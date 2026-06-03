Mahaska County Voters Select Republican Nominees for County Offices

MAHASKA COUNTY — Mahaska County voters went to the polls Tuesday to select Republican nominees for several county offices that will appear on the November general election ballot.

The most closely watched local race was the Republican primary for the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors, where three candidates competed for two nominations.

Chuck Webb received 1,750 votes to lead the field. Steve Wanders finished second with 1,459 votes, while Tony Erwin received 1,167 votes.

Because two nominations were available, Webb and Wanders advance to the November general election.

The supervisor race was the only contested county race on the Republican ballot.

Several other county offices featured a single Republican candidate seeking nomination.

In the race for Mahaska County Treasurer, Shauna Hol received 2,344 votes.

For Mahaska County Recorder, Tracey Ver Steegh received 2,291 votes.

Andrew Ritland received 2,106 votes in the race for Mahaska County Attorney.

Madison Garden received 2,138 votes in the race for Mahaska County Auditor.

With no Republican opposition in their respective primaries, each candidate secured their party’s nomination and will move forward to the general election.

Democratic County Races

No contested Democratic county races appeared on the Mahaska County primary ballot.

As a result, county-level competition in Tuesday’s primary was limited primarily to the Republican Board of Supervisors race, where voters narrowed the field from three candidates to two.

Webb and Wanders will now advance from the supervisor primary, while Hol, Ver Steegh, Ritland, and Garden move forward as their party’s nominees for county office.

Election results remain unofficial until canvassed and certified by election officials.