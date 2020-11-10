Oskaloosa News Recap For November 10th, 2020

California health officials are reporting a spike in coronavirus cases week over week and spontaneous street celebrations like the one after Joe Biden was named president-elect, are not helping.

Statewide, California’s positivity rate increased by 3.7% over the past two weeks, according to state data. Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported 18,558 cases last week, up from 17,704 the previous week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A poll worker in Nevada has come forward with information of voter fraud, according to a sworn affidavit obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident reportedly took place while the worker served at a Clark County elections center during early voting from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30.

The worker claims they “personally witnessed two people handing multiple unopened mail-in ballot envelopes to two other people who then opened and filled out the ballots against” the side of a “Biden/Harris van.” In another case, the worker claims that a group of people “formed a human wall” to block visibility as they were “marking ballots and placing those ballots in pink and white return envelopes.”

The worker further alleged that they “regularly saw people walking in with multiple ballots.”

A Trump campaign attorney called the sworn declaration “literal definition of evidence” of fraud.

The US Justice Department seized over $1 billion worth of bitcoin associated with the underground online marketplace Silk Road.

The cryptocurrency had been in the possession of an unnamed hacker, who stole them from the “notorious” website.

It was the largest cryptocurrency seizure ever made by the US government.

The new trading week began with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallying 834 points and the S&P 500 adding 41 points. The Nasdaq Composite Average dipped 181 points.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. was boosted almost 8 percent. Pfizer announced an incredibly successful virus vaccine trial proving over 90 percent effectiveness and minimal side effects. Markets were bullish on the news as stocks soared. Technology companies and those businesses benefiting most from staying at home took hits.

Oil prices increased 8.5 percent as positive virus vaccine news fueled hopes of future increased demand.

Five people were killed and 32 were injured during another violent weekend in Chicago.

The previous weekend saw four people killed and 26 injured across the city.

As previously reported, murders in the city are up 50% compared to 2019 and more police officers are being shot at. Meanwhile, other crimes have dropped 7%, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate on Sunday amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

He backed his decision explaining that the mandate is “not shutting down [the] economy” and is “absolutely necessary to save lives and hospital capacity.”

Other restrictions include: limiting any social gatherings to people in the same households and placing a temporary hold on all school extracurricular activities. Also, beginning as soon as possible, students who live on campus or attend at least one in-person class a week will be required to be tested for COVID weekly.

As of Monday, Utah reported at least 132,621 coronavirus cases and more than 659 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The St. Louis couple who went viral after pointing guns at BLM protesters encroaching on their mansion are suing the photographer of the now-iconic image of the confrontation.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both personal injury attorneys, filed the lawsuit Friday against United Press International photog Bill Greenblatt over his June 28 snap, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The photo — which shows Mark armed with an AR-15 rifle and Patricia by his side holding a semiautomatic handgun — contributed to the couple’s “significant national recognition and infamy,” the suit states.

In addition to damages, the McCloskeys are asking for the court to ban the use of the photo and to transfer ownership of the image to them, along with any others captured from their property.

The WHO has discovered more mink have contracted the coronavirus than initially thought.

According to the organization, Italy, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the US have joined Denmark in reporting the presence of the virus among mink farm populations.

The USDA said, however, that “There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading the virus to humans. Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people is considered to be low.”

Denmark recently announced it would eliminate up to 15 million farmed mink after discovering the animals spread the virus to at least 12 humans.

Pfizer Inc. says early indications of its coronavirus vaccine shows that it is 90% effective.

CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement Monday, the finding “is a first but critical step as we continue our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine.”

Bourla went on to say that more data is needed before the company can apply for FDA Emergency Use Authorization, and clinical studies are still ongoing.

Voters in Denver overturned the city’s ban on pit bulls last week.

The vote had more than 65% of voters approving it, according to the city’s elections division.

The ordinance banning ownership of the breed was enacted in 1989 after a number of people were attacked by pit bulls.

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• The Bachelorette 2020 / ABC / 7:00 pm

• The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

• Cosmos: Possible Worlds / FOX / 7:00 pm

• This Is Us / NBC / 7:00 pm

• neXt / FOX / 8:00 pm

• Country Strong 2020: Countdown to The CMA Awards / ABC / 9:00 pm

• Transplant / CBS / 9:00 pm

Netflix will stream “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given” on November 17.

The stand-up set was recorded in Los Angeles this past September. It will be Hart’s sixth stand-up performance on the streaming giant.

Lee Brice will skip Wednesday’s CMA Awards after testing positive for coronavirus.

A rep for Brice said he is isolating at home “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.”

Brice was set to perform “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” his duet with Carly Pearce that topped country airplay charts this year.

Lil Nas X—along with the help of Michael J. Fox—revealed his upcoming hit “Holiday.”

The teaser shows the rapper traveling back in time on horseback to the tune of his record-breaking smash hit, “Old Town Road.” As he rides through a Western town, the singer watches as Santa gets thrown out of a bar after too many drinks. After picking up Santa’s hat, a message appears saying “Santa Nas X,” and his horse transforms into a reindeer before flying off on a sleigh.

Fox can be heard saying “Whatever you do Nas, don’t go to 2020,” referencing his “Back to the Future” character Marty McFly.

Earlier this summer, Dr. Anthony Fauci chatted with a handful of celebs about the coronavirus crisis.

In a recent interview with CNN, Fauci said that the call included 36 celebrities, musicians and athletes, including: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, 2 Chainz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.

The Zoom call was supposedly orchestrated by Kim Kardashian-West as a way to get those involved to use their platforms to “get the word out about staying safe” and how “it’s important to wear a mask.”

