Oskaloosa News Recap For November 6th, 2020

Local News

City Council tackles golf cart/UTV/ATV usage within city limits

Oskaloosa Schools Monitoring After Threat

The Election Is Over Locally

EMA Commission Meets To Discuss COVID-19 Reimbursement

SCRAA Approves Rental Agreements And Enters Closed Session Over Lawsuit

No Changes To Oskaloosa Return To Learn Plan

Mahaska Public Health Talks Latest COVID-19 Information

Local Veteran Honored With Quilt

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

The trial for the former police officers charged in connection to the death of George Floyd will remain in Minneapolis, according to a judge’s ruling on Thursday.

The defense argued pretrial publicity has made it impossible for the men to get a fair trial. They also argued that during the trial, witnesses could be intimidated and jurors could potentially be swayed by the crowds outside.

The attorneys also filed an additional motion asking that the former officers face separate trials as they all tried to downplay their own role by pointing fingers at the others. The judge also rejected that motion.

Judge Peter Cahill said he would revisit his ruling if needed.

###

New Jersey has officially banned single-use plastic and paper bags.

Governor Phil Murphy signed the law this week, marking what some claim is the “strongest” measure against single-use plastic in the nation.

The new law prohibits all stores and food-service businesses statewide from using such items, as well as disposable food containers and cups made out of polystyrene foam, starting in May 2022. Food-service businesses will only be able to provide single-use plastic straws upon request starting November 2021.

While some states impose a fee on paper bags, New Jersey is the first to have an outright ban.

###

Eta, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, may be heading for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Eta will reach Cuba by Sunday and then track “quite close” to Florida by early next week.

Meanwhile, Eta caused deadly landslides in Honduras after heavy rains drenched the area. The storm has been blamed for at least five deaths in the region and thousands have been forced from their homes.

###

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US have reached an all-time high of more than 86,000 per day on average. Cases and hospitalizations are also setting records all around the country just as winter approaches.

Johns Hopkins University reports that deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day.

The total US death toll is at more than 232,000, and total confirmed US cases have surpassed 9 million.

###

Horses don’t discriminate.

Researchers from Sweden’s Linkoping University believe that while horses are affectionate, they don’t necessarily form bonds with specific humans.

In the study, researchers found that horses show an increased heart rate when separated from any human in general. The lead author claims that this is because “horses appear to view humans as safe, and they are calmed by our presence, but they don’t appear to be affected by the presence of specific people.”

In comparison, dogs have been shown to increase playfulness with their owners, suggesting a connection to specific people. Similar behaviors have not been documented in horses.

###

The “Ice Bucket Challenge” raised more than $200 million for medical research for ALS.

The challenge, which launched in 2015, but really didn’t take off until 2018, featured participants enduring showers of ice on video in exchange for donations. With the money raised, scientists have been able to develop a potentially breakthrough medication for the disease.

The rare disease, which effects some 20,000 Americans, according to the ALS Association, usually appears during middle age. Life expectancy is just two to five years for most, although a few, including the late physicist Stephen Hawking, have lived more years, even decades, with the debilitating disease.

###

The Loch Ness Monster is alive and well.

The mysterious creature was allegedly spotted on sonar about 600-feet below the surface, according to retired skipper Rod Michie.

He came forward with his sonar image saying: “I used to see surprising things visually or by sonar, but every time there was a logical explanation. But this contact was different. It really is unexplained. I passed over this point many times later but never saw anything again.”

There have been ten accepted sightings this year by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.

###

DJ Marshmello’s truck was stolen and taken for a joy ride around Los Angeles this week.

Marshmello’s manager dropped his client’s $350k Ford F-550 off to be serviced when the suspect approached on a bike and drove away with the vehicle.

The car was spotted hours later by officers and a brief pursuit ensued. The suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

###

This one’s for the dogs…and cats!

Nestle has introduced a new line of cat and dog food that uses insect proteins.

The company made the announcement Thursday, revealing that the new brand–Purina Beyond Nature’s Protein—uses insect protein, millet and fava beans. Nestlé Purina Petcare EMENA CEO Bernard Meunier explained that the use of insect and plant proteins is a “great way to keep your pet healthy and help protect the planet.”

US pet owners will have to wait a bit to try out the new insect-based product, as it will first hit shelves in Switzerland this month.

###

The Dow surged 542 points, the Nasdaq gained 300 points and the S&P added 67 points on Thursday.

Favorable first-time jobless claims data was released showing 728,000 new claimants last week versus an expected 758,000.

