Oskaloosa News Recap For November 13th, 2020

School Board Member Calls For Firing Of High School Principal

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

Supervisors Formally Canvas Vote

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

A passenger on board the first cruise ship to set sail in the Caribbean since the beginning of the COVID crisis has tested positive for the virus.

Ironically, the passenger is aboard the vessel to document new safety measures for a travel site. There are a total of 53 passengers and 66 crew members on the ship. All passengers and non-essential crew members are self-isolating in their cabins.

The ship is heading back to port where it will be met by medical professionals.

A mountain lion made off with a family’s small dog while they were visiting the Wild Rose Hot Springs near Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve last week.

The Idaho Fish and Game reported the incident to other park goers, reminding them to be careful with their pets.

The dog has not been found.

Just what Christmas 2020 needs…whiskey trees!

Jameson Irish Whiskey is currently offering a chance to win its limited-edition “Whiskey Tree” for the 2020 holiday season, made with more than 100 of its festively green (and empty) Jameson bottles.

Those of legal drinking age can enter to win one of the trees through Nov. 20 at Jameson’s official website. According to the site, each “tree” will be delivered to winners’ homes and assembled by two of Jameson’s specialists.

Winners will also get a $45 gift card toward a bottle of Jameson Black Barrel.

Whataburger has released its annual holiday sweater.

The festive sweater is orange and features trees and wreaths, but oddly no burgers.

Fans of the chain can also purchase matching socks, hats and scarves this year.

An 8-year-old boy from Texas has been crowned the winner of this year’s Kids Mullet Championship.

Jax won first prize for his classic “Curly Mullet” ‘do. The contest, which went viral in September with over 20,000 votes and 50,000 social media reactions, featured babies and boys ages 1 to 14 with majestic mullets.

Second-place went to Noah, 12, from Illinois and the third-place winner was Jude, 7, from Colorado.

Nine-year-old Cole Huwar shot a huge 17-point buck on Nov. 1, during Missouri’s early youth portion of deer hunting season.

He entered the buck into a statewide youth hunting competition put on by Missouri hunting show “Outdoor Vigilantes.” He took first place among the 82 competitors.

Huwar donated the meat to a family in need.

Six American troops were killed Thursday when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed on Tiran Island off the southern coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

A mechanical failure is suspected as the cause of the crash, according to officials. An investigation is underway.

It was later updated that one American had survived the crash.

A 10-foot long alligator was spotted walking around a golf course in Naples, Florida on Thursday.

The “dinosaur-sized” creature – as one media outlet described it – seemed to take no interest in the golfers who were gawking at it as it interrupted their game.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd

— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

The Northwest Arkansas Council is offering $10k to anyone willing to relocate to the “charming small towns within the Ozark mountains.” They will also throw in a bike to “navigate the hilly terrain.”

According to the official offer, “the council is calling on recent grads, families, career-changers and entrepreneurs looking for a unique opportunity to create balance for those eager to move from congested and expensive larger cities and suburbs.”

Northwest Arkansas is home to three Fortune 500 companies’ headquarters including — Walmart, Tyson Foods and JB Hunt — who are all looking to recruit residents for STEM jobs.

Major indexes all fell negative during Thursday’s session with the Dow dropping 317 points, the Nasdaq shedding 76 points and the S&P losing 35 points.

Virus infections have been trending higher with the daily average over 130,000 cases. This new surge has stifled recent rallies that had resulted from positive vaccine news.

New first-time jobless claims were recorded at 709,000 for last week which came in much lower than the 751,000 that were forecast.

Joe Biden says long time Democrat operative Ron Klain will serve as White House Chief of Staff.

Klain was Biden’s Chief while serving as V.P., and also headed up Al Gore’s second term as Veep. Proponents of the move laud Klain’s extensive knowledge of the federal bureaucracy and how to best get navigate through what will likely be a divided Congress.

These albums are being released today:

AC/DC, “Power Up”

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Up”

Yungblud, “Weird”

Marika Hackman, “Covers”

Billie Eilish, “Therefore I Am”

Michael Bay is set to direct the action thriller “Ambulance.”

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in the film as Bay is talking to other actors to join him, with plans to begin filming in January.

No details surrounding the plot were revealed as the script has been “highly coveted” for years while awaiting the perfect director, Deadline reports.

Millie Bobby Brown will star in and executive produce a new original movie for Netflix.

The 16-year-old actress has been cast in “Damsel” as Princess Elodie, who believes she is going to marry and prince, but finds out that she is to instead by sacrificed to a dragon, according to Deadline.

Universal’s “News of the World” has plans to hit theaters in the US next month, while also getting its international release through Netflix.

Deadline reports that the movie, starring Tom Hanks, is also set to be released on PVOD as early as 17 days after being released in theaters.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has shut down filming for two weeks after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID.

The hit Bravo reality series is currently shooting Season 13.

Billie Eilish’s music video for her hit song “Bad Guy” surpassed one BILLION views on YouTube Wednesday.

The milestone secures the 18-year-old a spot in music history along with a select few who have also earned the impressive achievement.

“Bay Guy” was first released in March 2019.

