Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: Honorable Mentions

Oskaloosa–William Penn began sponsoring men’s wrestling as an intercollegiate sport in the 1970-1971 school year. Fifty years later, the program is still going strong with exceptional student-athletes adding to the history every campaign. To commemorate the 50th anniversary, the William Penn Athletic Communications department has constructed a list of the top 50 wrestlers of all-time.

The following grapplers were unfortunately just outside of the Top 50 and received honorable mentions.

Chris Diaz–Two-time national qualifier

Nate Engel–Two-time national qualifier

Angelo Love–Two-time national qualifier

Brandon Palmer–Two-time national qualifier

Brandon Smith–Two-time national qualifier

Karl Spain–Two-time national qualifier

Josh Swanson–Two-time national qualifier

Royce Thomas–Two-time national qualifier

Richard White–Two-time national qualifier

Congratulations to the aforementioned individuals!

Note: As with all recognition lists of this nature, they are not perfect and are subject to scrutiny. In the end, we just want to spotlight the incredible former student-athletes who represented the navy and gold.