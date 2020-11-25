Oskaloosa News Recap For November 25th, 2020

Local News

Mahaska County Recount Goes Into Uncharted Territory

Students Safely Evacuated Tuesday

What Is Thanksgiving For You?

Couple With Oskaloosa Roots Making Their Mark In Nashville

United Way Hands Out Winter Coats

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

COVID-19 In “Uncontrolled Community Spread” Within Mahaska County

City Council Eyes March Special Election

Supervisors Press Forward On Radio Project

Friends And Family Host Fundraiser For Scholarship

Little Hawkeye Conference COVID-19 Update

Oskaloosa City Facilities COVID-19 Update

Young Y Member Digs Deep to Support the new Y

YMCA Project Still Looking For Community Contributions

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

Obituaries

National and World News

Elon Musk bested Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person.

The Tesla boss added about $7.2 billion to his fortune Monday after a 6.5 percent jump in Tesla’s share price.

Musk reached the milestone just a week after knocking Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg out of third place.

###

An alleged Mexican drug cartel boss has been arrested in connection to the slaughter of three Mormon mothers and their six children last year.

Roberto Gonzalez Montes, the alleged leader of La Linea, was busted in a huge multi-agency investigation into the murders from last November.

The arrest was confirmed by the local Secretary of State for Public Security, Emilio García Ruiz, who said Montes had already been flown to Mexico City to be charged.

###

Gotham went 24 hours without a shooting for the first time in month, according to the NYPD.

The peaceful day came after a drastic spike in gun violence this year, during which 1,704 people were shot in 1,386 separate incidents.

The joy was short lived as two officers were shot during a domestic violence call on Tuesday.

###

After only ordering a $7 pint of beer, a good Samaritan left a hefty $3000 tip at a Cleveland restaurant.

Brendan Ring, the owner of Nighttown, wrote about the incident on Facebook, saying that a customer walked in, ordered a beer and asked for the check. As the patron signed the check with his generous tip, he told the owner to split the money amongst the wait staff who were working.

Ring said the gesture was “unbelievable” as the restaurant is being shuttered until further notice as Ohio continues to see record high cases of coronavirus.

###

Americans are looking forward to binging this holiday season.

According to Herballife Nutrition’s third-annual “Writing off the End of the Year” survey, 56% of the 2,000 Americans surveyed reveal that they are using the holiday season as an excuse to postpone any positive health changes.

Along with that mindset, 43% of respondents say they are planning to break their diet and expect to gain an average of 7 pounds by the time the holidays are over. That is 1 pound more than what was expected in Herbalife’s first holiday weight gain survey in 2018.

Respondents are prepared to start over when the New Year rolls around, with 62% saying they plan to adopt a “new year, new me” attitude.

###

Bald Dating, a new matchmaking site that launched this week, is aiming to make it easier for those with hair loss to find love.

The website is being promoted with the tagline “head & personalities shine.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the platform has already amassed 1,000 users.

###

Pennsylvania state officials announced this week that residents will not be able to purchase alcohol at bars or restaurants the night before Thanksgiving, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the temporary suspension will go into effect at 5pm tonight and remain in place until 8am on Thanksgiving morning.

Wolf said the decision was based on the fact that “the biggest day for drinking is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.”

###

A blue shark was spotted swimming around a Cape Cod marsh earlier this month.

Robin Rowe, who enjoys watching the wildlife from her home near Bee’s River Marsh in Eastham, Massachusetts saw what she thought was an otter flopping around in the water. Upon closer inspection, she realized the creature had fins.

Wildlife officials believe the shark was likely headed south for the winter from the Gulf of Maine when it swam inside the curved mass of Cape Cod. They are confident that the predator was able to find its way out of the marsh though as this isn’t the first time a juvenile shark has gotten turned around.

###

A growing number of Peloton customers are canceling their orders after the company struggles to make deliveries on time.

Those hoping to get their hands on one of the $2,000 exercise bikes have been venting their frustrations on Twitter and even defecting to competitors to get their equipment.

Earlier this month the company warned of “supply constraints for the foreseeable future.”

###

Traders propelled the stock market averages to new record highs on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 454 points, the Nasdaq surged 156 points and the S&P gained 57 points. It was the best closing mark in history for both the Dow and the S&P with the Dow closing above 30,000 points for the first time ever.