Technology stocks were the biggest winners of the day as chipmaker Qualcomm was boosted almost 13 percent after beating earnings estimates in the most recently closed quarter.

###

New to Netflix:

A New York Christmas Wedding

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop

Paranormal

Citation

Country Ever After

The Late Bloomer

Amazon Prime:

The Informer (2019)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

New to Disney+:

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

HBO Max:

The Dead Don’t Die

###

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Friday Night Smackdown / FOX / 7:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

These albums are being released today:

Leslie Odom, Jr, “The Christmas Album”

Kylie Minogue, “DISCO”

Albert Bouchard, “Re Imaginos”

Alter Bridge, “Walk the Sky 2.0”

Sun Ra Arkestra, “Swirling”

Fates Warning, “Long Day Good Night”

###

An estimated 56.9 million people watched Election 2020 coverage across 21 networks on Tuesday night. The number was a significant drop from the 2016 elections which saw 71 million viewers.

While overall viewership was down, Fox News managed to set a new high. The “fair and balanced” network topped all other networks, while setting a record for the most-watched Election Night coverage in cable news history.

Fox News’ primetime coverage averaged 13.7 million total viewers and nearly 5 million in the 25-54 demographic, beating ABC, NBC, CBS and all cable news networks in both. CNN (9.1 million) was second for the night in viewership, followed by MSNBC (7.3 million), ABC (6.1 million) and NBC (5.6 million).

###

Production on Olivia Wilde’s film “Don’t Worry Darling,” has been halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID.

The studio confirmed the news and also revealed that stars of the flick, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, are all self-isolating.

###

Noomi Rapace will star in Netflix’s “Black Crab,” an adaptation of Jerker Virdborg’s novel.

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world during an endless winter and follows six soldiers who are sent on a dangerous mission across the frozen sea to transport a package that could finally end the war, according to Deadline.

###

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” will be available next year on CBS All Access.

The flick was initially set to premiere in theaters this past August, but those plans were scrapped because of the coronavirus crisis.

No word on when/if it will hit Netflix.

###

Charlie Hunnam would be “flattered” to be the next Bond…James Bond.

As Daniel Craig has decided to step away from the iconic role after five hit movies, fans are chomping at the bit to find out who the next 007 will be.

Tom Hardy is still rumored to be at the top of the list to take over the role, according to multiple sources.

###

“Tenet” will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on December 15.

Despite holding its spot near the top of the domestic box office week over week, the Christopher Nolan thriller only earned $53.8 million.

###

HGTV has renewed its home renovation show “Flip or Flop” for another season.

The ninth season of the series, which stars exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead, premiered three weeks ago.

The 15-episode Season 10 is slated to premiere in late 2021.

###

William Jackson Harper will take on the lead role in Season 2 of “Love Life” at HBO Max.

According to Variety, the second season will be set in New York City and focus on Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.

###

The premiere episode of the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault” airs today. The podcast features replays of the most famous induction ceremony speeches plucked from the organization’s last 35 years.

Here’s the list of inductees/presenters that the series will include:

Stevie Nicks / Harry Styles

The Beatles / Mick Jagger

N.W.A / Kendrick Lamar

The Eagles / Jimmy Buffett

Queen / Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins

Prince / Alicia Keys and Outkast

Stevie Wonder / Paul Simon

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts / Miley Cyrus

Janet Jackson / Janelle Monáe

Bruce Springsteen / Bono

Tupac Shakur / Snoop Dogg

Jackson 5 / Diana Ross

The Cure / Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails

Bonnie Raitt / Melissa Etheridge

The Staple Singers / Lauryn Hill

Pearl Jam / David Letterman

Joan Baez / Jackson Browne

Metallica / Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Gladys Knight & the Pips / Mariah Carey

The Moody Blues / Ann Wilson of Heart

###

The Pittsburgh Steelers provided dinner to election staffers at the Allegheny County warehouse Wednesday night as they processed thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots.

No players were present to hand off the food, however.

###

Five Interesting Facts About Election Day:

1: George Washington Spent Campaign Money on Liquor

George Washington spent his entire campaign budget, 50 pounds, on 160 gallons of liquor served to 391 voters. Buying votes with booze was already a custom in England. Washington also was following a Virginia tradition where barrels of liquor were rolled to courthouse lawns and polling places on Election Day, according to Constitutioncenter.org.

2: Election Day Became a Fixed Day in the 19th Century

Congress made a set day for presidential elections in 1845 as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. By observing Tuesday as Election Day, it allowed citizens to observe the Sabbath, travel on Monday, vote, then return home on Wednesday for market day, according to Constitutioncenter.org.

