City Council prepares for 2021

By Charlie Comfort

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council is ready to tackle whatever 2021 may bring. At their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, the Oskaloosa City Council held a brief meeting to ring in 2021. During the meeting, the Council approved the appointment of Doug Yates as Mayor Pro Tem and appointments to various boards and commissions.

The Council considered a resolution amending and certifying the fiscal year 2021 budget amendment during regular action, which included projects that carried over from the previous budget year, including airport and sanitary sewer projects. The Council unanimously approved the budget amendment.

The Council also considered the approval of the third reading of an ordinance amendment the electrical code of the Oskaloosa Municipal Code. With little discussion, the Council approved the final reading of the ordinance on a 6-1 vote, with council member Tom Walling voting no.

The final item up for consideration by the Council was the approval of a pay application to Dave Schmitt Construction for the D Street Reconstruction Project. The Council ultimately approved the pay application on a unanimous vote.

The next regular meeting of the Oskaloosa City Council will be held on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.