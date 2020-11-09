Oskaloosa News Recap For November 9th, 2020

Oskaloosa News Links

A man with links to the cartel has been arrested for his role in the senseless murder of three Mormon mothers and their six children last year.

Jose Lara, a member of the Juarez Cartel, was busted last week in connection to the massacre, according to Mexico’s attorney general. He has been charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Among those killed in the attack were: Christina Marie Langford Johnson, Dawna Ray Langford and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 3. Rhonita Miller, 30, was also killed, along with her four children, including 8-month-old twins.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

###

Two census takers recently revealed they were “pressured” by their supervisors to enter false information into a computer system about homes they never visited.

Maria Arce said her supervisor in Massachusetts offered her “step-by-step instructions in how to trick the system.” Telling the Associated Press that she felt “terrible, terrible” and knew what she was doing was lying, but her supervisor kept reassuring her it was okay.

The other incident occurred in Indiana when Pam Roberts was told to “make up answers about households where no one was home.” She told the outlet that she did it for about two dozen households before “refusing to continue.”

The Census Bureau is looking into the allegations.

###

New England residents were jolted Sunday morning by a quake off the coast of Massachusetts.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the temblor was originally listed as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake before being downgraded to 3.6 and struck just after 9 a.m.

No damage or injuries were reported.

###

If you live in Greece and want to go outside, you must first text the authorities.

Under a second nationwide lockdown, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for work, physical exercise or medical reasons…and only after first texting authorities to get permission.

Also, travel within the country will be severely restricted.

If permission is granted to leave one’s home, those out and about are required to carry identification and a form detailing their reason for leaving.

WORTH NOTING: Hitler also made people carry around papers & identification.

###

What’s a cow?

A new study that polled 3,500 young Americans between the ages of 11 and 24 on travel and adventure made an interesting discovery.

The report, from RV travel site Parked in Paradise, found that a third of respondents have never seen a cow in person.

Other finds included: 42% of participants said they’ve never left the US, while 15% said they’ve never been outside of the state where they were born.

Meanwhile, 88% stated that they would love to travel more if the opportunities were available.

###

At least 3 were wounded during a shooting at the Circus Circus hotel and casino in Las Vegas Saturday night.

The shooting occurred during an altercation between two groups of teens. Responding officers found three wounded people who were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

A “person of interest” was arrested, according to a local FOX station.

No word on what triggered the altercation.

###

A foot-long snake-like creature had Virginia Wildlife Management and Control officials scratching their heads.

In a deleted Facebook post, the pest control service wrote that they received a call about a “weird looking snake” and they had no idea what it was.

Turns out the creature is a hammerhead worm, which are native to Asia. They feed on normal earthworms and other organisms found in the soil. They are also sometimes cannibals.

While they are not a threat to humans or pets, the pest control experts suggest killing them by pouring salt or orange essence over them.

###

After having all boys, Kateri and Jay Schwandt finally welcomed a baby girl.

The Michigan couple, who are parents to 14 sons—Tyler, Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvan, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker, Francisco and Finley—welcomed daughter Maggie Jayne last week.

The family has been making headlines for years whenever they welcome a new baby and even have their own livestreaming TV show called “14 Outdoorsmen,” which they will now need to reconsider in honor of the newest addition.

###

A Florida man who has struggled with poor eyesight, eye strain and loss in vision created a robot to help insert and remove contact lenses.

After almost losing his sight in 2000 due to Fuch’s dystrophy, receiving three corneal transplants and dealing with tremors due to anxiety, Craig Hershoff invented the Cliara Lens Robot. Cliara is an acronym for Contact Lens Insertion and Removal Apparatus.

The bot uses suction cups to measure the precise amount of force needed to insert and remove the lenses. Also, there is a camera attached to see where the lens is going and exactly how it is placed.

The Cliara Lens Robot is currently undergoing clinical trials and Hershoff hopes to have the device ready for commercial use as soon as next year, CNN reports. It will also require approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

###

Wilbur, a 6-month old French bulldog is the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

The village has never had an actual person or human as a mayor, Wilbur’s owner Amy Noland told NBC News.

