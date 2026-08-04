Seven Oskaloosa First Responders Honored for Lifesaving Response

Firefighters, a police officer, and Mahaska Health paramedics received the American Heart Association Heartsaver Hero Awards.

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On Monday, August 3rd, seven first responders in Oskaloosa were honored for saving a man who had no pulse and was not breathing after collapsing at the Oskaloosa Public Library.

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Scott Vaughan gave out the Heartsaver Hero Awards from the American Heart Association during a regular City Council meeting. The awards presentation was included on the city’s regular city council agenda.

The emergency started around 10:19 a.m. on June 2. Someone called 911 to report that a man had collapsed at the library and might have hit his head. The caller said he was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

The Oskaloosa Fire Department is right across the street from the library. Firefighters got there first and found the man was not breathing and had no pulse. They started CPR right away.

Oskaloosa Police Officer Andrew O’Day arrived soon after with an automated external defibrillator, or AED. The device checked the man’s heart rhythm and told the responders to give a shock. They kept doing CPR after the shock.

Mahaska Health paramedics arrived next and hooked the man up to a heart monitor. They gave several more shocks before they were able to get his heartbeat back and keep it steady.

The man was taken by ambulance to the local hospital, then flown by helicopter to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center for further treatment.

The patient, identified only as Mike during the ceremony, was still recovering when he attended Monday’s meeting. He met with the responders after the awards were presented and thanked them for helping save his life. The award recipients were Oskaloosa Fire Captain Mark Tennison, firefighters Dustin Hook and Michael Mosbey, Oskaloosa Police Officer Andrew O’Day, and Mahaska Health paramedics Shannon Smith, Angie Goemaat, and Rob Forschler.

Vaughan said each responder played an important role in the successful outcome.

The rescue also showed how well the fire department and Mahaska Health worked together. Vaughan said Oskaloosa’s full-time firefighters wanted emergency medical technician training as ambulance calls increased. Four firefighters already had the training, and four more completed it later.

With this training, firefighters can start medical care if they reach a patient before the ambulance. They can also help paramedics once the ambulance crew is there.

The American Heart Association gives its Heartsaver Hero Award to people who perform CPR or help save someone during an emergency.