As of Nov. 8, there are at least 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the US, according to The New York Times coronavirus database.

Morgan Wallen is asking the question on many people’s mind…if thousands can take to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden, why is he still not allowed to perform concerts?

The country start posted a photo of a massive group of people outside the White House over the weekend, with the caption “Time to start booking shows. The hypocrisy is unreal.”

Steve-O thinks Oregon’s new law decriminalizing hard drugs is going to “open doors for young people to become addicts.”

The “Jacka**” star told TMZ that anyone looking to do “cocaine, meth, or any hard drug will find a way…but with Oregon voting to decriminalize possession…it may send the wrong message.”

He explained that he initially thought it was a joke when he heard about the new law.

Carly Hughes quit the ABC comedy series “American Housewife,” where she was a regular for the first four seasons, calling the set a “toxic environment” and claims there were acts of “discrimination” against her.

Hughes told Deadline, “As a black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve – to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

Hughes’ claims sparked an extensive HR investigation. Following the probe, creator Sarah Dunn is no longer an active producer on the show, Mark J. Greenberg stepped down as line producer, and showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz underwent sensitivity training.

“Wheel of Fortune” is getting a celebrity spinoff series at ABC.

The network has ordered “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which will be hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White and will see celebrity contestants compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Chris Pratt and Wu Jang are set to star in a new version of “Saigon Bodyguards.”

The film centers around two pals, one a straight arrow and the other a goof, who try to find a corporate heir who got kidnapped right under their noses. The plot thickens from there, according to Deadline.

A third installment of the “Quiet Place” is in the works.

Jeff Nichols has signed on to write and direct a third film in the franchise based on the original film starring John Krasinski.

The new film will be released in 2022. No other details were shared.

Top 5 Songs on iTunes:

1. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

2. YG, “FDT”

3. AJR, “Bang!”

4. Mary J. Blige, “Work That”

5. Ava Max, “Kings & Queens”

Top 5 Songs on Spotify:

1. Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, “Dakiti”

2. Ariana Grande, “Positions”

3. 24kGoldn, “Mood” (feat. Iann Dior)

4. Internet Money, “Lemonade” (feat. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV)

5. Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from The Masters tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.

Garcia is the second player to withdraw, following Joaquin Neimann, who also tested positive over the weekend.

The Masters is set to kickoff this Thursday in Augusta.

Marine Corps Birthday

National Forget-Me-Not Day

National Vanilla Cupcake Day

On This Date

1775 – The Continental Congress approves the regimentation of “two Battalions of Marines” in order to defend the newly-founded Continental Navy.

John Adams drafted the resolution. Today the anniversary is celebrated as the birthday of the USMC.

In July 1789, John Adams would do the honor of signing legislation that made the Marine Corps a permanent fixture in the US Armed Services.

1871 – After spending nearly 8 months wandering Zanzibar, Henry Morton Stanley comes across missing explorer and missionary David Livingstone in a hut, living happily with the Ujiji tribe.

Upon finding the single white man surrounded by Africans, Stanley uttered his famous words: “Dr Livingstone …. I presume?”

While some researchers dispute the date of the encounter, Stanley’s written story of the adventure marks it as November 10.

1903 – A patent for the modern windshield wiper goes to Mary Anderson, a woman from Alabama.

It was designed as a “window cleaning device for electric cars and other vehicles to remove snow, ice, or sleet from the window.”

Anderson tried selling the invention to a company in California, but she was refused. The factory said it had no practical value — and was worthless!

By 1913, however, the windshield wiper was a mainstay in most of the cars on the road, but Anderson never got a cent.

1928 – Erich Maria Remarque’s novel “All Quiet on the Western Front” is first published in a German magazine.

The story follows Paul Baumer, a German foot soldier literally fighting in the trenches.

The German title — Im Westen nichts Neues — literally translates “In The West Nothing New.”

The serial novel was published over the course of a month in various installments. It was heralded for its realistic portrayal of real fighting in Europe during World War II.

1964 – Defense Secretary Robert McNamara publicly says the U.S. has no plan to send troops to Vietnam.

At the time, this may have been true — and certainly politically expedient to say so.

Of course, this was not the case. By 1969, more than half a million Americans were fighting across the Pacific Ocean.

2001 – More than a month after the attacks of September 11, President George W. Bush goes to the United Nations to implore international assistance in the War on Terror.

It was there he pledged to take the fight to the enemy, before they could do harm again to Americans — this would include nations like Iraq.

Bush asserted that the war being waged was against freedom and the civilized world itself.

Meanwhile, fighting had already started in Afghanistan, where it continues today.

2012 – Barack Obama wins Florida to defeat Mitt Romney 332-206 in Electoral College votes.

Miranda Lambert – country singer – 37

Eve – TV personality, “The Talk” – 42

Ellen Pompeo – actress, “Grey’s Anatomy” – 51

Tracy Morgan -actor, “30 Rock”- 52

Kenny Rogers – MLB player – 56

Linda Cohn – ESPN reporter – 61

Sinbad – actor & comedian (real name: David Adkins) – 64

Tim Rice – composer – 76

Saxby Chambliss – Georgia Senator – 77

Brittany Murphy – actress, “Clueless” & “8 Mile” – 1977 (d. 2009)

Ray Scheider – Actor, Jaws – 1932 (d. 2008)

Richard Burton – Welch actor, “Hamlet” – 1925 (d. 1984)

Ken Spears has died.

The co-creator of the iconic cartoon “Scooby-Doo” passed away Friday of complications from Lewy body dementia, according to his son Kevin.

He was 82.

