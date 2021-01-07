Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation continues to require that when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer, masks are required to be worn.

Spectator limits for sporting and recreational gatherings, including for high school-sponsored events, will be lifted Friday, January 8th, 2021.

Other public health measures have been extended until Saturday, February 6th, 2021.