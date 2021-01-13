Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: Honorable Mentions
Oskaloosa–William Penn began sponsoring men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate sport in the 1970-1971 school year. Fifty years later, the program is still going strong with exceptional student-athletes adding to the history every campaign. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, the William Penn Athletic Communications department has constructed a list of the top 50 wrestlers of all-time.
The following grapplers were unfortunately just outside of the Top 50 and received honorable mentions.
Chris Diaz–Two-time national qualifier
Nate Engel–Two-time national qualifier
Angelo Love–Two-time national qualifier
Brandon Palmer–Two-time national qualifier
Brandon Smith–Two-time national qualifier
Karl Spain–Two-time national qualifier
Josh Swanson–Two-time national qualifier
Royce Thomas–Two-time national qualifier
Richard White–Two-time national qualifier
Congratulations to the aforementioned individuals!
Note: As with all recognition lists of this nature, they are not perfect and are subject to scrutiny. In the end, we just want to spotlight the incredible former student-athletes who represented the navy and gold.