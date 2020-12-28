Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Attendance will be restricted at Little Hawkeye Conference sporting events until further notice.

COVID-19 continues to be an ongoing concern across the State of Iowa. The Little Hawkeye Conference is taking aggressive measures to try to slow the spread of the virus. The following is a list of restrictions pertinent to interscholastic competitions and events for Dallas Center-Grimes, Grinnell, Indianola, Newton, Norwalk, Oskaloosa, Pella and Pella Christian.

We are only allowed to provide tickets to the members of the household that the athlete, performer, etc. reside under the same roof with -OR- two vouchers. Not both for one athlete.

Household members will be listed at the entry gate. Other spectators must have a voucher to be able to attend our events. The fee will be $5.00 per person for all individuals ages Kindergarten and up.

Spectator limits for bowling and swimming will be a local decision.

Cheerleaders and dance teams will be permitted. Those participants will list household members as well. Pep bands will not be in attendance and will not perform.

Spectators are asked to arrive immediately before their game and leave immediately upon completion of that contest.

A six-foot distance must be maintained between non-family groups at all times. This includes cheerleaders and dance team members.

All visitors who attend the athletic contests must be properly masked at all times.

No outside food or drink will be permitted in our school buildings as concession stands will be open for operation.

Media members will need to contact the host school a week in advance to gain admission to our events.

All Little Hawkeye Conference varsity contests will be live-streamed.

These restrictions will remain in place until we receive notice of change from the Governor and the IHSAA/IGHSAU.