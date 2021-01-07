Oskaloosa News Recap For January 7th, 2021

Local News

Supervisors establish operating procedures for 2021

City Council prepares for 2021

Congresswoman Miller-Meeks’ Statement Upon Being Sworn Into Congress

Mahaska County Preparing Budget For 2021-2022

Emergency Radio System Looks For 2021 Activation Date

Plans Are Getting Hammered Out To Help Make A Southeast Connector A Reality

Ecumenical Cupboard Helping Individuals Impacted By Pandemic

Oskaloosa Elementary And Emergency Services Continue Training For Worst Case

Iowa hospitals’ financial losses mount amid COVID-19

United Way Of Mahaska County Playing Role In COVID-19 Help

Big Brothers And Big Sisters Closes Door In Mahaska County

2021 Eggs And Issues Set

Staff At Mahaska Health “We’re Doing Well”

Oskaloosa Fire Chief Talks Fire Safety

Local Sports

Indians Network

Statesmen Sports Network

North Mahaska Warhawks

William Penn Claims Season Sweep of Mount Mercy

Statesmen Rise to #2

WPU Wins Sloppy Game in OT

Big Runs Push WPU to Big Win Over Park

Health Practices and Restrictions at Little Hawkeye Conference Athletic Events

Statesmen Garner 11 All-Heart Honors

Defense Stands Out in Second Win Over MMU

Huge Run Helps Statesmen to Road Win

National and World News

More people are leaving the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area due to the COVID crisis, than any other region in the country.

United Van Line’s annual moving survey for 2020 found that NJ led all states with 70% of people exiting, while only 30% moved in.

NY and Illinois were tied for second worst with departures accounting for 67% of all moves between March and October.

Connecticut took the third spot with 63% of residents leaving the state.

The states with the highest “move-in” rate include: Idaho (70%), South Carolina (64%), Oregon (63%), South Dakota (62%) and Arizona (62%).

###

Drinking and vaccinating is not good.

According to UK experts, drinking alcohol can reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines.

“You need to have your immune system working tip-top to have a good response to the vaccine,” according to University of Manchester professor Sheena Cruickshank. She advised people to avoid drinking the days around getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Russia, officials told citizens to avoid booze for two months after getting vaccinated.

###

Global time officials want to shorten the minute by one second.

According to the Telegraph, officials found that the 24-hour daily rotation of Earth is decreasing incrementally, making the day marginally shorter. While the planet’s rotation may speed up or slow down slightly from day to day, astronomical calendar trends show that recent years have become shorter overall.

The atomic clock, developed in the ‘60s, was last adjusted in 2016, according to EarthSky.org. Since then, Earth has begun rotating faster than usual prompting scientists to suggest a “negative leap second” in order to bring time into equilibrium.

The decision will be left to the World Radiocommunication Conference in 2023.

###

The feds have handed out two-thirds of the money set aside for the second round of COVID stimulus checks.

As of Tuesday, the Treasury Department had delivered more than $112 billion worth of the $600 payments, according to The Wall Street Journal. In total the checks were expected to cost roughly $164 billion.

###

Massachusetts is looking to name an official state dinosaur.

A state lawmaker is asking for the public’s help in selecting one of two dinosaur species, which were both discovered in Massachusetts.

The choices are: the Podokesaurus holyokensis, which means “swift-footed lizard of Holyoke,”or the Anchisaurus polyzelus, which means “much sought after near lizard.”

Twelve states already have official state dinosaurs.

###

The Louisville Police Department announced Wednesday that Det. Myles Cogrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes have been let go from their positions with the department following their involvement in the Breonna Taylor shooting.

Investigators stated the Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them. Chief of Police Yvette Gentry said that he “violated standard operating procedure involving the use of deadly force” and that two of his rounds were found in Taylor’s body.

Det. Jaynes was not at the scene the night of the shooting, but investigators said he lied about how he obtained information about Taylor in order to get the warrant.

###

An Applebee’s franchise owner in Texarkana, Texas has plans to install a drive-thru pickup window, a first for the chain.

Scott Gladstone, VP of strategy and development at Applebee’s Grill + Bar told Nation’s Restaurant News that they will look to this location for insight as to whether future locations should be built with a drive-thru takeout option.

According to the outlet, patrons can order online or via mobile app and then pay online or at the pickup window.

The test window is slated to be open early this year.