Selena Quintanilla’s father and sister are facing a $1 million lawsuit after producing a Netflix series based on her life.

According to the documents, “Selena” producer Moctesuma Esparza claims that Abraham Quintanilla signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to the life stories of the singer in 1995. The suit also alleges the two discussed a series based on Selena’s life in 1998, but the plans “never came to fruition.”

By creating the Netflix series “Selena: The Series,” which is currently set for a Dec. 4 release, Moctesuma alleges that Abraham breached their contract.

Scott Eastwood has signed on to star alongside Tyrese Gibson, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand and Mel Gibson in action-thriller “Dangerous.”

Eastwood will play a reformed sociopath who, after the death of his brother, heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance, according to the film’s official description.

Filming is set to begin next month.

The Weeknd has been announced as the headliner for the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Grammy-winning musician reacted to the news tweeting that he is “humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of the infamous stage.”

Super Bowl LV is currently set to take place in Tampa, Florida on Feb 7.

“Vanderpump Rules” has yet to start filming.

Sources revealed to E! News that the show’s future “remains up in the air” as there is not yet a “timeline for the show’s return” because of the coronavirus crisis.

Another hiccup is that the show typically films in the summer months, but production was not able to begin as SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant that is the focal point of the show, was closed due coronavirus restrictions. It has since reopened.

Aaron Rodgers took a swipe at the NFL over its COVID safety protocols during an interview this week, calling the guidelines a “double standard partially attributed to optics over purpose.”

Rodgers questioned the “science” behind the decisions saying:

“You can’t really be creative with Big Brother spying on you. I think there’s a lot of questions about, are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary? There are some interesting conversations to be had down the line about all that.”

In total, 78 players — out of over 2,000 in the league — have tested positive since testing first began on Aug. 1.

The Masters is this weekend.

Here is a list of golfers who hold more than one Masters titles (courtesy of Golfweek):

Jack Nicklaus: 6

Tiger Woods: 5

Arnold Palmer: 4

Jimmy Demaret: 3

Sam Snead: 3

Gary Player: 3

Nick Faldo: 3

Phil Mickelson: 3

Horton Smith: 2

Byron Nelson: 2

Ben Hogan: 2

Tom Watson: 2

Seve Ballesteros: 2

Bernhard Langer: 2

Ben Crenshaw: 2

Jose Maria Olazabal: 2

Bubba Watson: 2

Actor’s Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National Mom’s and Dad’s Day

Sadie Hawkins Day

World Kindness Day

Symphonic Metal Day

Start a Rumor Day

On This Date

1789 – George Washington finishes his first tour of the new American states as President.

He visited New England, where he was greeted enthusiastically.

Washington wouldn’t visit the southern states for another 2 years.

1892 – Pudge Huffelfinger signs a deal to play football for the Allegheny Athletic Association for $500, making him the first pro football player.

It had previously been common for athletes to trade their playing time for services or swag. This was before organized teams and leagues, when athletic associations were formed and played informal match ups and seasons.

Pudge was later an insurance executive and Congressman for Minnesota.

1940 – “Fantasia” is released.

The animated film by Walt Disney starred Leopold Stokowski and Deems Taylor.

It is Disney’s third animated film.

1982 – The Vietnam War Memorial is dedicated.

The walls featured 57,939 names of those who died. They were commemorated chronologically, not in order of rank.

It is commonplace to make a sketching over the name of family members and loved ones who lost their lives.

2001 – President George Bush signs an executive order allowing military tribunals against foreigners suspected of connections to terrorist acts or planned acts on the United States.

It is the first such act since World War II.

2018 – The trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman beings in New York.

Known as “the most ruthless, dangerous and feared man on the planet,” El Chapo was extradited to the United States to stand trial for his role in crimes committed by the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel.

After 200 hours of testimony, he was found guilty in February 2019 of all 10 counts against him. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

Emma DeLury – model – 22

Julia Michaels – pop singer – 27

Devon Bostick – movie actor, “The 100”, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” – 29

Matt Bennett – TV actor, “Victorious” – 29

Metta World Peace – basketball player – 41

Gerard Butler – movie actor, “PS I Love You”, “300” – 51

Jimmy Kimmel – TV show host – 53

Neil Flynn – TV actor, “The Middle”, “Mean Girls” – 60

Whoopi Goldberg – movie actress, “Ghost”, The Lion King” – 65

Joe Mantegna – TV actor, “Criminal Minds”, “The Godfather Part III” – 73

Toy Caldwell – American Southern-rock musician – 1947 (d. 1993)

Garry Marshall – director, “The Princess Diaries”, “Happy Days” – 1934 (d. 2016)

Buck O’Neil – American baseball player, first African American coach in MLB – 1911 (d. 2006)

John Dickinson – American lawyer and Founding Father of the US – 1732 (d. 1808)

COLD BREW MARTINI

(Courtesy of townandcountrymag.com)

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz vodka

2 oz Kahlúa

3 oz cold brew

Garnish: coffee beans

DIRECTIONS:

Fill shaker with ice.

Add all ingredients and shake hard for at least 10 seconds to create a nice foam.

Strain into a cocktail glass to get rid of all of the small ice chips.

Garnish with coffee beans.

