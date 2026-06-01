Oskaloosa shut out by Indianola

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa varsity baseball team was unable to generate enough offense Friday night, falling to Indianola 6-0.

Indianola broke a scoreless tie in the second inning when Spenner doubled to drive in the game’s first run. The visitors added another run in the third inning on a double by Benge to take a 2-0 lead and continued to build on that advantage throughout the game.

Carter Bonnet started on the mound for Oskaloosa and kept the Indians in the game early. He pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, only one of them earned, on four hits. Bonnet walked three batters during his outing.

Oskaloosa’s offense was limited throughout the contest. Ty Edgar led the Indians at the plate, collecting two of the team’s hits and finishing 2-for-3.

The Indians also turned a double play on defense.

Indianola pitcher Ritchie earned the win as Oskaloosa struggled to string together enough offense to mount a comeback.