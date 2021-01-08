Former Post Office Future Comes Into Focus

Oskaloosa, Iowa – At the corner of highways 92 and 63, or for locals A Avenue and North Market, the former US Post Office has sat empty for many years.

The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.

The future of that location came into focus during Tuesday afternoon’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, as developers unveiled their plans to turn the site into a restaurant.

The Commission heard from Shawn Christ, who is the Development Services and Public Works Director for the city of Oskaloosa.

Christ explained that the city of Oskaloosa and it’s building officials have been working with the architect of the project over the past weeks to help meet the needs of a historic building, current building codes, and ADA compliance, including an elevator in addition to ramps.

The current loading dock area will become the main entrance for the restaurant.

There is proposed open seating on the main floor with a central bar. The basement will also be open seating, a game room, and the kitchen. The top floor will become private dining.

Parking for the facility was also discussed. “Parking can be provided either on-site or within 300 feet of the building, and they are meeting that,” explained Christ.

Christ said that the city staff recommended approval of the plans.

Questions about the current utility pole in the parking lot and available parking were some of the topics commission members discussed with city staff and developers.

The Commission voted unanimously to approve the site plan and to send their recommendation to the Oskaloosa City Council for their approval.