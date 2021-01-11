Oskaloosa News Recap For January 11th, 2021

Local News

Rozenboom Opens Senate Session With Prayer

Health Care Update Starts Eggs And Issues For 2021

Former Post Office Future Comes Into Focus

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Iowa Congressional Delegation Speaks About Unrest At Capitol

Supervisors establish operating procedures for 2021

City Council prepares for 2021

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

Roku has officially picked up the majority of Quibi’s multi-million dollar library of original short-form programming.

On Friday, Roku announced that they acquired the exclusive global rights to 75 shows from the failed startup, giving new life to its star-studded library.

The shows will be available this year on the Roku Channel, which is free for Roku customers.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

###

Three people were killed and five were injured during a shooting spree in Chicago over the weekend.

The rampage started Saturday afternoon when a woman was fatally shot and another seriously hurt in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood. A University of Chicago student was then shot and killed in a parking lot nearby.

Officers confronted the gunman, who ran into an IHOP. Once inside, he took a woman hostage, who he fatally shot. Trying to flee, the gunman exchanged gunfire with officers. He died of gunshot wounds sustained in the shootout.

A motive behind the shootings is unclear.

###

There are no cases of a highly contagious new strain of COVID in the US, according to the CDC.

Officials told the New York Times that reports of a new, highly-contagious mutation in the States, were based on speculative comments made by Dr. Deborah Birx, but are “not accurate.”

The UK variant that has led to a surge in cases there, has been found in multiple states, but the CDC estimates that it accounts for less than 0.5 percent of cases in the county so far. A second variant has been in the US for three months and also accounts for fewer than 0.5 percent of cases, officials told the Times.

###

Burger King is changing up its look after 20 years in a massive rebrand.

The burger joint is returning to its “classic logo and an emphasis on the whopper,” according to Business Insider.

The new look has been implemented inside a restaurant in Miami and will eventually be rolled out to the rest of the chain. Some customers may have to wait a while to check out the new look, as the King has plans for prolonged integration over the next few years.

###

A couple of kids from Florida are being credited with saving the life of an injured bald eagle who was found wrapped in fishing line, with a fish hook piercing though its beak.

Pasco County Fire Rescue shared the story on Facebook, after the two kids brought the injured bird to the station looking for help. After seeing the bird’s poorly condition, firefighters reached out to Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for assistance.

A volunteer arrived and determined that the severely dehydrated eagle had likely been tangled in the fishing line for days. She transported the bird back to the sanctuary, where the hook was removed.

Once stable, the eagle was transferred to an animal care center in Tampa Bay for further treatment. The hope is that it will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild.

###

Divers in Indonesia located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 deep in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft — with 62 people on board — crashed shortly after takeoff.

The team of divers had good visibility as the water is “good and clear,” according to Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. Earlier in the day, rescuers pulled out “body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface,” according to Tjahjanto.

Fisherman in the area reported seeing a “big splash from the water” and hearing what they thought was “a bomb or a tsunami.”

It is unclear what caused the crash.

###

A federal investigation has opened to look into the death of Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old, who was shot and killed during the Capitol riot. Babbit, an Air Force veteran who lived in Southern California, flew to DC for the Trump rally. She was allegedly shot by an officer as she tried to enter the Legislative building through a broken window.

A homicide investigation into the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died due to “injuries sustained while physically engaging with protestors,” has also been opened.

The Metropolitan Police Department are also investigation Sicknick’s death.

Three others died due to medical emergencies during the protest.

###

Nearly 4 million Americans are now considered “long-term unemployed,” up from 2.4 million in September.

These folks, who have been out of work for six months or more, account for more than 37% of the jobless.

“Once the unemployed hit the grim milestone, it is often harder to re-enter the workforce — slowing the nation’s economic recovery even more,” according to William Spriggs, an economics professor at Howard University

###

Lisa Montgomery is set to be the sixth female federal inmate executed in US history tomorrow.

Montgomery was sentenced to death after being found guilty of murdering pregnant Bobbie Jo Stinnett, while visiting her in 2004 to talk about purchasing a puppy. Once inside the home, Montgomery strangled Stinnett and then used a kitchen knife to cut out the 8-month-old fetus. She took the baby and claimed it was hers. Montgomery was arrested the following day and the premature baby was reunited with her father.

