight years since his final NBA season in Dallas, West has battled a bipolar disorder, sporadic homelessness, financial hardship and addiction.

Last October, Cuban was able to get West treatment and has been a huge support throughout the entire process.

###

Philip Rivers is done with the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts QB announced Wednesday that he is retiring after 17 seasons in the league.

Rivers made 8 total Pro Bowls, threw for more than 63,000 yards and logged 421 passing TDs.

His next adventure will be coaching high school football players at St. Michael Catholic HS in Fairhope, AL.

###

Day of the Year

International Playdate Day

International Sweatpants Day

National Granola Bar Day

National New England Clam Chowder Day

National Hugging Day

Own Your Own Home Day

One-Liners Day

Squirrel Appreciation Day

###

On This Date

1793 – King Louis XVI is executed by Guillotine.

The French Revolution was in full force and the resistance to the monarchy had control of the government and occupied the former buildings and palaces that had belonged to the Royal Family.

The French National Convention condemned King Louis, but not unanimously. There was only a slim majority in favor.

Marie Antoinette, the deposed Queen, would be executed in October that year.

###

1924 – Vladimir Lenin suffers a brain hemorrhage and dies.

The Soviet dictator played a key role in catalyzing the Bolshevik Revolution and became the first leader of the USSR.

While he laid in state, more than 900,000 mourning Soviets would view the body over the course of 4 days.

His body was later embalmed and put on display, where it remains today.

###

1976 – The first commercial Concorde flights take off. Two planes took off simultaneously, one from London and another from Paris.

With top speeds beyond 1,300 miles per hour, the jets cut traditional travel times in half.

###

1990 – John McEnroe is disqualified from competition at the Australian Open.

In a match against Mikael Pernfors, McEnroe got ticked at a lines woman who he thought made a bad call. From a few feet away, he glared at her while bouncing a tennis ball on his racket. The umpire called him out for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But it didn’t stop there. After a series of poor plays, McEnroe angrily slammed his tennis racket to the playing surface.

The head umpire had enough and called the match for McEnroe’s opponent.

###

2009 – Toyota reports that it produced almost 9 million vehicles in 2008, making it the largest car manufacturer in the world. It beat out General Motors by more than 600,000 cars.

That year, Toyota would also post its first annual loss in the company’s history.

###

Birthdays

Marco Asensio – soccer player – 25

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – soccer player – 32

Brandon Crawford – baseball player – 34

Maryse Mizanin – wrestler – 38

Michel Teló – world music singer – 40

Sean Van Der Wilt – pop singer – 41

Jerry Trainor – TV actor, “iCarly”, “Drake & Josh” – 44

Emma Bunton – Spice Girls “Baby Spice” – 45

Geena Davis – movie actress, “Stuart Little”, “A League of Their Own” – 65

Jeff Franklin – TV producer, “Full House”, “Stuart Little” – 66

Billy Ocean – R&B singer – 71

Born On This Date

Jam Master Jay – music producer – 1965 (d. 2002)

Lorraine Warren – paranormal investigator & psychic medium – 1927 (d. 2019)

Christian Dior – fashion designer – 1905 (d. 1957)

Grigori Rasputin – Russian politician & mystic – 1869 (d. 1916)

###