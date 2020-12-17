Oskaloosa News Recap For December 17th, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Local News

Protecting Yourself During the Holiday Season

School Board Accepts High School Principal Resignation

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

Big Brothers And Big Sisters Closes Door In Mahaska County

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

City Council Declares Special Election

Supervisors Talk Landfill Commission Membership

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

2020 Oskaloosa Lighted Christmas Parade

Elvis Has Left The Building

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

WPU Competes in Inaugural Dual, Claims Victory Via Tiebreaker

Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team Open Season

NM Girls Upset No. 8 Hawks

Central takes top honors at state dance tourney

Pender, Blaylock Lead the Way as Statesmen Beat MMU

Statesmen Fail to Upset Clarke on Road

Newman’s Big Night Helps WPU Beat Clarke

Oskaloosa News Links

Obituaries

Radar and Road Conditions

Local Traffic Cameras

National and World News

Disney World will reopen 4 hotels in 2021.

The All-Star Movies Resort is expected to reopen on March 22, the Beach Club Resort will reopen on May 30 and the Wilderness Lodge is set to reopen on June 6. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort does not have an exact reopening date yet, but it is also expected to open in the summer of 2021.

The four resorts will join the 19 Walt Disney World hotels that are already open and accepting reservations, according to its website.

###

The gunman who was shot by police outside a Manhattan cathedral last weekend had planned to take hostages.

Luis Vasquez, 52, had a note in his pocket, saying he planned to hold the hostages until the US government, banks and corporations, agreed to provide aid to poor people in Latin American countries, a NYC news station reported.

The note provided no details about how he planned to gain control of the hostages.

As previously reported, Vasquez, who opened fire outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine after a Christmas concert, had a criminal history that reportedly included a murder attempt.

###

Eleven-year-old twins from Southern California are passing out candy canes during their neighborhood’s Christmas light show in hopes of raising enough money to buy presents for children whose families are suffering economic hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just like Santa, not even the pandemic will stop them,” the twins’ father, Mike Valvo, told Fox News. “Whether it’s raining or it’s windy outside, the kids are out there almost every single night.”

The siblings have raised about $2,200 so far this year.

###

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will keep restaurants fully open despite a rise in COVID cases in the state.

During a recent press conference, DeSantis told cooks, servers and other restaurant employees that he’s not going to allow the hospitality industry to completely shut down unlike in other states that imposed strict indoor dining restrictions.

He added that the “vast majority of infections are occurring in peoples’ homes” so closing restaurants “is going to lead to more people doing that in private homes anyways.”

###

The New Year’s Eve ball will drop to an empty Times Square this year.

For the first time since its inception in 1907, the event, which usually draws more than a million spectators, will be held virtually due to COVID concerns.

The Post reports that Jamestown, the real-estate investment and management company that owns One Times Square, has spent the last six months planning “a robust, and very 2020,” alternative to the typical festivities.

###

A letter to Santa written by a 9-year-old girl from the UK is going viral after admitting that she’s been bad, but is still requesting a bunch of gifts.

The girl’s older brother tweeted out a photo of the note that reads:

“Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well. My year has been quite the opposite. I’ve tried hard to be good but miserably failed. I’ll be honest I do deserve coal, but please I’d love to have a present. Actually more than one. Here’s a list – tick the boxes if you have done them.”

She then lists her Christmas requests including: Apple AirPods, a Nintendo switch, a Playstation 4 and 5 and a new laptop.

She also demands a snake and “a panda and penguin,” which she specified needed to be “not dead.”

Lastly, she asks for a trip to France.

###

A French couple has been ordered to drain their 300-square-meter pond due to noisy frogs and complaining neighbors.

After multiple lawsuits, and the case jumping between local and regional courts for nearly a decade, the couple now has 90 days to drain the pond or be fined.

But environmental groups argue that the pond’s removal would cause harm to at least six protected frog species in France, the Guardian reports. With that information in hand, the couple have vowed to appeal to the nation’s highest court, the cour de cassation.

###

The little boy who asked Santa for a Nerf gun only to be shot down, has received his ask thanks to the NRA.