Her defense team has appealed to President Trump to grant clemency and commute her sentence to life imprisonment .

###

Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted in a Wisconsin bar last week wearing a shirt that read “Free as F**K.”

The teenager, who is free on $2 million bond while he awaits trial on murder charges for killing two protestors and wounding another, was photographed alongside his parents at a bar in Mount Pleasant, TMZ reports.

One of the photos shows the accused murderer, who is only 18-years-old, clutching a bottle of beer. While the legal drinking age in WI is 21, the state allows underage people to indulge if they are accompanied by a parent.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. Alien: $60k (re-release)

9. Come Play: $96k (up from 10)

8. The War with Grandpa: $147k (stayed at 8)

7. Pinocchio: $208k (stayed at 7)

6. Promising Young Woman: $560k (stayed at 6)

5. Fatale: $670k (stayed at 5)

4. Monster Hunter: $1.1 million (stayed at 4)

3. News of the World: $1.2 million (stayed at 3)

2. The Croods: A New Age: $1.8 million (stayed at 2)

1. Wonder Woman 1984: $3 million (stayed at 1)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

The Bachelor / ABC / 7:00 pm

Ellen’s Game of Games / NBC / 7:00 pm

The Wall / NBC / 8:00 pm

The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

The Puppy Bowl XVII is still set to premiere on Discovery+ and Animal Planet on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Despite many shows and events being cancelled or restructured due to the coronavirus, this furry favorite will go forward as planned, according to the network.

The three-hour event will feature 70 puppies from 22 different shelters, all of them up for adoption.

Dan Schanchner will reprise his role as “rufferee.”

###

Exes Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama reunited for Netflix’s animated movie, “Charming.”

In the movie, which is now streaming, Valderrama voices Prince Philippe Charming who is cursed to appear irresistible to any woman who crosses his path. In true fairytale fashion, in order to break the curse, Charming must find and marry his one true love.

Lovato plays Lenore, a jewel thief who’s cursed never to love.

Several other A-listers are also featured in the flick, including John Cleese and “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison.

###

Camille Guaty is set for a multi-episode appearance on ABC’s “The Rookie.”

Guaty will play Sandra De la Cruz, “a businesswoman with nefarious connections who has been the target of a murder attempt,” according to the series’ showrunner.

“The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

###

CBS is developing a single-camera comedy called, “Game Time.”

The show, written by Dan Kopelman, revolves around a family whose daily life is punctuated by the running commentary of professional sideline sports reporters, and the occasional expert in their field.

Michael Strahan has also signed on to the project.

###

Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party will be a two-night affair.

According to Variety, the virtual version will take place as two separate events, with the first being held on Jan. 30, which was originally the night before the 63rd Grammys. Due to COVID concerns, the awards show has been moved to March 14. The pre-show event will benefit Musicares.

The second event will take place on March 13 and benefit the Grammy Museum.

The annual gala doubles as a salute to industry icons and honors a music executive every year in addition to providing a star-packed evening of performances.

###

R. Kelly released a new song titled, “Shut Up,” while behind bars on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges.

Taking to social media on his 54th birthday, Kelly shared the track, which was written to those who have confronted him about his alleged abuse of young women.

The chorus reads: “Can I get a witness for all of this, When people all up in your business, tell em shut up, tell em shut up, tell em shut up! I’m talking to you!”

Kelly captioned the clip, “Thank you God, for My Life!”

###

Selena Gomez, who launched her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, last year, dropped the brand’s highly-anticipated Stay Vulnerable collection over the weekend.

Gomez celebrated the launch on Instagram with a few promotional images.

The newest collection, as well as the rest of her beauty line, is available exclusively at Sephora stores and on the brand’s official website.

###

Grimes has “finally” caught COVID and is “weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021.”

The girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk shared her thoughts about catching the virus and how she is feeling on Instagram. She also posted an image of artwork for singer SZA’s hit “Good Days.”

She did not mention if Musk or their baby boy also have the virus.

###

The CW will not move forward with an “Arrow” spinoff.

Plans for the show were first announced in September of 2019, just months after it was revealed that “Arrow” would end with its eighth season. A backdoor pilot aired in January of last year as part of the final season titled, “Green Arrow & The Canaries.”