Shares tied to the reopening of the economy performed well again as positive virus vaccine news fueled the day’s rally.

West Texas Crude Oil climbed to it’s highest price since March as investors consider a return of demand as economies work to reopen.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Goldbergs / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Women of Worth / NBC / 7:00 pm

• American Housewife / ABC / 7:30 pm

• The Amazing Race / CBS / 8:00 pm

• The Conners / ABC / 8:00 pm

• A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special / NBC / 8:00 pm

• black-ish / ABC / 8:30 pm

• S.W.A.T / CBS / 9:00 pm

• For Life / ABC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Pete Davidson and his “The King of Staten Island” co-star Maude Apatow are reuniting for Ed Asner’s one-night-only live virtual celebrity table read of the 1946 classic, “It’s A Wonderful Live.” Davidson will take on the role of George Bailey and Apatow will portray Violet Black.

They join an all-star cast that includes: Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, ED BEGLEY JR., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon.

The holiday event is set for Sunday, December 13 with proceeds benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center.

###

TNT is developing new drama series, “Fire Season.”

Written by Joy Blake, the show follows a group of strangers who are forced together in a real-time escape from a deadly wildfire.

No word on casting.

###

Ken Jennings will be the first of several guest hosts on “Jeopardy!”

The former champion will appear in the first episodes of the game show since longtime host Alex Trebek died earlier this month at 80-years-old.

Production is expected to resume at the end of the month.

###

MTV has ordered “Deliciousness,” a spinoff of hit series “Ridiculousness” to be hosted by Tiffani Thiessen.

Thiessen will be joined by panelists including Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Kel Mitchell (“All That,” “Kenan & Kel”) and Tim Chantarangsu (“Basic to Bougie”).

According to the network, the show will feature everything from food blunders to restaurant fails to kids in the kitchen and more. Each episode will showcase the internet’s most viral and entertaining videos.

It is set to premiere on December 14.

###

Taylor Swift released an “intimate” concert film for her latest album “Folklore” on Disney+.

It dropped at midnight.

###

And the nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are…

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, despite not releasing an album this year.

Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich and Dua Lipa are tied for second with six nods and Billie Eilish rounds out the top three with four nominations, including Record and Song of the Year for her hit “Everything I Wanted.”

The Weeknd was notably left out, despite the success of his last album “After Hours.”

The format for the awards show is still in the works, with three potential ideas being thrown around: one is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd and three is no crowd.

Trevor Noah has been selected to host the event, which will air on Sunday, January 31 on CBS.

###

Rod Stewart’s son Sean Stewart will appear on the upcoming season of “The Hills” after sparking a romance with star of the series Audrina Patridge.

According to Page Six, despite making several appearances, he is not considered an official cast member.

###

Netflix has removed Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central series after he asked them to.

The move comes after the comedian made it clear that he did not approve of ViacomCBS licensing his series without paying him a dime.

The show, owned by ViacomCBS, began streaming on Netflix earlier this month. It is still available on the company’s Comedy Central and CBS All Access outlets and was recently licensed by HBO Max.

Companies that license a program pay the seller who, in turn, has to compensate the creatives on the show.

###

Amber Riley will star in and co-executive produce “Dream,” a single-camera comedy for NBC.

The show centers around a former teen mom Dream Morgan (Riley) who turns her life upside to pursue her dream of becoming a singer.

###

“Run,” starring Sarah Paulson has become Hulu’s most watched feature title ever during the film’s opening weekend.

It has also ranked as the most talked about Hulu Original Film to date on Twitter, according to Deadline.

The movie centers around an isolated teen who discovers her mother’s sinister secret.

###

We’ll Never Be Royals

The Royal Family has shared their recipe for the Queen’s Christmas pudding and many are shocked that it contains beer – an ingredient traditionally used in a peasants’ version of the dish.

INGREDIENTS:

250g raisins

250g currants

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180g demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all dry ingredients.

Stir.

Add eggs and liquid.

Stir it all up.

Grease your pudding basin.

Press base mix into the basin.

Cover with a circle of parchment paper.

Cover basins with a muslin cloth or foil and place puddings deep in a saucepan.

Fill water to 3/4 of the pudding basin height.

Cover with foil.

