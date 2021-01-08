Oskaloosa News Recap For January 8th, 2021

Local News

Supervisors establish operating procedures for 2021

City Council prepares for 2021

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Oskaloosa Elementary And Emergency Services Continue Training For Worst Case

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

Big Brothers And Big Sisters Closes Door In Mahaska County

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

National and World News

Wolf hunting is returning to Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of National Resources announced that a wolf harvest is being planned for this fall. According to the announcement, the decision was made after the US Fish and Wildlife Service removed the animal from the federal endangered species list earlier this week.

The last season of wolf hunting in the state was in 2014.

###

A hiker in Utah survived a 100-foot fall onto a cliff ledge where he lay stranded for over five hours until being rescued.

The 29-year-old was hiking in Ensign Park, near Salt Lake City, when he fell. On his way down, he lost his phone and was unable to call for help. He was eventually able to get the attention of a group of people, who called 911.

It took fire crews two hours to reach him.

He suffered injuries to his pelvis and one of his legs, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

###

Over 5 million people in the US have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

The CDC reports that more than 17 million doses have been distributed across the country, with 3 million of them going to long-term care facilities.

The total cases of COVID in the US has hit almost 21 million, with over 350,000 deaths.

###

Moderna’s COVID vaccine may offer protection from the virus for up to two years.

While the biotech firm needs to conduct further research to determine exactly how long its shot wards off the virus, CEO Stephane Bancel said the “nightmare scenario of the vaccine only working for a month or two is out of the window.”

Bancel also said Moderna is close to proving that its vaccine will work against the new coronavirus strains that have emerged in Britain and South Africa. Both of which are believed to be high contagious.

###

KFC unveiled an extra crispy chicken sandwich yesterday in an effort to stay relevant with other chicken-based eateries.

The new menu item was released just days after rival fast-food joints — McDonald’s and Burger King — announced their own poultry additions.

KFC told Reuters they needed to step up their game as the Crispy Colonel Sandwich was not “living up to [their] legacy as experts in fried chicken.”

The new sandwich is a double-breaded filet that will come with Colonel’s classic or spicy mayo and thicker pickles on a brioche bun.

###

Thursday saw gains as the Nasdaq surged 326 points, the Dow added 211 points and the S&P traded 55 points higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new record and closed above 31,000 points for the first time.

Investors are betting that with Democratic control of both Congress and the White House there will be swift action on new stimulus checks in the next couple months.

Tesla gained nearly 8 percent during the session after its outlook was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

###

Antifa members were spotted among the throngs of Trump supporters who descended on the Capitol on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials told The Post that the Antifa members disguised themselves with pro-Trump clothing, signs, and flags and helped instigate the melee so “Trump would get blamed.”

The infiltrators were recognized via facial recognition software.

###

Amazon has launched its New Year, New You sale on Kindle books.

During the event, readers can save up to 80% on a range of best-selling books.

The sale includes top picks from every genre, including titles ranging from romance novels to thrillers.

###

Roku is booming!

The streamer revealed this week that they ended the year with 51 million new accounts.

In the company’s post revealing the preliminary data, Roku credited the coronavirus crisis for their significant boost in signups.

Overall, Roku subscribers streamed nearly 59 billion hours of content last year — a 55% surge over 2019.

Hoping to keep the momentum going, Roku is in talks to purchase Quibi’s library of short-form TV shows.

###

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world.

The 49-year-old now has a net worth of $184 billion, surpassing Jeff Bezos.

Musk retweeted the news, commenting “How strange” and “Well, back to work…” He also pinned one of his tweets from 2018, noting half of his money is to “help problems on Earth” and the other half will go towards “establishing a self-sustaining city on Mars.”

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

MacGyver / CBS / 7:00 pm

Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

Friday Night SmackDown / FOX / 7:00 pm

Magnum P.I. / CBS / 8:00 pm

20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

Blue Bloods / CBS / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Florida Georgia Line bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are not going their separate ways, despite both artists making plans to release new solo music.

The duo assured fans on their “commitment to working together” while also supporting each other “for the next chapter” of their careers.

Their upcoming album, “Life Rolls On,” is set to drop next month, while Kelley is also working on a solo album and Hubbard’s “Undivided” hits shelves next week.

WORTH NOTING: The pair took “ a little break” from each other last year because of “differing views on the election.”

###

The US Capitol riots served as a bit of inspiration for Demi Lovato, who said she hit the studio to channel her anger on Wednesday.

Lovato shared her “disbelief and sadness” over the protestors storming the legislative building, writing “I have no words right now while watching the news.”

She also called the melee “a horrible day for our country.”

###

Facebook Watch has renewed unscripted show “9 Months With Courteney Cox.”

The weekly pregnancy docuseries gives viewers raw access to people from all over America as they self-document their 9-month journey of pregnancy.

Cox will once again narrate and provide commentary for the series.

The show originally debuted in January 2019.

###

Hilaria Baldwin has started to lose brand partnerships in the wake of her Spanish heritage scandal.

The Post reports that Cuties Baby Care is no longer working with the 37-year-old mom-of-five.

The baby product brand released a statement on the situation explaining that Hilaria’s partnership with them “ended at the end of 2020,” as she only “had a 6-month agreement from July to December.”

The company concluded their statement wishing Hilaria and family “continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

Sources told the outlet that Hilaria and her husband Alec Baldwin have been “holed up in their Hamptons mansion” and are “very upset” about the whole ordeal.

