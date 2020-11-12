School Board Member Calls For Firing Of High School Principal

Oskaloosa, Iowa- In a surprising move on Tuesday, November 10, Oskaloosa School Board member Carl Drost made a motion during consideration of personnel items to terminate the contract of High School principal Stacy Bandy. The move came after the School Board held a special closed session meeting prior to the regular meeting, to discuss an individual whose appointment, hiring, or discharge is being considered.

“Because of a recent incident at the High School, I move to terminate the contract of Mr. Stacy Bandy as high school principal, effective immediately, because of bad judgement on a threatened school shooting,” Drost said in making his motion.

Board President Shelly Herr called Drost’s motion out of order because there was not any action items listed on the agenda for personnel issues.

“That will have to move to a different meeting or different time,” Herr said.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Drost said that there would be resolution to an unspecified issue relating to the recent threat that was discovered at Oskaloosa High School.

“I want the public, the parents, and the staff to know this board takes that action last week very seriously. Give the Superintendent more time and resolution will happen,” Drost said.

On Wednesday, November 11, a special meeting of the Oskaloosa School Board was called for noon on Thursday, November 12, to again discuss an individual whose appointment, hiring, or discharge is being considered.

In other action, the school board:

• Reviewed the current Return to Learn Plan. Superintendent Paula Wright noted that the current district absenteeism has been very low and there continues to be no evidence of spread of COVID-19 within district buildings. The board voted unanimously to approve the updated Return to Learn Plan, with updates being made to reflect Governor Kim Reynolds newest public health emergency proclamation.

• Heard a report on the status of virtual learning for students who signed up to attend school virtually, due to concerns with the pandemic.

• Approved the final reading of new board policy relating to harassment based on sex.

• Approved the final reading of new board policy that would provide a financial incentive to licensed staff who are considering resigning, and to do so by January 6, to allow for the district to be able to find able and well qualified candidates to replace them early on.

• Approved the purchase of a maintenance truck.

Next regular meeting of the Oskaloosa School Board will be held on December 6, at 6 p.m., in the George Daily Auditorium Meeting Room.