As you may remember, four-year-old Michael was so excited to ask Santa for the special gift last week when he visited him at Harlem Irving Plaza mall in Illinois. When he told Santa what he wanted most this holiday season, Santa came back with a resounding “No – no guns!” leaving poor Michael heartbroken and in tears. His mom shared the horrible exchange on Facebook and many shared their utter disbelief over Santa’s reply.

Cue the NRA.

The National Rifle Association, after hearing the story, stepped in to help boost Michael’s spirits by delivering a sack full of toy guns to his home as part of their mission to “make Michael’s Christmas the best ever.”

###

USA Today reported Wednesday that seven people in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials suffered from Bell’s palsy after taking the drug. The condition can occur at any age and typically causes mild, partial paralysis of the face.

Without a hint of self-awareness or irony of how it’s covered the pandemic so far, the paper reassures readers: “While it may sound scary, experts say Bell’s palsy is more common and less severe than people think” — you know, like a virus with an infection rate of less than 1%.

WORTH NOTING: This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take the vaccine. It means the narrative around the disease it’s meant to mitigate is changing and you should be aware.

###

Wednesday saw a mixed trading session in which the Dow dipped 44 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P had gains of 63 and 6 points respectively.

Although talks on a new relief package appear closer to reaching agreement than they have been in recent months, investors seem to be realizing that the Federal Reserve has exercised all its options and will be be able to do little more to help the situation. The Fed suggested today that interest rates will possibly be kept near zero until 2023.

A new report on November retail sales showed a 1.1 percent reduction versus that same period last year. A decline of only 0.4 percent was expected.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Young Sheldon / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Station 19 / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Thursday Night Football: Chargers @ Raiders / FOX / 7:00 pm

• B Positive / CBS / 7:30 pm

• Mom / CBS / 8:00 pm

• Grey’s Anatomy / ABC / 8:00 pm

• The Unicorn / CBS / 8:30 pm

• Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

• A Million Little Things / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Lily James and Sebastian Stan will play former “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in a new limited series for Hulu titled, “Pam & Tommy.”

The series will center on their whirlwind romance that stated with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The scandalous event surrounding the leaked sex tape from their honeymoon will play a major part in the series.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in “Pam & Tommy” though insiders say they are aware of the project.

###

Pope Francis’ book “Sharing The Wisdom Of Time” will become a four-part documentary series for Netflix.

According to Deadline, the doc will see “women and men aged over 70 from around the world share their stories with young filmmakers under the age of 30 who are from the same country. The elders represent various ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds and religions. It will also feature an exclusive interview with [the Pope] who will offer a unique point of view.”

###

Apple TV+ has renewed its psychological thriller series “Servant” for a third season.

The renewal comes ahead of the series’ Season 2 premiere, which is set for January 15.

The show follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

###

Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in Sony’s biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

The film, written by Anthony McCarten, has the blessing of the Houston estate.

###

Despite being one, Jameela Jamil thinks all celebrities are useless.

The “Good Place” star recently opened up on Angela Scanlon’s “Thanks a Million” podcast saying that she thinks “celebrities have been exposed.” Adding “[Eff] them. Just [eff] them all. [Eff] us all. We’re useless.”

The rant came after Jamil spoke about how the pandemic has given rise to “the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world.”

She also noted her plan to quit Hollywood in six years and become a therapist.

###

Jennifer Lopez will headline “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

Lopez will be joined by other talented performers, including, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen.

Seacrest will host the evening along with Porter and Lucy Hale in NYC, while Ciara covers the event in Los Angeles.

Jessie James Decker will once again be on hand to reveal the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” shortly after the ball drops.

###

Tom Cruise broke out in an X-rated tirade after two crew members on the “Mission: Impossible” set were caught breaking UK COVID rules.

According to The Sun, Cruise yelled at the workers who were standing too close together while looking at a computer screen at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts.

The outlet reports that the entire incident was caught on audio tape and left everyone in the vicinity “on notice.”

###

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will kick off its North American tour in 2022.

After being sidelined because of COIVD, producers are now targeting Feb. 26, 2022 for the start of performances at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, with opening night set for March 11.

The tour had initially been set to kick off Nov. 21, 2020 in New Orleans.

###

“The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal” will start off the new year with new primetime specials.