###

Taylor Swift dropped a deluxe edition of her latest album “Evermore” on streaming platforms yesterday.

The latest release features two bonus tracks, “It’s Time to Go” and “Right Where You Left Me.”

###

These albums are being released today

Barry Gibb, “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1”

Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”

###

Neil Young sold half of his legendary song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

The deal gives the publishing house half the worldwide copyright and income interests to all of Young’s 1,180 tunes.

The BBC reports the company shelled out $150 million for the songs.

###

Chris Harrison is getting a bobblehead.

Yesterday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two different limited-edition bobbleheads of the longtime “Bachelor” host.

The two figurines feature Harrison holding a removable rose and Harrison seated beside a bouquet of roses and candles. The bobbleheads are priced at $30 and $50 respectively.

###

Zayn Malik teased a new song on Thursday.

The former One Direction member posted a snippet of the song to Twitter and his Instagram Stories. Shortly after the post, fans discovered an unplayable song titled “Vibez” on Malik’s Spotify.

Pop Crave, an entertainment hype site, announced on Twitter that Malik will release a new album titled “Nobody Is Listening” on January 15. The outlet also said the album “features a total of 11 tracks, including his upcoming single ‘Vibez,’” which is being released today.

###

Priyanka Chopra was caught skirting UK lockdown orders to get her hair done at the Josh Wood Colour salon in Notting Hill.

The actress, who is currently living in London with husband Nick Jonas, was caught inside the shop with the celebrity stylist and her mom.

Police were alerted to the “COVID breach” taking place and issued verbal reminders to the owner and Chopra on the importance of following all regulations regarding COVID.

No fines were issued.

###

Sports

With Tua Tagovailoa now the starting QB for the Miami Dolphins, the NFL has ended its left-handed QB drought.

Prior to Tua, a lefty QB had not thrown a pass in a regular-season NFL game since 2015.

There have only been 32 left-handed QBs in NFL history, these are a few of the most notable ones:

Frankie Albert: 49ers

Terry Baker: Rams

Ken Stabler aka “The Snake”: Raiders, Oilers, Saints

Bobby Douglass: Bears, Chargers, Saints, Packers

David Humm: Raiders, Colts

Jim Zorn: Seahawks, Packers

Paul McDonald: Browns, Cowboys

Boomer Esiason: Bengals

Steve Young: 49ers

Scott Mitchell: Dolphins, Lions, Ravens, Bengals

Mark Brunell: Packers, Jaguars

Michael Vick: Falcons, Eagles, Steelers

Tim Tebow: Broncos, Jets

###

Day of the Year

National Argyle Day

National Bubble Bath Day

National English Toffee Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Earth’s Rotation Day

###

On This Date

1790 – President Washington delivers the first State of the Union.

The speech is required by Article 2, Section 3 of the US Constitution, though technically he need not give a formal address.

Washington’s new nation did not have precedent for any of its conduct. Washington tasked Congress with allocating funds to run international affairs and establishing laws to streamline the naturalization process. He also outlined laws that would protect intellectual property and patents.

###

1867 – Congress gives the right to vote to all men in the District of Columbia over the age of 21 who weren’t felons or who harbored Confederate troops during the Civil War.

The vote came after President Johnson vetoed the bill three days prior. It was the first legislation of its kind to disregard race when granting voting rights.

In 1870, the 15th amendment was ratified, which prohibited racial discrimination when voting.

###

1918 – President Wilson outlines 14 Points to create lasting peace in Europe, following World War One.

The main point of the plan called for the creation of what would become the League of Nations, a body that would diplomatically prevent all future wars.

Wilson would receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

###

2002 – President George W. Bush signs No Child Left Behind into law.

The President’s pet education project expanded federal oversight into management of classroom performance, teacher qualifications, and testing standards.

It also boosted federal spending on education, and spent billions on literacy programs.

###

2011 – Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is shot in Tucson, Arizona.

Jared Lee Loughner killed 6 and injured another 13 in his attack. He was sentenced in November to life in prison without parole.

Giffords has since resigned from Congress and continues her recovery.

###

Birthdays

Ryan Destiny – pop singer – 26

Koke – soccer player – 29

Ryan Sitkowski – guitarist – 30

Freddie Stroma – movie actor, “Pitch Perfect”, “Unreal” – 34

David Silva – soccer player – 35

Genevieve Padalecki – TV actress, “Supernatural”, “Death Valley” – 40

Sam Riley – movie actor, “Maleficent”, “Control” – 41

Rey Misterio Sr. – wrestler – 63

Carolina Herrera – fashion designer – 82

Shirley Bassey – jazz singer – 84

Born On This Date

Windell Middlebrooks – TV actor, “The Suite Life on Deck”, “Body of Proof” – 1979 (d. 2015)

David Bowie – rock singer – 1947 (d. 2016)

Stephen Hawking – physicist – 1942 (d. 2018)

Elvis Presley – rock singer – 1935 (d. 1977)

William Hartnell – TV actor, “Doctor Who”, “Carry On Sergeant” – 1908 (d. 1975)

###

Happy Hour

GRAPEFRUIT MARTINI

(Courtesy of feedfeed)

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon dry gin

2 teaspoons vodka

1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon berry tonic syrup

1 dash grapefruit bitters

Ice

DIRECTIONS:

Shake all ingredients, except ice, together.

Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Add ice.

Garnish with a dehydrated grapefruit wheel.

###