Oskaloosa News Recap For January 18th, 2021

Local News

Gov. Reynolds Delivers 2021 Condition of the State

Rozenboom Opens Senate Session With Prayer

Health Care Update Starts Eggs And Issues For 2021

Former Post Office Future Comes Into Focus

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Iowa Congressional Delegation Speaks About Unrest At Capitol

Supervisors establish operating procedures for 2021

City Council prepares for 2021

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

William Penn Splits Pair of Heart Duals

Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: Honorable Mentions

Statesmen Rebound with Win at Peru State

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

South Korean startup Petpuls has created a smart collar that can identify five emotions in dogs using AI-enabled voice recognition technology.

According to the startup, the collar uses a “database of more than 10,000 bark samples from 50 breeds in four different sizes” to detect what a pup is feeling with an 80% accuracy rate.

The device can determine if a dog is happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.

###

Coronavirus will shorten the life expectancy for Americans by about a year, according to researchers from the University of Southern California and Princeton.

The study notes that life expectancy will be cut by 1.13 years to 77.48 years due to the more than 336k deaths from the virus in 2020.

The drop marks the largest single-year decline in at least 40 years, according to Science Daily.

In comparison, the Spanish Flu cut life expectancy by 7-12 years.

###

Twenty-three people died in Norway just days after receiving their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Thirteen of the deaths were nursing home patients who were at least 80-years-old.

The deaths have prompted officials to adjust their guidance on who should receive the vaccine, saying “those who are very frail and at the end of life can be vaccinated after an individual assessment.”

More than 30,000 people in Norway have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

###

An ice cream company in China has COVID contaminated ice cream.

During a recent routine government testing, three samples from a northern China ice cream company came back positive for the virus.

Officials now believe that over 4,000 boxes of the ice cream may have been contaminated, with more than half already hitting store shelves, according to Sky News.

Dr. Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds in the UK told the outlet that the “public should not panic over the mishap.”

###

Northern California was rattled by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Saturday night.

The epicenter was near Aromas — about 30 miles northeast of Monterey, according to the US Geographical Survey site.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported.

###

Get paid to binge Netflix and eat pizza!

Casino review company BonusFinder is seeking its first “Professional Binge Watcher.”

According to the official competition, the company is “on the hunt for the perfect candidate to inform us of the best bingeable Netflix shows and best takeout pizza to help us all through these turbulent times.”

The winner will receive $500 and will have to review three television series on Netflix, while also testing and ranking takeout pizza.

###

Nestle Foods is recalling over 700,000 pounds of frozen Hot Pockets over concern they may contain “pieces of glass and hard plastic.”

The company issued a Class 1 recall, meaning “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The recalled products include 54-oz, 12-count boxes of Nestle Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza Garlic Buttery Crust.” They are stamped with a “Best Before Feb 2022” date.

###

Taco Bell is bringing back their potatoes after outrage from vegetarian fans.

Both the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco — which were cut from the menu last year — will return starting March 11.

###

Long-range missiles, fired from Iran, exploded in the water just 100 miles from the Nimitz aircraft carrier on Saturday.

At least one missile landed 20 miles from a commercial vessel, according to US officials.

The officials also noted that the missiles did not cause alarm as it “was a fairly standard routine exercise.” Also there is “no threat to the US military.”

The missile launches come days after the one-year anniversary of Iran firing ballistic missiles at a base in Iraq housing American troops. No Americans were killed, but more than 100 suffered head injuries.

###

Alternative social media site Parler appears to be coming back online after getting booted from Amazon’s servers last week.

As of Sunday, the Parler homepage was no more than a a message that said in part, “We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”

The site appears to be hosted by Epik, a company that also powers social site Gab, another refuge for the right-wing running from censorship.