CBS announced Wednesday that the former, hosted by Drew Carey, will feature three special episodes set to air on Jan. 6, 13 and 27, while the latter, hosted by Wayne Brady, will have one special airing on Jan. 18.

All of the specials will feature celebs raising money for charities of their choosing.

###

FOX has opted not to proceed with a spinoff of its drama series “Empire” that centers around its character Cookie Lyon, played by Taraji P. Henson.

Bigwigs from the network simply decided that the series “is not the right show for the network at this time.”

The series is currently being shopped to ABC and Hulu.

###

Sports

In an effort to draw in a younger crowd of viewers, CBS Sports has signed SpongeBob Squarepants to its bonus Wild Card game coverage.

Set to air on Sunday Jan. 10, the playoff presentation will include special graphic overlays, a one-of-a-kind halftime performance and a sneak peek at the upcoming series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.”

NFL owners voted to approve the postseason expansion this past spring, bumping the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14.

###

Day of the Year

Pan American Aviation Day

National Maple Syrup Day

Wright Brothers Day

###

On This Date

1777 – In the throes of the Revolutionary War, France recognizes the United States as a legitimate country.

Benjamin Franklin successfully lobbied the French throne to accept American sovereignty. The American victory at the battle of Saratoga earlier that year was the biggest help to Franklin’s case. France would not want to back a country in rebellion if they had no chance of winning.

###

1903 – Orville Wright pilots the first successful, gasoline-powered, propeller-driven biplane.

The flight lasted a mere 12 seconds, but covered 120 feet.

Three more flights were made that day. Orville and Wilbur alternatively took their turns at the helm. The final flight covered 852 feet in 59 seconds.

In 1909 they sold a model to the US Army’s Signal corps.

Wilbur would die of typhoid in 1912. His brother lived until 1948.

The plane that made the historic first flight in presently on display in Washington DC at the National Air and Space Museum.

###

1990 – In the first free elections ever to be held in Haiti, Jean-Bertrand Aristide becomes the nation’s first elected president.

Aristide was a Catholic Priest, ousting incumbent despot Jean-Claude Dyuvalier.

But within the following year, Aristide was booted from power in a coup, replaced by a three-man junta. Aristide escaped to exile in Africa.

He would return to power in 1994 with the help of the United Nations.

###

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin negotiate the end of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev was President of the Soviet Union, and Yeltsin of the Russian Federation, technically a subsidiary of the Soviet Empire.

But the announcement was no bombshell. The end of communism across Europe and Asia was a long time coming.

###

2011 – The Dear Leader dies, bringing North Koreans to their knees.

King Jong Il reportedly suffered a heart attack while on his train.

Jong Il took power in 1994, after the death of his father. Under his iron-fisted regime, his people suffered, starved, and were killed for dissent.

According to state-run media, his accomplishments in office include:

-Hitting 11 holes-in-one during a single round of golf.

-Composing operas

-inventing an invisible cell phone

-controlling the weather with his thoughts.

His son Kim Jong Un succeeded him.

###

Birthdays

Buddy Hield – basketball player – 28

Billy Wingrove – soccer player – 38

Steven Frayne – magician – 38

Manny Pacquiao – boxer – 42

Maria Brink – metal singer – 43

Milla Jovovich – movie actress, “Resident Evil”, “The Fifth Element” – 45

Sarah Paulson – movie actress, “Ocean’s 8”, “Glass” – 46

Laurie Holden – TV actress, “The Walking Dead”, “The Mist” – 51

Bill Pullman – movie actor, “Independence Day”, “Spaceballs” – 67

Ernie Hudson – movie actor, “Ghostbusters”, “The Crow” – 75

Jacqueline Wilson – novelist – 75

Pope Francis – religious leader – 84

Born On This Date

Jim Hodder – American drummer – 1947 (d. 1990)

Calvin Waller – US Army general – 1937 (d. 1996)

Dave Madden – movie actor, “Charlotte’s Web”, “The Partridge Family” – 1931 (d. 2014)

William Safire – American political columnist – 1929 (d. 2009)

###

Deaths

Sam Jayne has died.

The frontman of the indie band Love as Laughter was last heard from on Dec. 7 and was reported missing shortly thereafter. NYPD reports that Jayne was found in his car and the cause of death is yet to be determined.

He was 46.

###