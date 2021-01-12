Oskaloosa News Recap For January 12th, 2021

Local News

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

National and World News

Stocks dipped slightly on Monday to begin the new trading week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 165 points, while the Dow fell 89 points and the S&P slipped 25 points.

There is ongoing concern that a market bubble is forming, and valuations are being artificially propped up with low interest rates and economic stimulus money. A striking example is Tesla which presently trades at more than 90-times cash flow.

Bitcoin was trading near $40,000 a unit over this past weekend, but has settled back down to around $33,000 on Monday.

###

The man accused of going on a shooting spree in and around Chicago over the weekend has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Nightengale.

Nightengale, who killed 3 people and critically injured 4 others, posted bizarre videos on social media before his shooting rampage. In one of them, he pointed a gun at the camera and said “No music, no music, I don’t need no seatbelt, I’m coming girl.” In another he danced to the Bee Gee’s “Staying Alive” while laughing.

The shooting spree begin in Chicago’s Hyde Park where he killed 30-year-old Yiran Fan. He then moved to the Kenwood neighborhood where he fatally shot Aisha Nevell, 46, and left a 77-year-old woman in critical condition. From there he traveled to a convenience store where he shot and killed Anthony Faulkner, 20, and critically wounded an 81-year-old woman. An hour later he shot a 15-year-old girl in the head as she rode past him in a vehicle with her mom. She is in critical condition. He then fled to an IHOP, where he took a woman hostage, whom he also shot — her condition remains unknown.

Officers eventually caught up to Nightengale in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, killing him in an exchange of gunfire.

###

A NYC bar owner is hoping to be the first to sell his two bars for cryptocurrency.

Patrick Hughes is asking 25 Bitcoins or 800 Ethereum tokens for his side-by-side Hell’s Kitchen watering holes — Hellcat Annie’s and Scruffy Duffy’s. That is a value of about $875k by current cryptocurrency prices.

Hughes said the coronavirus crisis cemented his “pre-pandemic desire to get out of the business.”

###

A California girl raised money to give to a homeless man who found and returned her grandmother’s missing wallet.

Evelyn Topper, 80, lost her wallet after purchasing two drinks at a coffee shop in San Rafael. The wallet, which ended up in the dumpster, was found by homeless man Sean Currey, 57. He told The Post that he contemplated using the credit cards, but his conscience got the better of him and he contacted Topper and returned it.

Topper told her granddaughter Mikayla Gounard about the amazing gesture, which prompted the 11-year-old to ask for money to donate rather than gifts for her upcoming 12th birthday. During her drive-by party in December, Gounard and her mom raised $475, which they gave to Currey.

Last week, Gounard and her mom took it a step further and set up a crowdfunding account to continue to support Currey during the coronavirus crisis. As of the past weekend over $32k had been raised.

###

Hulu is cutting the price of its basic ad-supported service to $2 a month for college students.

Eligible students can sign up for the deal now and will get the lower rate as long as they can verify they are still a student.

The regular price is $6, with the ad-free tier at $12 a month.

###

The departure of the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon cargo craft from the International Space Station was postponed yesterday because of inclement weather in the splashdown zone off the coast of Florida.

The unmanned spacecraft was scheduled to undock Monday morning, but scratched for the day on account of bad weather off Daytona.

No word on when the undocking will occur.

###

The manhunt for six inmates who escaped from a county jail in California has intensified.

The Merced County Sheriff’s office said that jail staff discovered the inmates were missing around midnight on Sunday. Authorities stated that the six men were able to gain access to the facility’s roof and used a homemade rope to scale down the side of the building.

The six men have been charged with an array of offenses from probation violation to assault and attempted murder.

###

Twitter shares dropped Monday after the social media platform banned President Trump to “prevent further violence.”

Shares fell more than 10%, erasing more than $2.5 billion from the company’s $41 billion market capitalization.

Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also dropped after Trump’s accounts were removed from their platforms as well.

###

Pope Francis changed church law on Monday, allowing women to take on a greater role during Mass.

Francis amended the laws so women can be installed as lectors, to read the Gospel, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Previously such roles were reserved for men.

While he affirmed that women still cannot be priests, he noted that he has created a second commission of experts to study whether women could be deacons, after a first one failed to reach a consensus.

Opponents say allowing it would become a “slippery slope” toward ordaining women to the priesthood.

###

Krispy Kreme is now offering its new Dessert Minis Collection with four new flavors — Strawberry Cheesecake, Lemon Bar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Birthday Cake.

