Oskaloosa girls golf takes third at Mt. Pleasant Invitational

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Oskaloosa girls golf team turned in one of its better performances of the season Friday at the Mt. Pleasant Invitational, finishing third out of seven teams with a score of 423.

It was a beautiful day for golf, and the Indians played solid overall rounds throughout the lineup. The team stayed competitive against a strong field and continued showing improvement as the season moves toward the postseason.

Leah Cohrt led Oskaloosa with a 95, which earned her a fifth-place finish individually in the tournament. Her round helped pace the Indians as they picked up another top-three team finish.

Even with the strong result, coaches said putting was the biggest issue during the round. Oskaloosa averaged nearly 46 putts over 18 holes, leaving several strokes out on the course.

The team has spent a lot of time working on putting during practice and hopes that continued work will start turning those missed chances into lower scores over the final weeks of the season.