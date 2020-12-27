Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Ecumenical Cupboard in Oskaloosa has been helping individuals who are experiencing food insecurity since 1983. But now, their service is in demand more than ever.

The rise in need is coming when the Ecumenical Cupboard’s volunteer base is aging, and with those individuals concerned about being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Having the service available to them has seemed to make people a lot more appreciative of others’ efforts and generosity during this time, explained Shirley Frey, who leads the effort at the cupboard.

The cupboard serves about 200 families every month, with nearly 500 people impacted by volunteers and donors’ generosity. Each order is approximately $100 in value.

Those core volunteers are receiving some help from a new batch of volunteers from the Lifehouse Church, who have supplemented those volunteer hours.

“Mahaska County is helping people a lot,” said Frey of the volunteer and monetary donations that help make the various food distribution points possible.

Frey added that the many food drives around the community through the year help greatly in feeding the food insecure of the community. Also significant are those individual donations to the food cupboard.

To learn about how you can help the Ecumenical Cupboard, or if you need assistance, you can visit them on their Facebook page HERE – https://www.facebook.com/The-Ecumenical-Cupboard-Oskaloosa-IA-224542727686265/