Parler is suing Amazon for their removal from the service. No word yet on when and if it’ll be back online, and whether previous content will be available.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. Pinocchio: $141k (down from 7)

9. The War with Grandpa: $156k (down from 8)

8. The Emperor’s New Groove: $169k (re-release)

7. Promising Young Woman: $430k (down from 6)

6. Fatale: $530k (down from 5)

5. Monster Hunter: $920k (down from 4)

4. News of the World: $1.1 million (down from 3)

3. The Croods: A New Age: $2 million (down from 2)

2. Wonder Woman 1984: $2.6 million (down from 1)

1. The Marksman: $3.2 million (new)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

The Neighborhood / CBS / 7:00 pm

The Bachelor / ABC / 7:00 pm

Ellen’s Game of Games / NBC / 7:00 pm

9-1-1 / FOX / 7:00 pm

Bob (Hearts) Abishola / CBS / 7:30 pm

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime / CBS / 8:00 pm

The Wall / NBC / 8:00 pm

9-1-1: Lone Star / FOX / 8:00 pm

Bull / CBS / 9:00 pm

The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Armie Hammer may be a cannibal.

A series of screenshots of bizarre messages allegedly between the actor and a mistress have surfaced online. The messages discuss slave fantasies, cannibalism fantasies, blood sucking and mutilation.

One of Hammer’s exes commented on the messages saying that they are probably real as her relationship with him “delved into dark, emotionally abusive territory.”

Meanwhile, an inside source told “ET” that Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers “is in complete shock…and feels like her world has been turned upside down. She is sickened by the various women’s claims.” Another added, that the children she shares with Hammer are her “priority right now. She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on.”

Hammer called the messages and cannibalism claims “BS.”

###

Adele has new music coming soon.

Her friend, comic Alan Carr told Grazia UK that the singer has a new album set to drop next month.

It has been five years since she released her last album, “25.”

Fans have dubbed the upcoming album “32” as her three previous albums have been named for her age at the time of recording.

###

Liam Neeson is retiring from action films.

The 68-year-old told “Entertainment Tonight” that there are a couple of films he is hoping to do this year, but then he is putting his bad guy fighting skills to bed.

Neeson also spoke on fans’ demands that he reprise his role as Zeus from “Clash of the Titans” to star alongside Gal Gadot as her father in “Wonder Woman.” Neeson explained that he wasn’t aware the Greek god was Wonder Woman’s dad, but once he is “brought up to speed on comic book lore” he will call his agent.

###

Rami Malek has joined the cast of David O. Russell’s untitled film, along with previously announced stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

The film’s plot is being kept under wraps, but production is reportedly underway, according to inside sources.

Zoe Saldana is also said to be a last minute addition to the cast.

###

Sam Morgan has joined the 11th and final season of Showtime’s “Shameless.”

Morgan will play one of the new owners of Born Free.

The final season of the hit series finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by COVID, gentrification and aging to reconcile.

###

A “Dungeons & Dragons” series is in the works.

Screenwriter Derek Kolstad is creating a pitch based around the popular fantasy game, according to Variety.

The outlet reports that lockdowns have reignited an interest in the game, with many hosting live-streamed “D & D” nights.

###

Tyler Perry will be recognized by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences during the 2021 Oscars.

The 51-year-old filmmaker will receive the 2021 Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic and charitable work.

He will share the honor with the Motion Picture Television Fund.

###

Warner Bros. announced its “Godzilla vs. Kong” flick will be released two months early.

The flick will hit theaters and HBO Max on March 26, according to Variety.

###

Pitbull bought a NASCAR team.

The rapper and entrepreneur has taken an ownership stake in the new Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series team.

Daniel Suarez — the only Mexican currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series — is the driver for Trackhouse Racing.

While a sponsor for the car has not been announced, Mr. Worldwide brings relationships with Budweiser, Voli 365 vodka, Miami Grill and several other brands to the table.

###

Lisa Kudrow shared more details about the “Friends” reunion during an interview with Rob Lowe on his “Literally!” podcast.

Kudrow revealed that the project is already underway and will begin shooting in “early, early spring,” doubling down on a comment co-star Matthew Perry dropped back in November, when he hinted filming would start in March.