Variety reports that with the coronavirus crisis shutting down filming around the world for much of the last year, the CW decided to kill off the spinoff.

###

HBO hit “Sex and the City” is getting a reboot.

A cryptic trailer hit social media Sunday evening, teasing a reboot for HBO Max. Shooting is slated for spring. No word yet on when the ten 30-minute shows will debut.

Kim Cattrall will not join her former castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Rumors have swirled for years about tension between Cattrall and the others.

###

Sports

Drew Brees and the Saints will host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next week, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

The two teams played each other twice during the regular season with the Saints claiming victory on both occasions. Meanwhile, the Bucs have won five straight games including besting The Washington Football Team on Saturday 31-23. The Saints beat the Chicago Bears 21-9.

The playoff game could be the final matchup between the two NFL legends.

Brady, 43, is expected to return next year, but word on the street is Brees is ready to walk away at the end of this season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

###

Day of the Year

National Arkansas Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Milk Day

National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

###

On This Date

1863 – Union General John McClernand and Admiral David Porter capture Arkansas Post, a Confederate stronghold on the Arkansas River.

The victory secured central Arkansas for the Union and lifted Northern morale just three weeks after the Battle of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Arkansas Post was a massive fort 25 miles from the confluence of the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers.

It was designed to insure Confederate control of the White and Arkansas rivers, and to keep pressure off Vicksburg, Mississippi, the last major Rebel city on the Mississippi River.

###

1908 – Outdoorsman president Teddy Roosevelt declares the Grand Canyon a national monument.

The declaration sought to preserve the giant hole in the ground. Roosevelt said it was so wondrous, it could not possibly be improved.

In 1919, Congress outlawed private development around the Grand Canyon.

###

1937 – Striking workers at a General Motors plant clash with police, when the cops tried to cut off supplies from supporters outside the factory.

The strike was organized by United Auto Workers, who were seeking better working conditions.

Eventually the violence got so bad, the governor contemplated sending in the National Guard. But he also wanted to maintain good standing in the eyes of unionists, so he called them off.

###

1989 – Ronald Reagan gives his final address to the nation as President of the United States.

In it, he spoke of America rediscovering a commitment to freedom and being a respected leader around the world.

Most of all, he lauded the end of communism in the Soviet Union.

###

1996 – Space Shuttle STS 72 (Endeavor 10) launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Its mission was to capture and return to Earth a Japanese microgravity research spacecraft known as Space Flyer Unit.

###

2007 – JK Rowling finishes the 7th and last “Harry Potter” book — “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” — in room 552 of the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

The room is now called the JK Rowling suite.

###

2020 – Diego, the giant 100-year-old tortoise, retires to the Galapagos Islands after his high libido is credited with saving his species.

###

Birthdays

Noah Zulfikar – dancer – 21

Cody Simpson – singer – 24

Lindsay Arnold – dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” – 27

Jedidiah Goodacre – actor, “Disney’s Descendants” – 32

LunchMoney Lewis – rapper – 33

Emile Heskey – soccer player – 43

Mary J. Blige – singer – 50

Kyle Richards – reality star, ” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – 52

Yolanda Hadid – TV personality, mom of Bella & Gigi – 57

Born On This Date

Alice Paul – American suffragist – 1885 (d. 1977)

William James – American psychologist & philosopher – 1842 (d. 1910)

Alexander Hamilton – Founding Father – 1755 (d. 1804)

###

Deaths

Ed Bruce has died.

The country singer, famous for his hit “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” passed away Friday of natural causes in his Clarksville, Tennessee home.

He was 81.

###

Nancy Bush Ellis has died.

The sister of George H.W. Bush passed away Sunday at her home in Concord, Massachusetts from complications related to COVID.

She was 94.

###

John Reilly has died.

The actor, known for his roles on “General Hospital” and “Dallas” passed away over the weekend, according to his daughter. No cause of death was shared.

He was 84.

###

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick has died after being attacked by rioters at the Capitol last week.

Video circulating online is believed to show Sicknick being knocked out with a fire extinguisher, then hit with other objects and kicked.

Sicknick was previously a member of the Air National Guard before joining the Capitol police.

He was 42.

###