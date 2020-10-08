Oskaloosa News Recap For October 8th, 2020

Local News

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

Fundraiser To Help Girl Injured In Accident

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor were charged this week after forcing handcuffed inmates to listen to the song “Baby Shark” for hours.

Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, along with their supervisor Christopher Raymond Hendershott were hit with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy.

At least four inmates were “secured to a wall while handcuffed as the song played on a loop for hours,” according to District Attorney David Prater. He added that he wished he could have found a “felony statute” to charge the trio with instead.

The protesters who swarmed LAPD headquarters earlier this week caused tens of thousands of dollars in property loss.

The LAPD tweeted about the chaos writing “Last night DTLA experienced a spasm of violence. Our people did their very best to quell the violence, and will strive to arrest those responsible for the vandalism and destruction.”

It is still unknown which group orchestrated the riots.

A fisherman on a two-day private charter trip out of Newport Beach, made the catch of his lifetime.

After an hour-long battle, Adonis Soriano was able to reel in an 81-inch, 364.5-pound bluefin tuna. The rare catch is considered a super cow because of its size, according to For the Win.

The world record for a super cow catch is 405.2 pounds.

A karaoke bar in Ontario, Canada came up with a unique way to allow patrons to belt out their favorite tunes, while also staying socially distant.

Customers taking the stage at Tracie’s Place Karaoke Bar and Restaurant stand inside a makeshift shower stall as a way to “stay sanitized and keep everything clean,” according to bar owner Tracie England.

The venue also asks that singers purchase their own microphone cover for $5 to be reused whenever they perform.

Tracie told Reuters that so far the reaction from her customers has been “fabulous.”

Petco has stopped selling shock collars and is urging other pet retailers to do the same.

The San Diego-based company announced Wednesday that it will no longer be selling electronic shock collars, including both human- and bark-activated models.

Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said in the announcement that shock collars “have been shown to increase fear, anxiety and stress in dogs.” He suggests pet owners use “positive reinforcement methods” which “reward good behavior, instead of punishing bad.”

Hurricane Delta has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after striking Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday, but it won’t stay that way.

The National Hurricane Center said that the storm will likely “get super-charged” as it heads over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico overnight, prompting it to return to a Category 4 storm.

Forecasters are predicting the storm will make landfall across the coast of Louisiana Friday. The NHC advised residents in Louisiana and Mississippi to prepare now for hurricane-force winds.

Netflix has been indicted on a criminal charge alleging that they promote “lewd visual material” of a child, stemming from the release of the French film “Cuties.”

A complaint from the Tyler County, Texas grand jury states that Netflix “knowingly” promoted visual material which “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

A spokesperson for Netflix doubled down saying, “’Cuties’ is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

A dad was arrested in Las Vegas after refusing to let officers break the window of his new car to save his dying toddler.

Authorities report that Sidney Deal, 27, flagged down officers after he forgot his daughter Sayah Deal, 1, in a hot car with the keys inside. Officers said they could break a window, call a tow truck or get a locksmith, but Deal declined and instead called his brother, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

When the situation became dire, officers busted the window and pulled out the unresponsive child, who died at the scene.

Deal was booked on one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm.

Derek Chauvin, the officer facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, is out of jail.

The former officer posted his $1 million bail on Wednesday, as confirmed by Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald. Specifics of his release were not made public.

His next court date is set for March 8.

Stock indexes pushed higher on Wednesday as the Dow gained 530 points, the Nasdaq was lifted 210 points and the S&P surged 58 points.

Investors responded positively to a series of tweets by President Trump in which he suggested small targeted stimulus measures instead of a sweeping overhaul. Airline payroll support, small business loans and checks to individuals were all floated as short-term solutions to prop up the economy.

Chevron gained 2 percent and closed with a market cap in excess of Exxon Mobil to become the biggest U.S. oil stock. Chevron now has a value over 142 billion dollars.

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• Celebrity Family Feud / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Connecting… / NBC / 7:00 pm

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Chicago / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Closer Look Thursday / NBC / 7:30 pm

• Press Your Luck / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 8:00 pm

• Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Match Game / ABC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

Elisabeth Moss is set to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in an upcoming film based on Hill’s memoir “She Will Rise: Becoming A Warrior In The Battle For True Equality.”

According to Deadline, the movie is “being developed for a streaming service,” with Hill acting as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ has ordered a docuseries detailing the lives of “catwalk icons” Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.

“The Supermodels” will detail the ladies’ “rise ‘80s, reign in the ‘90s and legendary lives in the present,” according to the network.

###

“Jurassic World: Dominion” has become the latest film to delay its release date.

Originally set to hit theaters this past summer, the film has been pushed to June 10, 2022, according to Variety.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared the news of the delay, while also sharing the first teaser poster for the film on Twitter.

“Saturday Night Live” paid audience members $150 each to attend the season premiere.

The payout was so the show could meet state coronavirus requirements of only allowing hired staff on the premises.

The show began its 46th season this past weekend after not having aired a new episode since March 7.

Director Scott Cooper is developing a limited-series titled “Angels & Demons.”

The drama is based on a St. Petersburg Times article by Thomas French which examines “the tragic murder of three women whose bodies were found floating in the shallow tidewaters of Tampa Bay,” according to Deadline.