The tradition of electing an animal as mayor of the town started in the late 1990s as a fundraising event for the historical society, according to Noland. There have been five dog mayors of Rabbit Hash since the first, named Goofy. The last mayor, a pit bull named Brynn, was mayor from 2016 to 2020.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. After We Collided: $62k (up from 17)

9. The Dark and the Wicked: $65k (new)

8. Love and Monsters: $100k (up from 13)

7. The New Mutants: $110k (up from 11)

6. Spell: $150k (up from 9)

5. The Empty Man: $277k (stayed at 5)

4. Toy Story: $505k (re-release)

3. Tenet: $905k (stayed at 3)

2. Honest Thief: $1.1 million (stayed at 2)

1. The War with Grandpa: $1.5 million (up from 3)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Dancing With the Stars / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• L.A.’s Finest / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Filthy Rich / FOX / 8:00 pm

• The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

• The Weakest Link / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Many celebs took to Twitter over the weekend to share their joy and excitement with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Here are a few of the tweets:

Barbra Streisand: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and our beloved country. Honesty and integrity won out!”

Lizzo: “It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices.”

Stephen King: “CNN just called it. This wretched, wretched presidency is coming to an end.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Madam Vice President is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris.”

###

Netflix has halted production of “The Witcher” following multiple positive COVID cases on set.

The cast and crew will all be tested and those impacted will be isolated, according to sources close to film.

This is the second time filming has been stalled due to the virus.

###

“Jurassic World: Dominion” has wrapped up filming after 18 months, 40,000 COVID tests and millions spent on COVID protocols.

Director Colin Trevorrow revealed to Deadline that “there are a lot of emotions” as filming comes to a close.

As previously reported, the movie was one of the first to return to production after the pandemic shut everything down in the spring, upending the entire industry.

###

Johnny Depp has been axed by Warner Bros from the studio’s “Fantastic Beasts” franchise following his court case over allegations that he is a “wife beater.”

His character, Grindelwald, will be recast in the upcoming threequel, which is set to be released in the summer of 2022.

Depp, who has denied all accusations, has not commented on his release.

###

The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Depeche Mode and Nine Inch were all inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

The inductees were celebrated with speeches and performances by: Dave Grohl, Jennifer Hudson, Diddy, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Iggy Pop, Charlize Theron, and many more.

###

Al Roker revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The “Today” show star, 66, thanked fans for their overwhelming support after sharing his diagnosis. He also revealed that the next step in his cancer journey includes surgery this week.

###

“Saturday Night Live” spent most of its show mocking Donald Trump.

During one sketch, comedian Ego Nwodim and host of the night Dave Chappelle commented on a mock broadcast featuring Trump on the run with Donald Trump JR. in an O.J. Simpson-style chase.

The camera showed a faux live shot of a white Ford Bronco driving down a highway at a moderate speed with a squad of police cars not far behind, much like Simpson’s infamous chase in 1994.

Nwodim asks, “Is President Trump in there?” to which Chappelle responds “It appears so. I’m told he’s crouching down in the backseat. Don Jr. is at the wheel.”

###

Celebs reacted to the news of Alex Trebek’s passing on Sunday.

John Legend tweeted: “I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.”

Ryan Reynolds penned: “Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.”

Comedian Josh Gad posted a photo of himself with Trebek, whom he called a “legend,” while Ryan Seacrest called him “a big influence and one of a kind.”

###

Matthew Broderick almost passed on the role of Ferris in the 1908’s classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The actor confessed during an interview on Sirius XM’s “Quarantined with Bruce Bozz” that he hesitated to take the role because he had just done the plays “Brighton Beach Memoirs” and “Biloxi Blues” and wasn’t sure if he liked the idea of taking on the role in which he would have to “talk to the audience.”

While thinking it over Broderick said those close to him kept urging him to take it, mostly due to director John Hughes being at the helm. In the end, his agent convinced him to take the gig.

###

A sequel to “Wedding Crashers” may be in the works.

Star of the comedy flick, Vince Vaughn recently told Yahoo Entertainment that he and co-star Owen Wilson, along with the director and producer of the first installment have been “seriously discussing a sequel.”

