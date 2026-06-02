Summer Lunch Program Returns to Feed Kids Throughout Mahaska County This Summer

OSKALOOSA — For many children, summer break means sleeping in, swimming pools, vacations, and time away from school. But for some families, it can also mean losing access to one of the most dependable sources of daily nutrition.

That is where the Oskaloosa Summer Lunch Program steps in.

Beginning June 3 and continuing through August 5, children ages 18 and younger will once again have access to free meals through the community-wide effort coordinated by Mahaska County United Way, Oskaloosa Community School District, and Chartwells.

The program has become one of the largest community support efforts of the summer months, providing food to local children, while helping families stretch their budgets during a time when school cafeterias are closed.

“We fed over 100,000 meals last year,” said Mahaska County United Way Executive Director Michella Friesen. “This year we’re thinking it’s going to increase.”

The number is staggering when considered in context. More than 100,000 meals represents not only a significant logistical undertaking but also highlights the critical role the program plays in addressing food insecurity throughout the community.

Food insecurity occurs when families do not have consistent access to enough nutritious food to support a healthy lifestyle. According to organizations that study hunger across the country, summer months are often one of the most difficult times for families because children lose access to free and reduced-price school meals.

For many students, school breakfast and lunch programs provide reliable daily nutrition during the academic year. When summer arrives, families must suddenly fill that gap.

The Summer Lunch Program was designed to help bridge it.

Unlike many assistance programs, families do not need to meet income requirements to participate.

“The only rule is everybody has to be 18 or under,” Friesen said.

That means any child or teenager in the community can receive meals through the program, regardless of family income or circumstances.

The universal approach helps remove stigma and makes participation easier for families.

Children who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches during the school year often benefit greatly from summer meal programs, but organizers note that many working families can also struggle during the summer months as grocery bills rise.

With food prices continuing to remain higher than they were several years ago, summer meals can provide meaningful relief for household budgets.

The Oskaloosa Summer Lunch Program has evolved significantly over the years. What began as a community effort to ensure children had access to meals during the summer has grown into a coordinated operation involving food preparation, distribution sites, volunteers, transportation planning, and state oversight.

Funding for the program comes through the State of Iowa.

“The funding comes straight from the state,” Friesen explained. “We have to follow all of the state rules.”

Those regulations govern everything from meal distribution times to record keeping and program operations.

To improve efficiency, organizers continue to use a weekly QR code registration system. Families can find the code on the Oskaloosa Summer Lunch Facebook page. The form must be completed each week, although families who forget can complete the process when they arrive at a meal site.

Several meal distribution locations will operate throughout Oskaloosa, giving families multiple opportunities to access meals. Distribution begins around 11:15 a.m. at various locations during the lunch hour, while an evening distribution site operates at the elementary school from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

One notable change this year involves traffic flow at the Oskaloosa Public Library distribution location.

Due to ongoing construction and increased traffic concerns, vehicles will now enter the library area from Second Avenue and exit onto Market Street. Program organizers have worked with local officials to create a safer and more efficient traffic pattern for families picking up meals.

The Summer Lunch Program is much more than a food distribution effort. It is also a community partnership.

Mahaska County United Way coordinates the program alongside Oskaloosa Community School District and Chartwells, the district’s food service provider.

Chartwells staff help prepare and package the meals, ensuring students receive nutritious food throughout the summer.

Friesen said organizers pay close attention to feedback from children participating in the program. One popular item returning this year is chocolate milk.

“The kids really like the chocolate milk,” Friesen said.

While that may seem like a small detail, it reflects a larger goal of making sure children actually eat and enjoy the food being provided.

Research consistently shows that adequate nutrition has a direct impact on a child’s physical health, emotional well-being, and academic success.

Children who receive consistent nutrition are more likely to maintain healthy growth, stay active, avoid illness, and return to school ready to learn when classes resume in the fall.

Summer nutrition programs have also been linked to improved educational outcomes because students are less likely to experience learning loss associated with hunger and food insecurity.

Programs like Oskaloosa Summer Lunch help ensure children return to classrooms healthier, more focused, and ready to succeed.

The impact extends beyond students.

For working parents, summer meal programs can help offset rising grocery costs. For grandparents raising grandchildren, the program can provide additional support. For families facing unexpected financial challenges, it can serve as a critical safety net.

And for the community as a whole, it represents a collective investment in the health and well-being of local children.

As summer begins and schools close their doors for the season, thousands of meals will once again be distributed throughout Oskaloosa.

For many children, those meals will be a convenience.

For others, they may be essential.

Either way, community leaders say the goal remains the same: making sure every child has access to nutritious food throughout the summer months.

Families can find updated schedules, weekly registration information, site locations, and program announcements through the Oskaloosa Summer Lunch Facebook page.

The Summer Lunch Program begins June 3 and continues through August 5, serving all children ages 18 and younger throughout the community.