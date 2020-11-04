Oskaloosa Schools Monitoring After Threat

A release from the Oskaloosa Community School District

As a follow up, the Oskaloosa Community School District, along with the Oskaloosa Police Department continue the investigation regarding the potential threat at OHS. All information/leads are being followed up and investigated. Safety precautions include additional police personnel on site, along with additional school staff positioned at Oskaloosa HIgh School. Entrances and exits are being closely monitored as well as student movement throughout the day. If you have any relevant information regarding the situation, please contact the Oskaloosa High School administration or the Oskaloosa Police Department. Thank you for your continued support of the Oskaloosa Community School District.