Mike Fisher Responds to Oskaloosa School Reaudit in Interview with Oskaloosa News

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Superintendent Mike Fisher is publicly responding to the recently released state reaudit involving the Oskaloosa Community School District.

In a one-on-one interview with Oskaloosa News, Fisher addressed:

• The Vision Culture spending controversy

• Public criticism surrounding the district

• His temporary administrator license lapse

• Questions about district transparency

• Consulting expenditures

• Board oversight

• Changes the district says have already been implemented

During the interview, Fisher strongly defended district staff and denied accusations of unethical conduct.

“I made a huge mistake. I let my license lapse 100%,” Fisher said.

The interview also includes Fisher’s response to criticism involving more than $1 million in consulting-related expenditures reviewed during the reaudit.

“That was a mischaracterization by the auditor’s office and by some news outlets,” Fisher said.

Fisher discussed the district’s Vision Culture initiative, teacher retention efforts, financial oversight changes, and what he says the public may still misunderstand about the reaudit findings.

The full interview is now available on Oskaloosa News social media platforms and YouTube.