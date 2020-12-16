Statesmen Rise to #2

Oskaloosa–The William Penn men’s basketball team’s undefeated start has vaulted it two spots nationally as the NAIA released its first top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (11-0, 9-0 Heart) improves two positions from the preseason ranking to #2 with 569 points and two first-place votes. The program’s streak of being ranked in the top 25 has now been extended to 46 consecutive polls. It is William Penn’s highest ranking since also being #2 on January 2, 2019.

The only squad in the country with more wins than the navy and gold is #1 Indiana Wesleyan at 13-0. The Wildcats currently receive 589 points and 18 first-place votes. Mid-America Christian (Okla.) is third with the final first-place nod, while LSU Shreveport (La.) and Arizona Christian round out the top five.

Benedictine (unofficially 29th) and Evangel (unofficially 45th) also represent the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the receiving votes section.

William Penn is off until after the holiday break, returning to play on January 6 by traveling to Baldwin City, Kan. to meet Baker at 7:30 p.m.

NAIA Men’s Basketball Rating #1 – December 16, 2020

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Indiana Wesleyan (18)

2. William Penn (2)

3. Mid-America Christian (Okla.) (1)

4. LSU Shreveport (La.)

5. Arizona Christian

6. Georgetown (Ky.)

7. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

8. Morningside

9. Loyola (La.)

10. Marian (Ind.)

11. Cumberlands (Ky.)

12. The Master’s (Calif.)

13. John Brown (Ark.)

14. Providence (Mont.)

15. College of Idaho

16. Faulkner (Ala.)

17. Talladega (Ala.)

18. Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)

19. LSU Alexandria (La.)

20. Saint Francis (Ind.)

21. Texas A&M Texarkana

22. SAGU (Texas)

23. Xavier (La.)

24. Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

25. Bethel (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 96, Oregon Tech 89, Oklahoma Wesleyan 83, Benedictine (Kan.) 82, Carroll (Mont.) 76, Indiana Tech 60, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 56, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 56, Westmont (Calif.) 45, Bethel (Ind.) 30, Texas Wesleyan 28, Central Baptist (Ark.) 27, Union (Ky.) 15, Holy Cross (Ind.) 14, Valley City State (N.D.) 10, Dillard (La.) 9, Dalton State (Ga.) 7, Northwestern 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, Evangel (Mo.) 3, Cornerstone (Mich.) 3.