The mini treats are available in 4-count boxes or 16-count boxes, the latter of which features three of each new flavor along with four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts.

The new Dessert Minis Collection will be available through the end of the month.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

Captain America: The Winter Soldier / ABC / 7:00 pm

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist / NBC / 7:00 pm

The Resident / FOX / 7:00 pm

This Is Us / NBC / 8:00 pm

Prodigal Son / FOX / 8:00 pm

Nurses / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Netflix is launching “Bling Empire,” a reality series that follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends and frenemies in Los Angeles.

The eight-part series follows the group as they spend their days and nights at swanky parties, while also running multi-billion dollar companies and traveling the world.

The show launches January 15.

###

Danny Boyle is teaming up with FX for a limited series based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain.

Boyle will direct and executive produce the six-part series, titled “Pistol,” with Toby Wallace taking on the lead role of Jones.

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams will play punk icon Jordan.

Filming is slated to begin in March.

###

Peacock now has its own entertainment news network.

LIT Entertainment News went live as its own channel on the NBC-owned streamer Monday afternoon. The 24-hour celebrity news channel will comprise a three-hour block of live news, which will loop throughout the day.

The channel has plans to expand in the coming months, slowly adding hours to its initial news block. There are also plans to add other programs.

###

CNN is making some changes.

Some of the major ones include:

Jake Tapper’s “The Lead” is expanding to two hours, while Wolf Blitzer’s “The Situation Room” will now air for an hour in the evening.

Jim Acosta will switch from chief of White House correspondent to anchor and chief domestic correspondent for the network. Kaitlan Collins will be the new chief White House correspondent, with Phil Mattingly as senior White House corespondent.

Jeff Zeleny will be chief national affairs correspondent and will cover the first year of the Biden White House, while Pamela Brown will serve as senior Washington correspondent for the network.

###

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” will head straight to video on demand next month.

Lionsgate originally eyed a 2020 release for the comedy, but with COVID upending the theatrical marketplace, PVOD seemed like the only alternative.

The flick pairs Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as best friends who leave their midwestern town for an eventful Florida vacation.

The movie also features Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr. and Fortune Feimster.

###

Fox News Channel has overhauled its daytime lineup.

Martha MacCallum’s “The Story” has been bumped from it’s evening time slot to the afternoon, while chief White House correspondent John Roberts will switch to a new role as co-anchor of a two hour newscast with Sandra Smith.

Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will move to late morning, when they will anchor a two-hour edition of “America’s Newsroom.” Hemmer most recently hosted his own show, while Perino has been hosting “The Daily Briefing.”

Harris Faulkner will move to a noon slot with her show “The Faulkner Focus,” followed by “Outnumbered.”

The new schedule goes into effect Jan. 18.

###

Netflix’s “Lupin” is the first French series to land on the streamer’s US Top 10 List.

It entered the list at No. 8 overall and was No. 6 on Saturday before jumping to No. 3 on Sunday. It is No. 1 in France.

“Lupin” follows Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy), whose life was turned upside down as a teenager when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now, 25 years later, Assane tries to avenge his father, using the character of Arsène Lupin as his inspiration.

###

“Tiger” a new documentary for HBO and HBO Max was met with mixed reviews after part 1 aired on Sunday evening.

The show, which details Tiger Woods’ relationship with his father and the rise, fall and rise again of his career, was slammed by the legendary golfer’s agent as “another unauthorized and salacious outsider attempt to paint an incomplete portrait of one of the greatest athletes of all-time.”

Meanwhile, pop culture news site, Decider, calls the documentary a “comprehensive portrait, worth watching even if you think you know everything there is to know about the man.”

Woods was not interviewed for the documentary, but his former caddy Steve Williams, Nick Faldo, biographer Pete McDaniel and Woods’ mistress Rachel Uchitel were all featured.

Part 2 airs this coming weekend.

###

Sarah Jessica Parker is once again brushing off Kim Cattrall feud rumors, saying she will miss her in the upcoming “Sex and the City” reboot.

As previously reported, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return to the HBO show, while Cattrall, who has expressed distaste for Parker over the years, won’t be a part of the reboot.

Cattrall made it clear over the past couple of years that she would not return to any future “Sex and the City” projects.

###

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is trying to help unemployed actors.

The NBC series is hiring Broadway stars who haven’t been able to perform since March due to coronavirus shutdowns.

