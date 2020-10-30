EMA Commission Meets To Discuss COVID-19 Reimbursement

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Emergency Management Commission met on Thursday night at the Mahaska County Conservation Center.

On their agenda was a discussion of COVID-19 FEMA reimbursement and CARES update.

Mahaska County Emergency Management Director Jamey Robinson explained that the agency is on its third reimbursement. He thanked Cheryl Eklofe for her efforts “in keeping track of everything that’s going on for us for our submissions to FEMA.”

Robinson said the total reimbursement is $116,000 at this point for all three submissions.

For the CARES Act, Mahaska County got approximately $240,000 from the federal government. Emergency Management expects to receive around $60,000 of that money to help offset costs associated with COVID-19.

Another grant from FEMA will allow Mahaska County Emergency Management to upgrade its Emergency Operations Center or EOC.

Upgrades would include a computer, touchscreen displays, conference system, and tables and chairs.

The cost for those upgrades would be $19,132.16 and would be covered by a FEMA grant.

The EOC is used by the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Jail, 911 Dispatchers, and fire departments.

The next meeting of the Emergency Management Commission is tentatively planned for December to begin discussions on the next fiscal year budget.