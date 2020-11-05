City Council tackles golf cart/UTV/ATV usage within city limits

By CHARLIE COMFORT

Oskaloosa, Iowa- Oskaloosa City Council heard information from Police Chief Ben Boeke at their most recent meeting, regarding the use of golf carts, UTVs, and ATVs on city streets and on the recreational trail. Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt said that there had been some misunderstanding within the community over what vehicle can be legally used on city streets.

Boeke said that a recent incident, which was a serious collision on the recreational trail, caused City Staff to begin to look into the issue. Boeke reviewed with the Council the differences between golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs, as well as what the different requirements there are in state code on usage of all three types of vehicles.

Some councilmembers expressed reluctance to make changes to city code, with respect to allowing golf carts on city streets and the recreational trail. Councilmember Steve Burnett was clear in his opposition to doing so.

“I will not vote to take golf carts off the trail,” Burnett said.

City Manager Michael Schrock clarified that the main issue for the Council to consider was whether or not they want to allow the use of UTVs and ATVs on city streets. He added that the council did not have to make a decision that night, but that a general sense in direction of where they would like City Staff to go with the writing of an ordinance with respect to the use of those types of vehicles within City limits.

The council ultimately opted to seek public comment on the matter before drafting an ordinance. City Manager Michael Schrock encouraged the public to contact City Staff and City Councilmembers as to what they would like to see allowed or disallowed.

Next regular meeting of the Oskaloosa City Council will be held on Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

In other action, the Council:

• Unanimously approved filing the City’s audit report and authorizing payment to Martens & Company.

• Unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance to dissolve the Housing Trust Fund Committee and direct city staff to assume administration of the program.