3: Astronauts Can Vote from Space

Since 1997, astronauts have been able to vote from space, according to Mental Floss. “Once astronauts make their selections, their ballots—PDFs of the paper ballots they’d receive in the mail—are beamed back down to Earth, where clerks open the encoded documents and submit a hard copy of the astronaut’s ballot to be counted.”

4: Gerald Ford is the only Non-Elected President and Vice-President

The only President and Vice-President not elected to office was Gerald Ford. Using the 25th Amendment, Ford was appointed Vice-President by Nixon after Spiro Agnew resigned. Nine months later, Nixon resigned as President making Gerald Ford President, according to williamsonsource.com.

5: Victoria Woodhull Was the First Female to Run for President

Even before women had the right to vote, Victoria Woodhull ran for President back in 1872. Woodhull was a candidate for the Equal Rights Party. Her platform supported freedom for women to choose who they wish to marry and the right to obtain a divorce, according to Smithsonianmag.com.

###

National Jersey Friday

National Nachos Day

Saxophone Day

Color the World Orange Day

###

1861 – Jefferson Davis is elected president of the Confederate States of America.

Like the Union’s first commander-in-chief, George Washington, Davis was unopposed.

He would be the Confederate States of America’s only president. His six-year term was not quite completed when the CSA was dissolved in 1865.

###

1906 – President Roosevelt begins a trip to Panama and Puerto Rico.

The trip made him the first president to leave the continent on official state business while in office.

During the trip, he inspected the Panama Canal, which remained under construction. In an iconic picture, Roosevelt was photographed operating a large steam shovel.

###

1917 – Vladimir Lenin leads communist revolutionaries who topple Russia’s provisional government.

Lenin oversaw the first Marxist state in the world. He consolidated power under the banner of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

He died in 1924 and was succeeded by Stalin.

###

1962 – The United Nations formally condemns apartheid through a resolution.

The document called for all partner countries to end any military and economic aid or support to South Africa, which sanctioned racial segregation against non-whites in the country.

While the white population was a minority in numbers, it nonetheless held control of power in the country.

A new constitution outlawing the injustice was implemented in 1991.

Nelson Mandela became president in 1993, after spending 27 years in prison alongside other anti-apartheid leaders.

###

1995 – Owner of the Cleveland Browns Art Modell announces a plan to move the team to Baltimore.

Legal actions by the city of Cleveland, as well as Browns season ticket holders, persuaded the NFL to keep the franchise in Cleveland.

Modell was permitted to move his organization to Baltimore, establishing the Baltimore Ravens, leaving the Browns in Cleveland and owner-less.

After “The Move” no one purchased the Browns franchise, so the NFL deactivated the team. They were reactivated in time for the 1999 season after being purchased by a new owner the year prior for $530 million.

###

2012 – Elizabeth Warren becomes the first female Senator from Massachusetts.

She defeated incumbent Republican Scott Brown.

###

Ali-A – Youtube star – 27

Emma Stone – movie actress, “Zombieland”, “La La Land” – 32

Adriano Zumbo – chef – 39

Lamar Odom – basketball player – 41

Taryn Manning – movie actress, “Orange is the New Black”, “8 Mile” – 42

Rebecca Romijn – movie actress, “X-Men”, “The Punisher” – 48

Thandie Newton – movie actress, “Westworld”, “The Pursuit of Happyness” – 48

Ethan Hawke – movie actor, “Dead Poets Society”, “Training Day” – 50

Sally Field – movie actress, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Forrest Gump” – 74

Born On This Date

Pat Tillman – NFL player and Army Ranger – 1976 (d. 2004)

Glenn Frey – American rock vocalist – 1948 (d. 2016)

Walter Johnson – American baseball Hall of Fame pitcher – 1887 (d. 1946)

James Naismith – physical educator and inventor, basketball and football helmet – 1861 (d. 1939)

###

CARAMEL SNICKERDOODLE MARTINI

(Courtesy of Delish.com)

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 c. caramel, warmed

2 tbsp. cinnamon sugar

1 c. heavy cream

2 oz. Caramel vodka

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Ice

Whipped cream, for garnish

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Place caramel on a plate and cinnamon sugar on another.

Dip rims of martini glasses in caramel, then in cinnamon sugar.

In a cocktail shaker, add heavy cream, Caramel vodka, and cinnamon.

Add ice and shake until cold.

Pour into glasses and top each one with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.

###