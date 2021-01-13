Oskaloosa News Recap For January 13th, 2021

Local News

Gov. Reynolds Delivers 2021 Condition of the State

Rozenboom Opens Senate Session With Prayer

Health Care Update Starts Eggs And Issues For 2021

Former Post Office Future Comes Into Focus

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Iowa Congressional Delegation Speaks About Unrest At Capitol

Supervisors establish operating procedures for 2021

City Council prepares for 2021

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

William Penn Splits Pair of Heart Duals

Men’s Wrestling 50th Anniversary Team: Honorable Mentions

Statesmen Rebound with Win at Peru State

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

At least two gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have COVID.

The animals are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and it is suspected they were infected by an asymptomatic staff member, according to a press release. Zoo officials said this is the first known instance of coronavirus in great apes and since they live as a family, it is assumed that all members have been exposed.

While it is unknown if the gorillas will have any serious reaction, “they will be closely monitored,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The zoo has been closed to the public since December.

###

Moderna says its COVID vaccine should provide immunity for at least a year.

The drugmaker said it was confident that the “messenger RNA technology it used was well suited to deploy a vaccine based on the new variant of the coronavirus which has emerged.”

Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said the plan is for between 600 million and 1 billion doses to be delivered this year.

###

New York’s iconic Halloween store will close after more than two decades.

The beloved year-round superstore — Halloween Adventure — is forced to close its doors for good, like so many others, because of the continued coronavirus crisis.

The shop has been promoting huge clearance sales since November and is currently offering up to 75% off the entire store. A staff member confirmed the impending closure, but did not reveal a set date.

###

Paris Fashion Week (Jan. 19-24) is going virtual.

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode told The Associated Press that there will be no public allowed at the couture shows this year, asking that “houses can still organize real runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors.”

Meanwhile, Milan Fashion Week (Jan. 15-19) will be scaled back with just 40 brands participating.

###

Parlor is suing Amazon after the tech company forced the social network to go dark.

The complaint, filed in Seattle federal court claims “Amazon Web Services’ decision to stop hosting Parlor was a politically motivated scheme to protest Twitter — another Amazon client — from competition.”

The suit came hours after AWS cut off Parlor’s access to its server because of its “failure to police the threats of violence that proliferated on the platform.”

Amazon responded to the suit stating that Parlor “has been unable or unwilling to promptly identify and remove this content, which is a violation of our terms of service.”

Parlor claims the decision is unfair as violent threats have repeatedly been left unchecked on Twitter.

###

Prosecutors in Idaho are planning to file conspiracy to commit murder charges against Lori Vallow and husband Chad Daybell in the death of Vallow’s two children, Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

In June, the bodies of Joshua and Tylee were found on Daybell’s property.

Vallow has already been charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order.

Meanwhile, Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

The couple has been scrutinized by officers since a missing persons report was filed regarding the children in Nov. 2019.

###

Students in Los Angeles will be required to get a COVID vaccine before heading back into the classroom.

Austin Beutner, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District said that once vaccines are available to all, students will have to prove vaccination before being allowed to attend school.

The Los Angeles Times reported the Beutner compared the move to how schools already require vaccinations for measles and mumps. The hope is that all students will be vaccinated by January 2022.

For those not willing to get the vaccine, they have the option to continue virtual learning.

###

Disneyland Resort will become the first mass point-of-dispensing site of COVID vaccines.

Orange County, California officials announced this week that the Happiest Place on Earth — whose parks have been closed since the coronavirus crisis hit last March — is taking a huge step toward mass vaccination, with the ability to administer thousands of vaccines per day.

Also, Dodger Stadium, which is located alongside the Disneyland site, will be phased out from a testing location and changed to a mass-vaccination site by the end of the week.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been more than 22.6 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 376,476 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a New York Times database.

###

Midwestern Pet Food is recalling certain pet food products due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, a mold byproduct that has the ability to grow on corn and other grains.

The recall comes after more than 70 dogs have died and 80 fallen ill from consuming the product, according to the FDA.