“Wedding Crashers” (2005) starred Vaughn and Wilson as divorce mediators who crash weddings to hit on women caught up in the romanticism of the nuptials. It also starred Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour and Bradley Cooper.

###

Sports

Athletes had thoughts on Joe Biden being projected to be the next President of the US over the weekend. They included:

LeBron James who wrote: “Let’s go!!!!! Black voters came through…again. Be proud as hell but do not stop! We must stay organized and keep working. We just tipping off. I promise you I’m here for y’all throughout!”

Megan Rapinoe tweeted: “President Elect @JoeBiden and Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris congrats!!! #46 LFG [flag emoji].”

Kyle Lowry said: “YOUR VOTE COUNTS!!!!”

Meanwhile, Warren Sapp reminded Trump supporters to lower their “truck flag to half mast.”

###

Day of the Year

National Scrapple Day

Microtia Awareness Day

National Louisiana Day

National Desktop Cleanup Day

Admitting Your Mistakes Day

Life Evaluation Day

Forest Photoshoot Day

National Second Chance Day

###

On This Date

1872 – A fire in Boston kills 14 and levels hundreds of buildings.

The blaze began in a warehouse basement, and quickly spread to nearby homes and small factories. Roofs were widely made of wood, which made the fires spread quickly, especially with strong winds that night.

Boston did have a rudimentary hydrant system, but it proved ineffective. With the help of firefighters from Maine and Connecticut, the fire was put out by the following morning.

In rebuilding the town, Boston set up a financial district that remains today in the areas that were burned to the ground.

###

1906 – President Teddy Roosevelt departs the US on board the battleship Louisiana, en route to Panama.

His visit came on the heels of his support for overthrow of the Colombian government, in part to aide the construction of the Panama Canal.

Roosevelt checked out the beginning phases of construction on the project. Afterward, he toured Puerto Rico.

###

1923 – German police forces push against the Nazi Party.

It had recently gained power and control with the Beer Hall Putsch a few days prior.

In the fighting between police and Nazis, Hitler’s elbow became dislocated, and Hermann Goering took a bullet to the groin.

Ultimately 16 Nazis and 3 German police were killed.

Hitler was captured and tried and convicted of treason. While in prison, he wrote Mein Kampf and honed his oratory skills. When he was released, he relaunched the Nazi Party — and the rest is morbid history.

###

1960 – Robert McNamara is named President of Ford.

He would only hold the post for a month, though, before taking a spot in JFK’s cabinet as Secretary of Defense.

McNamara kept the spot under Johnson, and afterward, became president of the World Bank.

###

1990 – The IRS nails Willie Nelson for the $16.7 million he owed in back taxes.

He was primarily in trouble for hiding money in an illegal tax shelter. The IRS negotiated a $6 million cash payment to forgive the whole bill — but Willie was broke.

Feds seized his house and put it up for auction. A die-hard Willie Nelson fan bought the ranch, which found its way back to the singer’s hands.

Part of the revenues from Nelson’s next album, The IRS Tapes, funded his debt bill. He paid it off entirely in 1993.

###

2015 – Sea World in San Diego announces it will overhaul its killer whale show after controversy over the whales’ treatment.

The show which has been a part of the park’s identity for decades was replaced with a conservation-based show.

###

Birthdays

Vanessa Minnillo – TV personality – 40 (shares birthday with husband Nick Lachey)

Sisqo – 90s rapper – 42

Nick Lachey – ex-Mr. Jessica Simpson – 47 (shares birthday with wife Vanessa Minnillo)

Chris Jericho – wrestler – 50

Susan Tedeschi – singer – 50

Lou Ferringo – actor, “The Incredible Hulk” – 69

Born On This Date

Tom Fogerty – CCR co-founder – 1941 (d.1990)

Carl Sagan – tv astronomer – 1934 (d. 1996)

Spiro Agnew – former Veep – 1918 (d. 1996)

###

Deaths

Alex Trebek has died.

The beloved host of the gameshow “Jeopardy” passed away of pancreatic cancer.

He was 80.

###