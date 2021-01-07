Iowa Congressional Delegation Speaks About Unrest At Capitol

Washington D.C. – Demonstrators marched towards the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon after participating in a Trump rally at the National Mall.

Iowa’s 2nd District Congresswoman Marinette Miller-Meeks said, “This is a sad day for all of us.”

Miller-Meeks said that she and her staff are safe and sheltering in place.

“I’m strongly in support of the Constitutional right to protest, and protesting should be peaceful and smart,” said Miller-Meeks. “[We] should not be breaching buildings or storming the Capitol.”

“People are remaining calm. The Capitol Police have done an outstanding job, and we would strongly encourage people to disperse and to peacefully protest in another part of the Capitol or the Capitol grounds.”

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst posted to social media, “I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.”

“What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.”

“My staff and I are safe.”

“Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work.”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley sent out a comment, “Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. This was not a demonstration of any of our protected, inalienable rights. These were un-American acts worthy only of condemnation. Those who plowed over police barricades, ignored law enforcement, or desecrated our monument to representative democracy flouted the rule of law and disgraced our nation.”

“I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms and perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”