All pet food products that were manufactured in the company’s Oklahoma plant, contain corn and have an expiration date on or before July 9, 2022 are included in the recall.

###

Major indexes were up slightly on Tuesday as the Dow added 59 points, the Nasdaq gained 36 points and the S&P finished one point higher.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was hit hard during the session as investors weighed recent censorship tactics deployed toward conservative speech online, but rebounded by the closing bell.

Zoom Video Communications rose by 5.7 percent after announcing plans to sell 1.5 billion in new stock.

###

Tube Talk

Here's what's new on TV tonight:

###

Showbiz News

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play married couple Lucy and Desi Arnaz in an upcoming biopic.

The film, called “Being the Ricardos,” is said to take place during a Monday night table read and live-audience shoot of an “I Love Lucy” episode, when Lucy and Desi’s relationship nearly unravels.

There is no release date yet for the flick.

###

Nick Jonas is in talks to play Frankie Valli in a streaming event performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys.”

While the details are mostly being kept under-wraps, an inside source told Deadline that the landing place for the performance is likely to be a streamer, with Disney+ at the top of the list.

###

The new group of teenagers has been cast for the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series reboot.

Madison Iseman (“Jumanji: The Next Level”), Brianne Tju (“Light as a Feather”), Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore (“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”), Sebastian Amoruso (“Solve”), Fiona Rene (“Stumptown”), Cassie Beck (“Connecting”), Brooke Bloom (“Homecoming”) and Bill Heck (“I’m Your Woman”) are set to star in the horror series — a modern take on the hit 1997 slasher film.

Production will begin this month in Hawaii.

###

Martha Stewart has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old shared a video of herself getting the shot at the Center for Living at Mount Sinai in NYC.

For those concerned that she “jumped the line,” Stewart said she waited her turn like everyone else and is in the “approved age group” to get the vaccine.

Monday was the first day NYC started vaccinating people age 75 and older.

###

Brendan Fraser is set to star in a movie adaptation of the award-winning play “The Whale.”

Fraser will play Charlie, a 600 lb. reclusive writing instructor who is determined to eat himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his daughter, he reaches out to her only to find a sharp-tongued unhappy teen, Variety reports.

A date for filming has not been set.

###

The ladies of “Sex and the City” are set to earn big bucks with their HBO Max revival.

According to Variety, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will earn more than $1 million per episode in the upcoming 10-episode, half-hour series.

In addition to reprising their roles, all three women will also serve as executive producers.

###

Despite calling her return to “The View” a “rough re-entry,” Meghan McCain is happy to be back.

“I missed everyone. Even if some of them didn’t miss me, I missed the show. We’re a family,” she told Andy Cohen on his Bravo talk show.

The quip comes after McCain’s co-host Joy Behar claimed she “didn’t miss” the conservative table member during a heated “Hot Topics” discussion.

McCain also told Cohen that she hopes she and her fellow co-hosts can be “examples” for “where the country should go forward.”

###

Ben Affleck will direct an upcoming adaptation of the fantasy adventure novel “Keeper Of The Lost Cities” for Disney+.

According to Deadline, not only will Affleck serve as director, he is also producing and co-writing the screenplay along with Kate Gritmon.

The film follows a 12-year-old telepathic girl named Sophie who finds it hard to fit in at school and with her family. After discovering that there are other people in the world who can read minds, she sets off on an adventure to discover her true identity and at the same time find out why she has her special powers.

###

Margaret Josephs of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame has written a book about her journey to entrepreneurial success and reality TV fame.

The memoir, “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget,” which bears the same name as her podcast, takes readers through her personal story while offering advice on how to start a lifestyle brand, work with family and stand out in a man’s world.

Josephs told PEOPLE that she hopes the book will “inspire readers to never stop working toward their goals, no matter the roadblocks.”

A release date for the book was not shared.

###

Aaron Rodgers is going to be a guest host on “Jeopardy!”

The Green Bay Packers QB revealed the news during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” for SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Rodgers competed on — and won — a celebrity edition of the game show in 2015.

