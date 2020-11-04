The Election Is Over Locally

Groenendyk Wins Second Term and Chuck Webb elected to fill the vacant supervisor seat.

Mahaska County, Iowa – The dust has settled in Mahaska County after Tuesday night’s election.

In the closely watched supervisor race between incumbent Mark Groenendyk (R) and challenger Kathryn Kaul-Goodman (D), the vote favored Groenendyk 7055 to 3559.

A similar result in the vacant 2-year term for supervisor had Chuck Webb (R) over Lisa Ossian (D) 7525 to 2964.

Mahaska County Auditor and Sheriff’s positions were uncontested, and Sue Brown (R) was re-elected as Auditor, while Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem was also re-elected.

Other contested races included the Iowa Senate District 40 race between incumbent Ken Rozenboom (R) and Lance Roorda (D); Mahaska County voters showed their support for Rozenboom 7851 to 2973. In the district as a whole, Rozenboom carried that support 21,977 to 8,741.

During his call with Oskaloosa News on Tuesday night, Roozenboom spoke about his intention to become Senate President for the upcoming legislative session.

Rep Dustin Hite (R) and Rep Holly Brink (R) ran unopposed and were re-elected on Tuesday night to the Iowa House of Representatives.

In the 2nd District Congressional Race, Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) holds a slim margin over Rita Hart (D) by 282 votes on Tuesday night.

Miller-Meeks performed well in Mahaska County, leading Hart here, 7541 to 3056.

US Senator Joni Ernst defeated challenger Theresa Greenfield 7824 to 2954 in Mahaska County and won by 110,456 votes statewide.

The Office for President is still undecided nation-wide, but in Mahaska County, Donald Trump (R) defeated Joe Biden (D) 8256 to 2879.

State-wide, Trump also defeated Biden by 138,706 votes to take Iowa’s electoral votes.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said that “Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election. More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012.”

“More than one million Iowans voted absentee, another new record. As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 and received by noon on November 9 will be counted. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on November 30.”