Oskaloosa News Recap For October 29th, 2020

Local News

Candidates For Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Visit Oskaloosa

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Mahaska County Elections Update

Grant Funds Support Virtual Care At Mahaska Health

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Oklahoma was hit with a devastating ice storm, leaving hundreds of thousands without power on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial reported that the Survivor Tree sustained damage after freezing rain hit the area. The memorial tweeted that one branch was lost and others were “propped up” to save them.

The Survivor Tree survived the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. The bombing was one of the worst on US soil.

###

A police officer in the Philippines was killed by a rooster while breaking up a cockfight.

The rooster’s gaff, a sharp blade fixed to its leg for fighting, cut through the officer’s femoral artery on his thigh, according to the BBC. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three were arrested in connection with the cockfight and police are looking for three others. Seven roosters were confiscated in the raid.

The sport, which is illegal in the United States because it’s considered animal cruelty, is allowed on Sundays and holidays in licensed cockpits in the Philippines. It has been made temporarily illegal in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

###

Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers cars from 2016 through 2018 model years.

The recall states that “bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose over time, allowing fuel to leak and increasing the risk of a fire.”

###

McDonald’s is offering new menu items for free with the purchase of a hot and iced coffee via their app.

The three free items include: an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll.

The promotion runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9.

###

Rodeo Drive will be closed to the public on Election Day for security reasons.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti made the announcement this week stating that the “potential of increased demonstration and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach to ensure a safe community for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Rodeo Drive is home to many designer stores such as Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton.

###

Hurricane Zeta reached the coast of Louisiana Wednesday evening, bringing with it 110 mph winds.

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings were all in effect up and down the coast. A risk of tornadoes was also present overnight for the area.

The NHC reported that the storm would likely weaken as it moves over the southeastern states today.

The storm’s landfall marks the fifth for the hard hit Louisiana.

###

A second round of empty store shelves may soon be a reality.

As many prep for a possible second-wave of coronavirus, 57% of shoppers say they are considering restocking now to avoid having to hunt down necessary items later.

The data, compiled by Inmar Intelligence, also revealed that 54% of shoppers plan to always keep a stockpile of goods due to fear of another emergency.

WORTH ASKING: How many are still using toilet paper from the mad rush to stockpile in March?

###

Dentists are urging people not to super glue vampire fangs to their teeth this Halloween.

The trend, which dates back to at least 2018, has once again been picking up steam this spooky season.

People have been posting their fang-removal struggles on TikTok causing some dentists to speak up.

Dr. Julie Davis from Illinois shared her own video on TikTok advising users to call their dentist for safe removal or let them fall off on their own. Another dentist, Dr. Zainab Mackie advised people not to use nail glue to attach their fangs because it is poisonous and suggested using denture glue instead.

###

While many Americans reported stepping up their mask-wearing this summer, other mitigation measures saw little improvement, according to a new report from the CDC.

A survey of 6,475 people showed those aged 18-29 upped their mask use from 69.6% in April to 86.1% in June. Those over 60 increased their mask use from 83.7% in April to 92.4% in June.

Numerous experts weighed in on the report saying that even if people continue wearing masks, the colder fall season is likely to be a factor in increased cases as more people are indoors and face a much higher risk of transmission. They also noted the reopening of bars/restaurants and schools, which limits social distancing.

Several limitations were noted in the survey such as, vague questions and respondents may have “over-reported” their mask usage.

###

Wednesday was another tough day for stocks as the Dow plunged 943 points, the Nasdaq tumbled 426 points and the S&P slumped 119 points.

Market decline was not attributed to any one specific cause, but rather it seems as though investors are showing fatigue as economies continue to combat the virus.

Oil prices dipped 5 percent as traders cope with the reality that a resurgence in virus cases likely spells decreased demand in the coming weeks and months.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Celebrity Family Feud / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Superstore / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Thursday Night Football: Falcons @ Panthers / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Connecting… / NBC / 7:30 pm

• Press Your Luck / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

• Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Match Game / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Savannah Guthrie is likely to sign a new deal with NBC after the network seemed impressed by her moderating skills during the town hall with President Trump two weeks ago.

Sources told Page Six that her new deal will be “significantly more than $8 million a year,” which is no where near Matt Lauer’s $20 million-a-year payday–which he had before he got the boot.

NBC reps had no comment.

###

Amid speculation that Charlamagne tha God isn’t renewing his contract with “The Breakfast Club,” he has signed a multi-year, multi-project deal with Audible.

The audio giant announced the news this week, adding that Charlamagne and Kevin Hart are working together on a series of shows for the company.

Charlamagne also announced a chat show for Comedy Central this summer.

###

Producer Julian Fellowes is prepping an 1880’s period drama titled “The Gilded Age” for HBO.

The show, which was dropped by NBC, stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel and Jack Gilpin.

It is set to premiere in March.

###

Amazon Studios claims that “tens of millions” of customers watched the “Borat” sequel on its opening weekend.

While the company didn’t go into detail, they did call Sacha Baron Cohen’s performance a “great success.”

###

Matt Damon will make a cameo appearance in Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller “No Sudden Move.”

He will join the star-studded cast, which includes: Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

The flick will air on HBO Max.

###

“Narcos: Mexico” has been renewed for a third season at Netflix.