###

Bitcoin surged to a new record high late Tuesday, just two days after suffering its biggest single-day drop in months.

The price of the cryptocurrency rose to an-all time high of $35,751 — crossing the $35k mark for the first time, according to CoinDesk.

###

Amazon has pledged to spend more than $2 billion toward affordable housing in three regions.

The tech giant said it will use the funds to “create and preserve more than 20,000 affordable homes in and around its home base of Seattle and its hubs in Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.”

Billionaire Jeff Bezos said the House Equity Fund will “help local families achieve long-term stability while building strong, inclusive communities.”

Amazon has been blamed in the past for driving up housing prices in cities they inhabit.

###

Stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as the Dow gained 437 points, the S&P rose 21 points and the Nasdaq dipped 78 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 30,829 points – a new record close.

Treasury yields moved to their highest level since March. This movement caused financial firms to move higher. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America both added more than 4.5 percent on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq Composite was dragged down by technology companies during the session. Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet all moved lower.

###

Tube Talk

Showbiz News

NBC is creating new series “Ties That Bind,” based on Elizabeth Coleman’s “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business.”

The drama is described by the network as an “elevated soapy thriller in which three women make a promise to one another that leads them to embark on dangerous secrets that threaten to implode their lives. Facing dire consequences, they must rely on the power of friendship to survive.”

###

Parents rejoice! “Caillou” is cancelled.

After 20 years on the air the PBS show, which many parents felt taught their kids bad habits, has been given the boot.

The show, which first premiered on PBS in September 2000, centers on a precocious boy and his family. It has long been a target of complaints by parents who claimed the children’s show emphasized “whiny and bratty” behaviors.

Social media erupted in cheers over the news.

###

Discovery+ is launching a “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff game show titled, “Love Games.”

The series joins spinoffs “90 Day Journey,” “90 Day Bares All,” “90 Day Diaries” and “The Other Way Strikes Back!” — all of which premiered as part of the streamer’s launch this week.

The game show will see 24 couples from the original TLC series go head-to-head answering a range of questions from their juiciest secrets and most annoying habits to see just how well their really know each other.

It is set to premiere Feb. 8.

###

Lauren Graham, who stars on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” revealed that her time on the NBC show has been shortened due to the COVID crisis.

The actress, who appears as the lead character’s boss, Joan, was set to make a return to the show’s sophomore season, but scheduling amidst the COVID crisis became an “obstacle” after Graham also signed on to star in Disney+’s “Might Ducks.”

Showrunner Austin Winsberg told TVLine that he had planned to have Joan be in several episodes, but had to “step-pivot, because there was no way that Lauren was going to be able to do both at the same time.”

###

An attempted burglary went down at Dr. Dre’s home while he was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this week.

Police said that nothing appeared to be stolen, as the thieves failed to break into Dre’s Brentwood pad Tuesday night.

The four suspects believed to be involved have been arrested.

Dre was hospitalized Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm. As of Tuesday he was said to be in stable condition at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, according to an inside source.

###

Christie Brinkley has a new hip.

The former supermodel, 66, revealed this week that she received a hip replacement over Thanksgiving.

The surgery, 26 years after her near-fatal Telluride, Colorado helicopter crash, was something she was told she needed years ago, but was too afraid to do it. Cue the 2020 pandemic, which put all her plans on hold, leaving her to take the plunge and get the surgery.

Brinkley said the surgery was a success and she wishes she didn’t wait so long to have it done.

###

David Hasselhoff is auctioning off the AI-enhanced Knight Industries Two Thousand car aka “K.I.T.T.” from his 80’s TV show “Knight Rider” for $300k.

LiveAuctioneers.com describes the 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as a “fully functional K.I.T.T. car with full conversion car located in the U.K.”

Also, the Hoff will personally deliver the car to the new owner if they pay 25% above the asking price.

As of Wednesday, the current bid was at $375k.

###

Noma Dumezweni has signed on to join the cast of the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

The 51-year-old is set to play a brand new character that was not part of the animated movie.

Disney announced last year that singer Halle Bailey will be taking on the titular role of Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King will play the charming Prince Eric.

Melissa McCarthy is slated to play Ursula, while Javier Bardem will star as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

###

Catherine Zeta-Jones will star in “Prodigal Son.”

The actress is set to appear in Season 2 of the FOX drama as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a resident MD at Claremont Psychiatrics.

