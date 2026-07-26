SWEET CORN SERENADE BRINGS FOOD, MUSIC AND COMMUNITY PRIDE TO DOWNTOWN OSKALOOSA

The 39th annual celebration brought in Little League teams from around the region. Residents enjoyed the event and offered suggestions for the future.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – On Thursday, sweet corn, hamburgers, live music, and a busy downtown brought the community together.

This year’s Sweet Corn Serenade on July 23 marked 39 years since the tradition began in 1988. The event took place from noon to 9 p.m. in and around City Square Park.

The celebration featured a craft and vendor fair, food trucks, activities for kids, live music, and the classic meal of hamburgers and fresh sweet corn.

This year, the event also welcomed the Junior League Central Region softball tournament at the Lacey Recreation Complex. Teams were introduced downtown at 6:30 p.m., giving visiting players and their families a chance to experience Oskaloosa.

Before the event, Oskaloosa Main Street Director Angie Foster said working with the Mahaska Community Recreation Foundation and Little League was expected to bring about 400 more people to town.

“Volunteers are going to be essential for that day,” Foster said, talking about the work needed to host the festival and welcome the softball teams.

Makenzie Burk from MCRF said the tournament would bring in teams from six states outside Iowa. These visitors would stay, eat, and shop in the area.

“We want them to see what our downtown is,” Burk said. “Everything that we find so much pride in, we want them to do that as well.”

Burk said Sweet Corn Serenade gave visiting players and their families a chance to experience a tradition that local residents already enjoy.

“Hopefully that brings people back, brings people back to Iowa, shows them why we’re special,” she said.

A FULL DAY AROUND THE SQUARE

The craft and vendor fair, along with the food trucks, opened at noon.

Starting at 4 p.m., volunteers served hamburgers grilled by the Mahaska County Cattlemen’s Association. The meal came with sweet corn and a drink. Apple pie and extra ears of corn were available at other tents.

The Farm Bureau Kids’ Zone had activities for children and families, including a petting zoo, face painting, the Iowa Corn trailer, the NRCS Soil Tunnel, and Many Little Farm Hands.

Children could also join the Ohana Pedal Pull, take part in the Iowa State University Extension StoryWalk, and enjoy coloring activities and games from local groups.

This year, the event featured several new attractions.

Corn Cob Bob, known as the tallest ear of corn around, became a popular spot for photos. Oskaloosa Main Street built excitement for his arrival by sharing clues on social media for several days.

Other new activities were line dancing with Jara Johnson, a cornhole tournament, and a corn-themed Bucket Battle.

The Boys Duo performed in the afternoon and early evening. The Oskaloosa City Band ended the celebration with a concert at the historic downtown bandstand.

RESIDENTS PRAISE THE EVENT

Oskaloosa News asked residents to share their thoughts about this year’s Sweet Corn Serenade. Many people praised the organization, food, entertainment, weather, and family activities.

“Great job to everyone involved!” Tyler Wilson wrote. “Lines moved quickly, great selection of vendors, plenty of kids activities, and good entertainment. The weather was PERFECT too which was a cherry on top. One of my favorite Oskaloosa events of the year.”

Dorothy Verploegh also shared her praise for the event.

“Well organized. Lines moved at a steady pace. Staff were friendly. Beautiful weather. Band was interactive. Best sweet corn I’ve had in a long time,” she wrote.

Bethany De Bruin said she enjoyed the food and that the serving line moved quickly.

Olivia McClendon wrote, “Stunning night ever!!! I really loved the music!!!”

Corn Cob Bob was also a hit with attendees.

Cyndi Fynaardt wrote, “Loved the addition of Corn Cob Bob!”

Jill Bass Ewing described the celebration as the “Best Sweetcorn Serenade ever!”

The comments also showed that residents really enjoyed the social side of the event.

Vhon Steele said he saw many friends around the square and watched children come out to enjoy the evening.

“Food Trucks and live music kept us satisfied,” Steele wrote. “The Alley was wonderful with our friends over there helping keep the energy high. We had a great time, as always!”

IDEAS FOR FUTURE EVENTS

Residents also shared ideas to help Sweet Corn Serenade grow in the future.

Several people asked if the event could be held on a weekend.

“Wish it was on a weekend instead of weekday,” William Tyler Higgins wrote.

Others asked for better parking and easier drop-off areas near the square.

Several residents asked where the sweet corn was bought. They encouraged organizers to buy from local Chamber members when possible.

Shelley Powers suggested inviting artists to create their own versions of Sweet Corn Serenade. The artwork could be displayed around the square as part of a gallery walk.

Powers said the artwork could be used for a fundraiser, a public vote, or an auction. The designs could later be put on shirts, prints, cards, and magnets.

The comments showed that residents were not just attending the festival. They were also thinking about how to keep it strong for years to come.

Steele summed up the feeling of pride and possibility.

“I’m proud to be a part of this community and I love to see everything we can do when our teams come together in a way that promotes so much positive energy,” Steele wrote.