No word yet on when his episode will air.

###

Trending

Top 5 Fiction & Nonfiction Books Currently on the New York Times Best Sellers List:

FICTION:

1. “The Duke and I ,” Julie Quinn

2. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett

3. “Hush-Hush,” Stuart Woods

4. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab

5. “The Law of Innocence,” Michael Connelly

NONFICTION:

1. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama

2. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey

3. “Untamed,” Glenn Doyle

4. “Caste,” Isabel Wilkerson

5. “The Body Keeps the Score,” Bessel van der Kolk

###

Sports

NBC Sports has parted ways with its longtime hockey analyst Mike Milbury.

The news comes four months after he was suspended for “insensitive and insulting” remarks about women.

In a statement regarding their decision, NBC Sports said, “We are grateful to Mike for all of his contributions to our coverage for 14 years. But he will not be returning to our NHL announcing team. We wish him well.”

Milbury, who has long been known for making controversial comments, had nothing to say about being let go.

Meanwhile, the NHL’s delayed season finally kicks off today with a triple-header on NBC Sports.

###

Day of the Year

###

On This Date

1128 – Pope Honorius II declares the Knights Templar an army of God, fighting on behalf of Christianity.

The soldiers were meant to protect Christians making pilgrimages to the Holy Land during the Crusades, when Muslims and Palestinians were more likely to attack them.

At first there were only 9 soldiers, who took vows of poverty, obedience, and chastity, like today’s Jesuits.

The Knights Templar provided part of the inspiration for Dan Brown’s novel “The Da Vinci Code.”

###

1929 – Gunslinger Wyatt Earp dies in Los Angeles.

He was 80 years old—50 years after the famous shootout at the OK Corral.

Earp earned his reputation as a lawman in the frontier town of Tombstone, in Arizona.

Afterward, he speculated in gold mines, ran saloons in San Francisco and Alaska, and raised horses in San Diego.

###

1950 – Soviet ambassadors run out on a UN Security Council meeting when his proposal to expel the National Chinese delegation was shot down.

They did the same a few days earlier, for the same reasons.

The U.S. was a major voice trying to keep a free China in the UN, but the Soviets had already recognized the communist Peoples Republic of China as the legitimate government.

###

1999 – Michael Jordan quits basketball for a second time.

He first retired in 1993, after which he played minor league baseball with the Chicago White Sox’s farm team the Birmingham Barons. He played abysmally.

By March 1995, Jordan returned to the NBA.

But not for long.

He led the league in scoring in 1996 and won 3 consecutive championships for the Bulls.

###

2008 – The Hollywood writers’ strike shuts down the Golden Globe Awards.

Organizers of the event figured no one would show up out of solidarity with the writers.

Instead of a big TV awards show, there was a quiet presentation held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

NBC was set to air it, and ended up losing between 10-and-15 million dollars in ad revenue.

###

Birthdays

Connor McDavid – hockey player – 24

Liam Hemsworth – movie actor, “The Hunger Games”, “Independence Day: Resurgence” – 31

Orlando Bloom – movie actor, “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” – 44

Michael Peña – movie actor, “Ant-Man”, “Fury” – 45

Shonda Rhimes – TV producer, “Grey’s Anatomy” – 51

Patrick Dempsey – TV actor, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Enchanted” – 55

Trace Adkins – country singer – 59

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – TV actress, “Veep”, “Seinfeld” – 60

Suggs – pop singer – 60

Janet Hubert-Whitten – TV actress, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “30 Years to Life” – 65

Fred White – drummer – 66

Born On This Date

Simon Shelton Barnes – British actor, “Teletubbies”, “Incredible Games” – 1966 (d. 2018)

Timothy “Tim” Kelly – American guitarist – 1963 (d. 1998)

Rip Taylor – American actor & comedian – 1934 (d. 2019)

Robert Stack – American actor, “The Untouchables”, “Airplane!” – 1919 (d. 2003)

###