For the untitled, unscripted HBO Max special, Kudrow, Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

###

Sports

Raymond James Stadium — home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — will host its third Super Bowl next month.

The two other Supers Bowls that were played there are:

Super Bowl XXXV (35) which saw the Baltimore Ravens clobber the New York Giants 34-7 on Jan. 28, 2001.

Super Bowl XLIII (43) featured the Pittsburgh Steelers taking down the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 on Feb. 1, 2009.

Super Bowl LV (55) will be played on Feb. 7, 2021.

###

Day of the Year

Civil Rights Day

Elementary School Teacher Day

Idaho Human Rights Day

Maintenance Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Day of Service

National Crowd Feed Day

National Day of Service

National Gourmet Coffee Day

Peking Duck Day

Robert E. Lee Day (States of AL, AR, MS)

Thesaurus Day

Winnie the Pooh Day

###

On This Date

1778 – Captain James Cook sails past Oahu, Hawaii. He’s the first documented European to encounter the Hawaiian islands — or Sandwich Islands as he named them in honor of the Earl of Sandwich.

Two days later he would land on Kauai.

The natives were welcoming, rather than hostile. They were intrigued by the Europeans’ use of metals and iron. Cook used this to his advantage.

He traded iron from the ship for food provisions. Sailors swapped iron nails for wild Hawaiian boom-boom with the women, which Cook encouraged.

###

1803 – Congress agrees to fund the Lewis and Clark expedition.

On the books, Congress granted $2,500, but it’s estimated the whole trip cost closer to $50,000.

The expedition would map and explore much of the Louisiana Purchase, but the plan was proposed even before Napoleon offered to sell the land. When news of the offer came to America, Congress jumped on the chance to survey the land.

Jefferson secretly tasked the crew to slog all the way westward, to determine just how far the continent expanded.

###

1912 – Robert Falcon Scott and his expedition make their final slog to the South Pole. They find they weren’t the first explorers to make it; they were bested by Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen.

Both teams had set out in October, but Amundsen’s camp was 60 miles closer to the prize, and were able to return to their base camp.

Scott and his team were plagued with bad luck along the way. Their motorized sleds had broken down. They had to shoot the Siberian ponies they used for travel. The dogs were released and sent back to camp. His team continued on foot.

Two men died in terrible cold weather. Scott’s final journal entry was listed for March. He and the remaining two men were found 8 months later — just 11 miles from base camp.

###

1958 – The National Hockey League becomes racially integrated, when Willie O’Ree laces up his skates for the Boston Bruins.

O’Ree grew up in New Brunswick, Canada, and was one of only 2 black families in his town.

Known as one of the best skaters, he worked his way up the minor hockey leagues, until he finally earned a spot in the pros.

The NHL had not ever officially turned away a player because of race — O’Ree was just the first good enough to make a team.

###

1971 – George McGovern launches his unsuccessful bid for president.

Though he would win the Democratic nomination, he got steamrolled by Richard Nixon in the general election, only winning the electoral votes from Massachusetts and D.C.

Voters decided to not go with the man whose foreign policy basically surrendered to the communists.

###

1993 – Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is observed in all 50 states for the first time.

###

2017 – NASA and NOAA announce that 2016 was the hottest year on record, surpassing the previous record set in 2015 which topped a record set in 2014.

###

Birthdays

Samuel Joslin – actor, “Paddington” – 19

Karan Brar – actor, “Jessie,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” – 22

Becca Tobin – actress, “Glee” – 35

Estelle – rapper – 41

Jason Segel – actor, “How I Met Your Mother” – 41

Burnie Burns – film producer – 48

Jonathan Davis – rock singer, “Korn” – 50

Kevin Costner – actor, “Field of Dreams, “Bull Durham” – 66

Born On This Date

AA Milne – children’s author – 1882 (d. 1956)

###

Deaths

Phil Spector has died.

The legendary music producer passed away while serving 19 years-to-life for murder. California state prison officials said he died Saturday evening of natural causes after being taken to a hospital.

An exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner at a later date, sources told TMZ.

Spector was 81.

###