“Prodigal Son” follows criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) as he tracks down killers using the insight he developed growing up the son of “The Surgeon” serial killer (Michael Sheen).

###

Katie Couric will be one of the first hosts to take over for the late Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”

The Los Angeles Times reports that Couric will guest host the game show for a week, following Trebek’s final episodes which are currently airing.

“Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings has also been booked for one of the hosting slots.

###

Sports

The Houston Texans have zeroed in on the New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to be their next general manager.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Houston tried to hire Caserio last season, but the organization was hit with tampering charges after the Patriots accused them of “illegally speaking to Caserio about the job.”

As for who will take Caserio’s spot for the Pats, assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler would be the likely candidate, but he interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ GM position this week, so he may be out the door.

Caserio’s exit comes after the Patriots’ rough season, which led them to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

###

Day of the Year

National Bobblehead Day

National Tempura Day

National Old Rock Day

National Trivia Day

On This Date

1610 – Galileo first documents craters and valleys on the Moon, which he observed using his personal telescope.

His discoveries were contrary to the belief at the time that the Moon was a perfect sphere.

He formally published the theory in March, along with other treatises on the stars and the moons of Jupiter.

###

1785 – Two men begin a journey across the English Channel in a hot air balloon.

They included several erroneous items, including a hand-operated propeller and oars — so that they might row their way through the air. But the upward thrust could not sustain their basket.

As their descent became more evident, the men started tossing everything inside overboard. One of the men reportedly ditched his pants. But lightening their load worked.

They eventually landed in Guines, France. King Louis XVI rewarded them handsomely.

###

1789 – America formally elects its first president.

It was on this date that the first Electoral College convened to unanimously select George Washington for the job. He came out of political retirement to serve. He is the only President to have ever received 100% of the electoral college.

His Vice President was John Adams, who received he second-most votes.

The 1st Congress voted to pay Washington $25,000 annually. That was an exorbitant amount at the time. At first Washington declined it, to emphasize public service. But he later took it, as to not set a precedent by which only wealthy Americans who didn’t need income would run for office.

For that matter, everything Washington would do would set a precedent. He also insisted on simply being called “Mister President,” and went out of his way to attend ceremonial functions, through which the people would be excited just to see the man.

###

1929 – Walter Chrysler is named Man of The Year by Time Magazine.

Chrysler that year acquired the Dodge Brothers motor company, expanding his existing car making empire.

It was also in 1928 that the Plymouth line of cars was launched, alongside the DeSoto line.

The year prior he also financed construction of the Chrysler Building in New York, which for a time was the tallest in the world.

###

1959 – The Eisenhower Administration recognizes the new Cuban Government, led by Fidel Castro.

Castro led a communist overthrow of Fulgencio Batista. But the US didn’t know exactly what Castro was all about. Secretary of State John Foster Dulles believed that Cuba was free from communism and would be friendly to the United States. Dulles even believed formally recognizing the new administration would prevent communist influence.

It swiftly became evident that Castro was indeed a Marxist. The US cut ties in 1961.

###

1999 – The impeachment trial of Bill Clinton begins.

Kenneth Starr began his investigation into the Paula Jones sexual harassment case, which opened the door to Monica Lewinsky.

Clinton lied about the affair and House Republicans brought charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The President was acquitted after 5 weeks of trial.

###

2019 – Amazon overtakes Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable listed company for the first time, worth $797 billion.

Microsoft rang in at $789 billion.

###

Birthdays

Lamar Jackson – NFL quarterback – 24

Leslie Grace – pop singer – 26

Ben Haenow – pop singer – 36

Lewis Hamilton – racing driver – 36

Lauren Cohan – movie actress, “Whiskey Cavalier”, “The Walking Dead” – 39

Aloe Blacc – soul singer – 42

David Longoria – trumpet player – 44

Jeremy Renner – movie actor, “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Avengers” – 50

Nicolas Cage – movie actor, “National Treasure”, “Con Air” – 57

David Caruso – American actor, “CSI: Miami”, “First Blood” – 65

Kenny Loggins – rock singer – 73

Born On This Date

Juan Gabriel – world music singer – 1950 (d. 2016)

William Peter Blatty – American scriptwriter and author, The Exorcist – 1928 (d. 2017)

Butterfly McQueen – movie actress, “Gone with the Wind”, “Cabin in the Sky” – 1911 (d. 1995)

Millard Fillmore – 13th US President – 1800 (d. 1874)

###