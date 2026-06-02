DAY OF CARING BRINGS COMMUNITY TOGETHER TO HELP OTHERS

OSKALOOSA — One day each year, people across Mahaska County come together to help neighbors in need. That day is known as the Day of Caring.

The event is organized by the United Way of Mahaska County and will take place on September 11 this year. It gives volunteers a chance to complete service projects throughout the community.

Projects can include yard work, cleaning, and small outdoor tasks. Many of these projects help elderly residents, people with disabilities, or others who may not be able to do the work themselves.

Organizers will begin accepting project requests around mid-June. Residents can submit ideas for work that needs to be done. A team reviews each request to decide which projects can be completed. Some work, like roofing, is not allowed due to safety and insurance limits.

Volunteers can choose how they want to help. There are morning shifts and afternoon shifts, each lasting about four hours. Some volunteers choose to work both shifts and spend the whole day helping.

In the middle of the day, volunteers gather for a shared meal. This gives people time to rest, talk, and share what they have done so far. It also helps build connections between community members.

The Day of Caring is more than just getting work done. It is about bringing people together. Volunteers often meet new people, learn about local needs, and feel a stronger connection to the community.

Organizers say the event is a way to give back and show support for neighbors. By the end of the day, many projects are completed, and many people are helped.

Anyone interested in volunteering or submitting a project can watch for updates from the United Way of Mahaska County Facebook Page as the event gets closer.