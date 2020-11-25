What Is Thanksgiving For You?

Oskaloosa, Iowa – We asked some folks on social media what their favorite Thanksgiving food is and why. We also wanted to know about any of those traditions they may have.

We also wanted to know if the holiday would be different for them, and why so.

Initially, I was going to share only a few of them, but the diversity of how the holiday is celebrated.

Landa Kay Van Baale-Brown – “My favorite Thanksgiving food – my mom’s homemade stuffing.”

Theresa Grahek – “Pie is my favorite food at Thanksgiving because it comes in all shapes, colors, and flavors. Slab, cream, chess, Dutch, pecan, pumpkin, mincemeat, chocolate silk, berry, custard…and the best conversations seem to happen over a bite or shared slice of the chosen pie. I love hanging out at the dessert table, anticipating who takes what and if they’ll share their thoughts or just a taste win win either way.”

“It will be a quiet day at our house with only the grandparents this year. Funny, we never have celebrated this holiday at our home as we are usually at a large gathering, but in typical 2020 style, it will be our first and last at this address. Very Blessed and Thankful!”

Kurtis Grubb – “My favorite Thanksgiving food creamed corn, and oyster casserole, and turkey and noodles over potatoes. So delicious.”

“The Grubb family (my dad’s original three brothers) had been doing a Thanksgiving get together yearly since my grandmother passed in 1986 from cancer. As per her wishes, my family alternated between my uncles yearly for 34 years, oldest to youngest. Even after the passing away of one of my uncle Clarence. This will be the first time our entire family won’t be getting together because of our size. So the landscape has definitely changed.”

Barb Saville – “Yes, the Holiday’s this year are definitely different. No family as siblings and families (well brother and I, sister always a wild card) follow the guidelines. (My sister in law is very high risk with scleroderma.)

Favorite food, the homemade mashed potatoes, came to be a favorite and special at the Holiday’s.”

Heather Zolecki – “Mashed potatoes, noodles, corn casserole, and pretty much all the side dishes. Pie… Which I usually have no room and [end] up taking home.”

“This is my first Thanksgiving without my dad; I will not sit at home alone.”

Wendy Van Roekel – “I’m not a fan of most traditional Thanksgiving foods. Of those, my favorite is stuffing with just a touch of turkey gravy over the top. Stuffing that my mom makes, and my dad stuffs into the turkey. I like the part that sticks out of the bird and gets crunchy. Why? It reminds me of my Thanksgivings as a kid. It was always just the four of us. My small family that lived in a different state than all our relatives. We ate, watched football, put up the Christmas tree, had dessert, and played games.”

“Since I don’t really like the traditional turkey meal. For 2020, we’re grilling steak and chicken and having some of everyone’s favorite food on the menu. This year our group won’t include all the people it usually does, keeping it to immediate family only. There will still be food, football, dessert, a Christmas tree, and games!”

Lisa K. Morgan – “I have to have turkey, sweet potatoes, scalloped corn, and NOODLES! Traditions are changing slightly more because more kids are adults than anything with COVID19.”

Cheryl A. Benson – “Dressing or Stuffing. I love the stuff, hot or cold, it doesn’t matter! I like all the foods associated with Thanksgiving, and it is my favorite holiday-no cards, gifts, or other expectations. Just food, friends/family, and conversation.”

Cari Hubbard “Nothing can keep me away from my grandbabies! Aden and I have to make chocolate chiffon pies from our secret family recipe.”

Kristi Bridges – “Thanksgiving has always been my favorite day. I always have to make a broccoli casserole that my grandmother used to make.”

“It will be immediate family this year only, which truly makes me sad because, in the past, the door has always been open for those who didn’t have somewhere to go. We never knew if it was going to be 6 or 25. Unfortunately, Thursday, the door will be closed and open to immediately only.”

Maisi Watts – “I always have to make corn casserole for my nephew, but unfortunately due to covid, our Thanksgiving has been canceled :(”

Deb Draper – “Sweet potatoes….bake the sweet potato, then mash them add brown sugar (or honey or maple syrup) and butter, bake again to melt the marshmallows on top….”

Reg Randau – “Roast deer. From the original Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday tradition, going hunting, avoiding stores and crowds.”

Laurie Andrews – “Our Thanksgiving has been a small but enjoyable get together through the years. This year will just be Billy and I. Being careful and have loved ones to watch out for.”

“We’re still looking forward to it and having fun in planning what to cook. My favorite Thanksgiving food with a memory would be GRAVY! My mom was the master (eventually) on making any kind. I’d put it on my turkey, stuffing, potatoes, a dinner roll WITH butter, or even my finger!”

“A favorite memory as I’ve been told is one year, mom made her usual Thanksgiving feast, even with three little daughters who probably didn’t make the preparations easy. When the meal was being eaten, I (as a little tot) looked at mom and said, “These are the best noodles ever in the gravy!” Little did I know, the gravy turned out lumpy.”

Donna Crookham – “Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because it’s about getting together, enjoying a meal, and it hasn’t been commercialized.”

“My favorite foods are the stuffing with gravy and cranberry relish.”

“We won’t be getting together as a family because of Covid. I’m comfortable with that knowing it’s the smart thing to do. I’ve been alone on holidays before. I usually take an early morning walk, dress in an outfit I like, listen to favorite music, count my blessings, and treat myself to a special food like pickled herring. Be safe everyone.”

Lorna Douglas Diehm Pollock – “We love the old traditional food for Thanksgiving. I’ll be making it in much smaller portions this year since it’ll only be the two of us. First time for me to ever miss family Thanksgiving, and I hope it’ll never happen again!”

Denny Bryan – “I love all Thanksgiving food, and no changes here, we aren’t scared of COVID.”

Elie Ford – “Love all the food, especially when I don’t fix it!! But this Thanksgiving, I will be missing my dad. My dad loved any gathering of family with all the yummy food!!”

“Every Thanksgiving has been spent with dad and my sister and brother! They are not attending sadly. BUT my two sons and their families from Colorado and Kansas are coming, and my daughter and her family will be there too! So there will be MUCH to be thankful for!”

Amy Duke – “This Thanksgiving, we will be missing Hunter Else at our table again…. He was supposed to come home. Command decided at the very end after plane tickets were bought that no one should leave due to Covid-19 threat nationwide. I understand, but we miss our boy. I sure hope he can come for Christmas. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! We are still grateful and still blessed.”

[Editor’s Note] – Indeed, Hunter Else did make it home for Thanksgiving, and Amy was a very happy mother.]

Betty De Boef – “It will be different! Usually, we gather with my husband’s family, with up to 100 people present! This year, we are staying home, hosting small family groups!”

And from those of us at Oskaloosa News, we want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.