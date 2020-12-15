Oskaloosa Elementary And Emergency Services Continue Training For Worst Case

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Tragic events are often broadcast to our television sets or we see the horrific images on our computer screen.

To think that those images and events could be in our local community seem impossible, but local officials continue to train in the event the unthinkable happens locally.

Oskaloosa Elementary Principal Mike Dursky said that the school recently partnered with area emergency responders to hold a hallway clearing drill.

The Oskaloosa Police Department, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, and Mahaska County Emergency Management also took part in the drill.

Times this drill may be used in real-life scenarios is a contaminant spill in a hallway or an illness, and an ambulance was called to transport the person.

The drill took approximately one minute and 30 seconds to clear the hallways and to have everyone in their spots.

The drill is conducted a couple of times a year, much like fire and tornado drills.

Dursky encourages parents to contact him if they have any questions.