The “Narcos” franchise first launched in August 2015, but only aired three seasons. The streamer opted not to pursue a Season 4 in 2018, launching “Narcos: Mexico” instead, billing it as a brand-new series.

###

The CW has ordered a third season of “Coroner” and a fourth season of “Burden of Truth,” TVLine reports.

Both series are currently filming in Canada.

“Coroner” stars Serinda Swan as a widowed coroner named Jenny Cooper.

“Burden of Truth” stars Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Hanley, a corporate attorney who returns home for a legal case that ultimately changes her life forever.

###

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” brought back part of its live studio audience.

Variety reports that yesterday’s show aired with 40 fans in attendance, while 70 cheered DeGeneres on virtually. All who attended in-person were subjected to strict health and safety protocols to help avoid any spreading of COVID.

DeGeneres had been taping her show remotely from her home in March and finally returned to her studio at the end of September.

###

John Corbett took an expensive souvenir from the set of his ‘90s CBS show “Northern Exposure.”

The 59-year-old actor revealed during a panel at Vulture Fest that he swiped a taxidermied moose head worth $20k while the cast and crew were out to lunch.

He explained that when producers discovered it was missing they said that the prop was rented and if it wasn’t returned they would have to pay a fine.

When asked what he did with the moose, Corbett said it is currently hanging on the wall in his living room.

###

Adele is single, single, single!

The 32-year-old pop star put the kibosh on rumors that she had a new man in her life after reports claimed she was dating British rapper Skepta, 38.

The songstress filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki last September.

###

Sports

Dez is back!

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant signed with the Baltimore Ravens this week and has been placed on their practice squad.

Bryant was last on the field in 2017. He did sign with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but tore his Achilles tendon before seeing any playing time.

###

Day of the Year

National Cat Day

National Oatmeal Day

National Hermit Day

World Stroke Day

###

On This Date

1618 – Sir Walter Raleigh is executed in London.

Raleigh was a prominent explorer who headed three trips to the New World. He helped set up the lost Roanoke colony in 1587, which was also the first British settlement in America.

While he was in the good graces of the Royal Court, he was later ostracized for having a secret marriage to one of the queen’s handmaidens. It’s likely she was just ticked he didn’t want to sleep with her.

After Elizabeth’s death, King James I had him imprisoned and sentenced to death because he didn’t like him. Raleigh was freed to prospect for gold in South America, but he returned empty-handed.

So, he was beheaded.

###

1777 – John Hancock resigns as President of the Continental Congress.

Hancock may be best known in Pop Culture as being the first to sign the Declaration of Independence in an oversized scrawl. He was also the wealthiest man in New England for some time.

He later would serve as the first governor of Massachusetts and shaped its first constitution in 1780.

###

1901 – Leon Czolgosz (CHALL-gots) is executed for assassinating President McKinley.

McKinley was shot on September 6 at the Pan-American Exhibition in Buffalo.

The president would die 8 days later, passing away from gangrene in the internal wound.

Czolgosz was detained and swiftly prosecuted. It is reported that Thomas Edison filmed the execution.

###

1929 – The stock market crashes, wiping out billions of dollars of the American economy.

The high trade volume and point crash triggered the Great Depression.

It was preceded by several days of slumping performance in the stock market. That day has become known as Black Tuesday.

###

1991 – The Galileo space probe becomes the closest manmade object to inspect an asteroid.

It came within a thousand miles of Gaspra, passing at about 5 miles a second. Gaspra orbits around the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

###

1998 – John Glenn becomes the oldest astronaut to travel to space.

He was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. Following his career at NASA, he was encouraged by Bobby Kennedy to run against the incumbent Senator in Ohio.

Following an accident in 1964, Glenn withdrew from the Senate campaign and was unable to continue at NASA. He was actually with Bobby Kennedy in 1968 when Bobby was assassinated.

Two years later, Glenn won the Ohio Senate seat, where he continued to serve until 1999.

His trip into space in 1998 also made him the only sitting Senator to travel to space.

###

2018 – A video is broadcast of Osama bin Laden addressing the United States and admitting direct responsibility for the September 11, 2001 attacks.

He also condemns President Bush’s government’s response to the attacks and presents the attacks as part of a campaign of revenge.

It was speculated the release of the footage was timed to influence the 2004 U.S. Presidential election, which would take place four days later.

###

Birthdays

Alec Bailey – country singer – 24

Carlson Young – TV actress, “Scream”, “As the Bell Rings” – 30

Andy Dalton – NFL quarterback – 33

Fleur East – pop singer – 33

Tove Lo – pop singer – 33

Kenneth Harris – guitarist – 40

Gabrielle Union – movie actress, “Bring It On”, “Bad Boys II” – 48

Tracee Ellis Ross – TV actress, “black-ish”, “Girlfriends” – 48

Winona Ryder – movie actress, “Beetlejuice” – 49

Randy Jackson – youngest Jackson brother, pop singer – 59

Dan Castellaneta – voice actor, “The Simpsons”, “The Pursuit of Happyness” – 63

Born On This Date

Beth Chapman – reality star, “Dog the Bounty Hunter” – 1967 (d. 2019)

Kevin DuBrow – heavy metal singer – 1955 (d. 2007

Bob Ross – painter – 1942 (d. 1995)

###

Deaths

Billy Joe Shaver has died.

The country music star passed away on Wednesday following “an illness,” according to his rep.

He was 81.

###