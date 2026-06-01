Quartet Collects All-District Honors

Oskaloosa–Four Statesmen softball players were honored for strong 2026 seasons in and out of the classroom as they earned academic all-district honors from College Sports Communicators recently.

Marin Frazee (Jr., Sioux City, Iowa, Exercise Science) and Tori Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Secondary Education) headed the quartet with perfect 4.0 Grade Point Averages at the conclusion of the spring semester.

Laila Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Elementary Education) was right behind them at 3.99, while Eva Viox (So., Columbia, Mo., Exercise Science) currently owns a 3.90 GPA.

Frazee posted a .282 batting average in 2026 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs, 15 RBIs, and 45 runs scored.

Tori Smith was 13-10 with a 3.14 Earned Run Average and 68 strikeouts as a pitcher, while managing a .293 average with 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and 16 runs scored as a hitter.

Laila Smith hit .380 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 28 runs.

Viox finished the spring with a .214 hitting clip. She also produced six doubles, 10 RBIs, and 12 runs.

The award combines both athletic and academic achievements. To be eligible for the award, individuals must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically, have been enrolled at the nominating institution for one year (transfers use grades from their previous institution), and have a 3.50 Grade Point Average.

Additionally, for softball, position players must have competed in at least 90% of their team’s games played OR have started at least 66% of the total number of team games played. For pitchers, they are required to have pitched 35-plus innings or appeared in 17 games as a pitcher.