Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks issued the following statement today upon her swearing in as a member of the 117th United States Congress:

“I am humbled and honored to have taken the oath of office as Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District representative and I wish my predecessor, Congressman Dave Loebsack, well in his future endeavors.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the voters of Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District for their confidence in me to address the issues that matter most to them. To those whose support I have yet to earn, I will listen to you, I will fight for you, and I will work to be your representative too.

I pledge to do my best to help Iowa workers and businesses get back to work and to get our children safely back to school. I will also work hard to prepare for future pandemics, and I will work for efforts that will ensure affordable and accessible health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, create higher take-home pay for working families, deliver more skills training so that our workers are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and support trade deals that are fair for Iowa farmers and manufacturers.

I will not let partisan gamesmanship stand in my way to deliver results for the people of Iowa. Iowans sent me to Congress to fight for them and I am determined to fulfill that wish. Now is the time to put the 2020 election behind us, unite our country, and work together to tackle the pressing issues that face our country.”