Steam for six hours, refilling with water if necessary.

Once cooled, wrap puddings well and keep in a cool dry place until Christmas.

On Christmas Day, reheat your pudding in a bain-marie for 3-4 hours.

Remove from the basin using a rounded knife or palette knife, flip out onto a plate, garnish or flambé and serve with brandy sauce and cream.

###

Sports

NBC is doing some shuffling for the Thanksgiving NFL games.

For the evening game between the undefeated Steelers and the Ravens, Mike Tirico will team up with Cris Collinsworth because Al Michaels has the week off. Michele Tafoya will be on the sideline.

With no pregame, Mike, Cris and Michele will handle halftime.

Also, because of the coronavirus crisis this year, the game’s star will not receive a turkey leg – something that was started years ago by John Madden – but will instead be awarded the less tasty, Turkey Leg Trophy.

###

Day of the Year

National Play Day with Dad

National Parfait Day

Blase´Day

Shopping Reminder Day

Tie One On Day

National Jukebox Day

Knight in Shining Armor Day

Altar Sacrifice Day

Family Argument Day

Possible Child Conception Day

Cheap Con Man’s Day

###

On This Date

1783 – The last British soldiers leave New York City, three months after the signing of the Treaty of Paris.

For a while, NYC served as the newly-liberated nation’s capital, until it was replaced by Philadelphia in 1790.

The problem of relocating bitter British loyalists remained, however. The Crown helped relocate the holdovers in Canada, shifting the demographics from French to British.

###

1963 – JFK is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

A horse-drawn carriage took the casket from the Capitol Rotunda to Arlington, along a route flanked by hundreds of thousands of mourners. Representatives from nearly 100 countries arrived for the state funeral.

An eternal flame marks his final resting place.

###

1975 – Robert Ledley receives a patent for the Automated Computerized Transverse Axial X-Ray machine. It’s the predecessor to the modern CAT Scan.

The technology layers a series of X-Ray images to get cross-sections of organs to help view tumors, infections or internal bleeding.

###

1980 – Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard takes the welterweight title when Roberto Duran forfeits.

It was in the eighth round. Duran had been suffering severe stomach cramps since the fifth that even made standing up difficult.

It was only Duran’s second loss to date, out of 73. He had taken the title from Leonard the previous June. That loss impelled Sugar Ray to train even harder and win.

He would beat Duran again in December 1989.

###

1992 – Czechoslovakia is divided into two countries, following the collapse of communism in Europe: Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The two nations were united under communist rule in 1969.

Beginning in late 1989, overwhelming protests had assembled throughout the country calling for a democratized society. With the momentum of the fall of the iron curtain across Europe, the highly visible and public protests were enough to bring the government to its knees.

Due to its fairly peaceful nature, the transition is known as the Velvet Revolution.

###

2018 – Chargers Quarterback Philip Rivers sets an NFL single-game record. He completed 25-straight passes in a 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The previous record was held by Mark Brunell and David Carr at 22 passes.

He also set the NFL record for best single-game completion at 96.6%.

###

Birthdays

Lovely James – pop singer – 23

Jamie Grace – rock singer – 29

Katie Cassidy – movie actress, “Arrow”, “Taken” – 34

Xabi Alonso – soccer player – 39

Joel Kinnaman – TV actor, “Suicide Squad”, “Hanna” – 41

Donovan McNabb – former NFL quarterback – 44

Christina Applegate – TV actress, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”, “Friends” – 49

Billy Burke – movie actor, “Twilight”, “Breaking In” – 54

Kevin Chamberlin – TV actor, “Jessie”, “Die Hard with a Vengeance” – 57

Amy Grant – rock singer – 60

Joe Gibbs – NFL coach – 80

Born On This Date

John F. Kennedy Jr. – entrepreneur – 1960 (d. 1999)

Joe DiMaggio – baseball player – 1914 (d. 1999)

Karl Benz – German inventor, Mercedes-Benz – 1844 (d. 1929)

Andrew Carnegie – Scottish-American industrialist – 1835 (d. 1919)

###

Deaths

Hal Ketchum has died.

The singer-songwriter known for country hits such as “Small Town Saturday Night” and “Hearts Are Gonna Roll,” passed away Monday of dementia complications at his home.

He was 67.

###