Cooper’s directorial resume includes: “Crazy Heart,” “Hostiles,” “Black Mass,” and “Our of the Furnace.”

###

Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough have all signed on to star in a new adaptation of the “Resident Evil” movie franchise.

Director Johannes Roberts confirmed the news this week, saying the film is set in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City. He added that the movie will keep “faithful ties to the classic survival horror games.”

###

Apple TV+ has landed the 12-part series “Earthsound” from British production company Offspring Films.

The half-hour series features “unexpected, unfamiliar and untold natural stories on every continent” through audio technology and cinematic 360 sound design, Variety reports.

AC/DC released a new single from their upcoming album “PWR Up.”

The legendary rock band announced last week that the original members were reuniting for their first album since 2014. The group, consisting of Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, shared their first single titled, “Shot in the Dark,” yesterday.

Rolling Stone reports that the album will consist of unreleased songs written by Angus and his brother Malcolm, who passed away in 2017.

###

Netflix released their “Here for the Holidays” TV/Movie lineup on Wednesday. The films, along with their release dates, are:

OCTOBER

28: Holidate

NOVEMBER

5: Operation Christmas Drop

10: Dash & Lily

13: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

18: Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

19: The Princess Switch: Switched Again

22: Dolly Paton’s Christmas on the Square

25: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

27: Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Sugar Rush: Christmas Season 2

DECEMBER

1: The Holiday Movies That Made Us

3: Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

4: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

9: Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

“Sister Act 3” is in the works, according to Whoopi Goldberg.

During a virtual appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” the 64-year-old dropped the bombshell after Corden asked why a third instalment of the ‘90s comedy never happened.

Goldberg added that she is “working diligently to try to figure out how to get the [original] gang back together and come back.”

Sports

Several more NFL players tested positive in the latest round of COVID testing.

The Titans, who saw more than 20 members of their team contract the virus, were hoping to reopen their team’s training facility this week, but that doesn’t seem possible as more players have tested positive.

The Titans, Raiders and Patriots all reported more positive cases in the latest round of testing.

###

Day of the Year

Alvin C. York Day

American Touch Tag Day

International Lesbian Day

National Depression Screening Day

Ombuds Day

National Fluffernutter Day

World Octopus Day

National Pierogi Day

World Sight Day

On This Date

1871 – A series of fires kill between 1500 and 2500 people near Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

The firestorm wreaked havoc across Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan after strong winds caused smaller fires to spread very quickly.

The same storms instigated the Great Chicago Fire, which because of its notoriety as a larger city has left tragedy in Peshtigo forgotten.

By some accounts, the firestorm generated a tornado so powerful that rail cars were picked up into the air. Those who survived stayed wet in the Peshtigo River.

1919 – The first coast-to-coast air race is held between California and New York.

63 planes participated, with some leaving from California and the others from New York. The race was round-trip.

The winner flew a Havilland-4 with a Liberty motor. He had the fastest total elapsed time, including rest stops, breaks and refueling—finishing the race in just over 3 days. However, he was fourth in flight time, at 24 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds.

1956 – Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series.

The New York Yankee had only lasted 1.2 innings in game 2 of the series. Back at the mound for game 5, he threw 97 pitches and only one batter for the Brooklyn Dodgers managed to get a 3-ball count.

The achievement earned Larsen the World Series MVP award that year.

1967 – Che Guevara meets his end.

The communist terrorist was wounded and captured in a skirmish with the Bolivian army. He would be executed the next day.

Guevara had been fomenting revolution in South American countries, plus Cuba. He was instrumental in installing Castro as the head there, and even served in the administration.

1991 – Croatia declares independence from Yugoslavia.

After 4 years of fighting, the Croatians were fully victorious, preserving their borders completely, though at a significant cost of life and economic devastation.

Tensions remain high with the Serbs across the border.

2001 – President George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security, about 2 months after the 9/11 attacks.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge was tapped to lead the effort to seal the gaps in intelligence gathering that may have otherwise prevented 9/11.

By the end of the following year, the office was formally transformed into a cabinet-level department.

2018 – New Orleans QB Drew Brees becomes the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards with 77,888.

2019 – Montgomery, Alabama elects Steven Reed as its first Black mayor in 200 years.

Birthdays

Bella Thorne – TV actress, “Shake It Up”, “The Babysitter” – 23

Molly Quinn – TV actress, “Castle”, “We’re the Millers” – 27

Bruno Mars – pop singer – 35

Nick Cannon – TV actor, “The Masked Singer”, “Drumline” – 40

The Miz – wrestler – 40

Matt Damon – movie actor, “The Martian”, “Good Will Hunting” – 50

Jeremy Davies – American actor, “Saving Private Ryan”, “Twister” – 51

Sigourney Weaver – movie actress, “Alien”, “Avatar” – 71

Chevy Chase – movie actor, “Caddyshack”, “National Lampoon’s Vacation” – 77

RL Stine – young adult author – 77

Paul Hogan – Australian actor, “Crocodile Dundee franchise” – 81

Born On This Date

Johnny Ramone – American rock guitarist – 1948 (d. 2004)

J. Carter Brown – American art director – 1934 (d. 2002)

Bill Maynard – English actor, “Heartbeat” – 1928 (d. 2018)

Frank Herbert – American sci-fi author, “Dune” – 1920 (d. 1986)