Tony-nominated “Hadestown” actress Eva Noblezada and “Beetlejuice” star Alex Brightman are the first two to have landed a gig.

Showrunner Warren Leight told Deadline that their goal is to hire every Broadway actor they can while “they wait for the curtains to rise again.”

###

Trending

Top 5 Songs on iTunes:

1.Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

2. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

3. Taylor Swift, “It’s Time to Go (bonus track)”

4. Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, “Lonely”

5. Taylor Swift, “Right Where You Left Me (bonus track)”

Top 5 Songs on Spotify:

1. Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, “Dakiti”

2. Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

3. The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

4. 24kGoldn, “Mood (feat. Iann Dior)”

5. Karol G, “Bichota”

###

Sports

There are no plans to hold any professional golf championships at President Trump’s course in Scotland, according to R&A, the organizer of golf events in Scotland.

Trump Turnberry, located in Ayrshire, has been operated by the Trump Organization since 2014. The course has hosted The Open Championship four times, The Senior Open seven times and the Women’s British Open twice.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the PGA of America stripped the Trump Bedminster of its PGA Championship hosting duties in 2022.

###

Day of the Year

National Curried Chicken Day

National Kiss A Ginger Day

National Marzipan Day

National Pharmacist Day

Shop for Travel Day

###

On This Date

1879 – The British-Zulu war begins, when British troops attack the African republic of Natal.

The war was part of Britain’s ongoing land conquests, even well into the 19th century.

In the fighting, thousands of British soldiers died, but the Crown ultimately took over and annexed Zululand. The land later became part of South Africa.

###

1904 – Henry Ford sets a land-speed record of 91.37 mph on the frozen surface of Michigan’s Lake St. Clair.

He was driving a four-wheel vehicle, dubbed the “999,” which was made out of wood and lacked a body and hood.

The stunt helped drive sales of the automobiles churned out of Ford’s newly-founded factories. In time, Ford would become an iconic American carmaker.

###

1926 – The predecessor to “Amos ‘n’ Andy” debuts on WGN radio in Chicago. It was first called “Sam n Henry,” but after the rebranding, it was one of the more common radio programs in the country.

Freeman Gosden and Charles Carrell voiced the titular characters. They were white men imitating black men on the air — in fact, they were discovered after doing a blackface routine on stage in Chicago.

In 1951, the show came to TV, but blackface performing had become wildly taboo, so black men portrayed the characters. The NAACP rightly criticized the show for wrongly portraying unfair racial stereotypes. The show was cancelled in 1953.

###

1943 – Soviet soldiers break the German lines holding Leningrad, which the Nazis had held for more than a year.

Opening up the line allowed for more supplies and resources for the beleaguered troops.

By January 27, the Germans were pushed west, out of Leningrad.

###

1981 – TV show “Dynasty” appears on ABC.

The first episode was actually a three hour movie, which was spun off into a TV show.

By the end of the ’80s, the show’s ratings were abysmal, and it was cancelled, even with complicated story lines left wide open.

In 1991, ABC produced and aired a two-part “Dynasty” movie to give its fans some closure.

###

1995 – OJ Simpson’s murder trial begins in Los Angeles.

The former NFL all-star was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

###

2004 – The world’s largest ocean liner, RMS Queen Mary 2, makes its maiden voyage.

Queen Elizabeth II named the ship after the first RMS Queen Mary of 1936.

At the time of her construction, Queen Mary 2 was the longest at over 1 million feet and the largest with a gross tonnage of over 148k GT, passenger ship ever built.

###

2017 – President Barack Obama awards VP Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Obama called Biden “the best vice president America’s ever had” when he surprised him with the honor.

###

Birthdays

Zayn Malik – former member of One Direction – 28

Jana Duggar – second oldest of the famous 19 Duggar kids – 31

Deena Cortese – “Jersey Shore” cast member – 34

Issa Rae – actress, “The Photograph” & “The Lovebirds” – 36

Rob Zombie – member of heavy metal group White Zombie – 56

Jeff Bezos – Amazon Billionaire – 57

Howard Stern – Radio personality – 67

Rush Limbaugh – radio host – 70

Kristie Alley – actress, “Cheers” & “Look Who’s Talking” – 70

Born On This Date

Naya Rivera – actress, “Glee” – 1987 (d. 2020)

Tim Horton – hockey player – 1930 (d. 1974)

###

Deaths

Pat Loud has died.

The matriarch of the groundbreaking PBS docu-series “American Family,” passed away on Sunday of natural causes.

She was 94.

###